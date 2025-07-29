Grab a Mirror, Greasy Gavin: Newsom Gets Slammed for Trying to Laugh About the Epstein Files

Lately, it seems like everything California Governor Gavin Newsom touches turns into a moldering pile of toxic waste.

He is losing on just about every possible front. The courts have smacked him down for his attempt to limit Californians' Second Amendment rights; he is neck deep in the FireAid scandal, where celebrities raised $100 million for victims of the January wildfires, but none of that money has made it to the intended recipients; and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has publicly embarrassed him over his high-speed rail to nowhere boondoggle.

Even on social media, Newsom is stepping on rake after rake, most recently when he tried to dunk on President Trump about the Russiagate scandal by posting an op-ed written by ... an Obama/Biden official who is directly implicated in the hoax.

When things are going this badly for you, there's only one option: Deflection.

Yesterday, Newsom tried to play the role of s***poster by openly laughing at a Newsweek headline regarding Trump and the Epstein files.

Before we get into how badly this went for Governor Greaseball, we should take a moment to note that Newsweek's headline is a complete lie. (We know, shocking.)

Trump never actually said that. Even the Newsweek article was forced to admit it:

'Now, they can easily put something in the files that's a phony. As an example, Christopher Steele, wrote a book, we call the 'fake news dossier.' The whole thing was a fake. The whole thing was a fake. They can put things in the file that was a fake. Those files were run by sick, sick people.'

There is an implication here that not everything in the Epstein files is authentic, but he never actually says that his name was planted there. He rightfully drew a parallel to the fake Steele dossier as an example of how the media and his political opponents (but we repeat ourselves) made something up about him that wasn't true.

Of course, Newsom doesn't care about truth or accuracy. He just thought that by laughing at Trump, he could steer some attention away from his failures.

He was wrong.

But he did inspire many people to laugh at him.

Yikes. Sixteen years and 24 billion dollars of failure.

How's that for a joke, Gavin?

Focus on your laughingstock state California which you have run into the ground. https://t.co/FbA0s3u852 — shaw escobar (@ShawEscobar) July 29, 2025

He wants the focus to be anywhere EXCEPT for California. That's how badly he's sucked as governor.

And it only got worse for him from there.

Gavin you have no room to laugh your a scum bag who thinks MAP is a good thing! You disgusting pig. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 28, 2025

Aren't you getting sued for dereliction of duty by your fire fighters after pulling that scam of greed? — fidgey baby is not Willie Wonka (@fidgeyhatesleft) July 28, 2025

Hahaha. Maybe you should worry more about your wife sleeping around ? pic.twitter.com/YgIB81VpgC — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) July 28, 2025

OOF!

Tough crowd. Especially that Antonio Brown guy.

Gavin Newom has nothing to say. It has been revealed that the $100 million raised for Los Angeles fire victims was funneled to over 188 NGOs, many unrelated to the fire, including a musicians’ charity and an NGO whose whole entire job is to raise money for other NGOs. pic.twitter.com/nRHmkcGVi0 — Laurie (@Laurie29412536) July 28, 2025

And one of those NGOs was started by and is run by Newsom and his wife.

Hey, when you're done laughing at stuff that has nothing to do with California, can you work on the unemployment problem that California is facing? pic.twitter.com/4GfJpyv2nD — Super Woke (@SuperWokedad) July 28, 2025

Ouch. That's pretty bad.

And that's not even counting the inflation, which is much higher than the rest of the country. It's so bad that poor little Eric Swalwell has to lie about how much he is paying for ground beef in California.

You'll like anything that gets the attention off of the fact that you do nothing for a living. — Michael Vukovic (@michael_vukovic) July 28, 2025

BINGO!

But at least Newsom can take comfort in the fact that so many people wanted to join him in a laugh.

Hahahahahahaha



Your state is the 4th largest economy in the world, and while you live in your $9.1M and $3.7M homes, these are your citizens: https://t.co/xD6njYkfuE — Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) July 28, 2025

We wonder if Newsom is still laughing.

What’s the Dem approval rating?



Hahahahahahaha — Educating Jackson (@MissyAmericaUSA) July 28, 2025

Boom!

As any comedian knows, always close with your best joke.

And that one is devastating to Newsom and the rest of the Democrat Party.

But an even funnier joke will come in a couple of years when Newsom tries to run for President, and even his own party rejects him.

We hope he laughs at that one. We know we will.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters recognize that they have no agenda other than hating President Trump.

