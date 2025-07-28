Just Gets WORSE! New: John Brennan OVERRULED CIA Officers, Forced THIS Bogus Claim...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Accusing Trump of Breaking the Rules Gets Self-Awareness Nuked
VIP
A Rumor Put to Rest? Marco Rubio Seemingly Endorses JD Vance for President...
Weight a Minute! Democrats Put Dumbbell Eric Swalwell in a Gym for Feeble...
Grok Can't Do That: DOGE Develops AI to Deregulate the Federal Government
The Democrats' X Account Gets Ratioed AGAIN ... But This Time From the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ Pennsylvania Democrat Blames You-Know-Who for Her Party’s Dismal Po...
A Soggy Eric Swalwell Blames GOP for Not Getting Things Done While Shooting...
Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government...
Strategist Juanita Tolliver: Democrats Should Go All In on Zohran Mamdani to Improve...
They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In...
VIP
Yes, Leftists: Gender Is Biological
Cambridge University Awards 'Political Activist' Angela Davis Honorary Doctorate

BUSTED! Eric Swalwell Gets Fact-Checked Trying to Dunk on Trump for Price of Beef (Hint: He Lied)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:45 AM on July 28, 2025
Sarah D.

Eric Swalwell is desperate for people to take him super-duper seriously. 

No, don't laugh. We mean it. He takes himself seriously, so naturally he expects everyone else to. 

Advertisement

His only problem is that with every attempt, all he accomplishes is to reveal himself to be someone who has no business in any position of authority, let alone the House of Representatives. 

He recently got so sick and tired of people mocking him for being a Chinese asset who was duped by a honeypot that he enlisted Grok to dispel that 'conspiracy theory.' The only problem is that Grok confirmed that he had 'a professional relationship' with Fang Fang. 

Then Grok roasted him again for posting a cringeworthy video yesterday where he was playing in a pool. 

Maybe A.I. assistants wouldn't have such an easy time making Swalwell look ridiculous if he didn't keep acting so ridiculous and saying such ridiculous things. 

Yesterday, Swalwell thought he had a great dunk on President Trump regarding inflation and the cost of food. (Apparently, he learned nothing from the Democrats' epic fail on this topic last week.)

Check out his feigned shock at the cost of ground beef at the grocery store:

Yes, since he asked. We did, in fact, notice something very interesting about that video. 

Like how Swalwell hid most of the label and only showed the total cost in the bottom right-hand corner. 

There is a reason he did that. And that reason is: he was lying. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It took all of about 30 seconds for users on X to call him out on that lie. 

The post continued:

Exhibit 4 is the current price for extra lean ground beef at Trader Joe’s as of today. The same price as what you’re purchasing. The same price as it was in 2024. 

Are you capable of telling the truth? 

You also look like you smell bad.

Completely and totally BUSTED. 

(And yes. He does look very smelly. He must have recorded this before he jumped in the pool.)

There's also the fact that Swalwell is performing his fake shopping skit in California, where Gavin Newsom's policies have made inflation the worst in the country. The national average for a pound of ground beef currently is just over $6.10. 

Advertisement

And he's at Trader Joe's, which is ALWAYS priced higher than the grocery stores most Americans frequent. 

If there's one thing (other than Fang Fang and flatulence) that Swalwell is known for, it is a complete lack of self-awareness. 

LOL. 'Smarmy hobo.' 

That describes Swalwell's look perfectly. 

Good question. How do we know he's not (still) taking orders from China? 

Even before we confirmed he was lying, we were pretty certain of it. The way he hid most of the label was obviously deliberate. 

Advertisement

It looks like he also tried to blur out the price per pound on the label. 

But, like everything else he does, he didn't do that very well. 

That chart is going to haunt Democrats forever, anytime they try to talk about inflation or the economy. 

As it should. Biden did this to prices, and they all cheered him on. 

He doesn't know how to do anything else. 

On that front, Grok was more than happy to roast Swalwell yet one more time. 

The post above concludes, 'Notably, such complaints began only after January 2025.'

LOL. 

Advertisement

We all missed them. Because they don't exist. 

That job would require actual work, something for which Swalwell is singularly unqualified. 

They are also very bad at lying and gaslighting. 

But yes, Swalwell does look fairly ridiculous in his granny glasses and little Jimmy Kimmel hat.

Hopefully, both he and Kimmel will be looking for work fairly soon. 

Who knows? Maybe Trader Joe's will be hiring. 

Probably not in California, though. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Just Gets WORSE! New: John Brennan OVERRULED CIA Officers, Forced THIS Bogus Claim Into Russiagate Report
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Press Office Accusing Trump of Breaking the Rules Gets Self-Awareness Nuked
Doug P.
The Democrats' X Account Gets Ratioed AGAIN ... But This Time From the Right AND the Left
Grateful Calvin
Weight a Minute! Democrats Put Dumbbell Eric Swalwell in a Gym for Feeble Attempt to Reach Male Voters
Warren Squire
Grok Can't Do That: DOGE Develops AI to Deregulate the Federal Government
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement