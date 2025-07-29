Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like...
VIP
Grab a Mirror, Greasy Gavin: Newsom Gets Slammed for Trying to Laugh About the Epstein Files

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on July 29, 2025
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Lately, it seems like everything California Governor Gavin Newsom touches turns into a moldering pile of toxic waste.

He is losing on just about every possible front. The courts have smacked him down for his attempt to limit Californians' Second Amendment rights; he is neck deep in the FireAid scandal, where celebrities raised $100 million for victims of the January wildfires, but none of that money has made it to the intended recipients; and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has publicly embarrassed him over his high-speed rail to nowhere boondoggle

Even on social media, Newsom is stepping on rake after rake, most recently when he tried to dunk on President Trump about the Russiagate scandal by posting an op-ed written by ... an Obama/Biden official who is directly implicated in the hoax

When things are going this badly for you, there's only one option: Deflection. 

Yesterday, Newsom tried to play the role of s***poster by openly laughing at a Newsweek headline regarding Trump and the Epstein files. 

Before we get into how badly this went for Governor Greaseball, we should take a moment to note that Newsweek's headline is a complete lie. (We know, shocking.)

Trump never actually said that. Even the Newsweek article was forced to admit it: 

'Now, they can easily put something in the files that's a phony. As an example, Christopher Steele, wrote a book, we call the 'fake news dossier.' The whole thing was a fake. The whole thing was a fake. They can put things in the file that was a fake. Those files were run by sick, sick people.'

There is an implication here that not everything in the Epstein files is authentic, but he never actually says that his name was planted there. He rightfully drew a parallel to the fake Steele dossier as an example of how the media and his political opponents (but we repeat ourselves) made something up about him that wasn't true. 

Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like Before He Hits the Makeup Chair
Warren Squire
Of course, Newsom doesn't care about truth or accuracy. He just thought that by laughing at Trump, he could steer some attention away from his failures. 

He was wrong. 

But he did inspire many people to laugh at him. 

Yikes. Sixteen years and 24 billion dollars of failure. 

How's that for a joke, Gavin? 

He wants the focus to be anywhere EXCEPT for California. That's how badly he's sucked as governor.

And it only got worse for him from there. 

OOF! 

Tough crowd. Especially that Antonio Brown guy. 

And one of those NGOs was started by and is run by Newsom and his wife. 

Ouch. That's pretty bad. 

And that's not even counting the inflation, which is much higher than the rest of the country. It's so bad that poor little Eric Swalwell has to lie about how much he is paying for ground beef in California

BINGO! 

But at least Newsom can take comfort in the fact that so many people wanted to join him in a laugh. 

We wonder if Newsom is still laughing. 

Boom! 

As any comedian knows, always close with your best joke. 

And that one is devastating to Newsom and the rest of the Democrat Party. 

But an even funnier joke will come in a couple of years when Newsom tries to run for President, and even his own party rejects him. 

We hope he laughs at that one. We know we will. 

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM JEFFREY EPSTEIN

