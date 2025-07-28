Eric Swalwell is desperate for people to take him super-duper seriously.

No, don't laugh. We mean it. He takes himself seriously, so naturally he expects everyone else to.

His only problem is that with every attempt, all he accomplishes is to reveal himself to be someone who has no business in any position of authority, let alone the House of Representatives.

He recently got so sick and tired of people mocking him for being a Chinese asset who was duped by a honeypot that he enlisted Grok to dispel that 'conspiracy theory.' The only problem is that Grok confirmed that he had 'a professional relationship' with Fang Fang.

Then Grok roasted him again for posting a cringeworthy video yesterday where he was playing in a pool.

Maybe A.I. assistants wouldn't have such an easy time making Swalwell look ridiculous if he didn't keep acting so ridiculous and saying such ridiculous things.

Yesterday, Swalwell thought he had a great dunk on President Trump regarding inflation and the cost of food. (Apparently, he learned nothing from the Democrats' epic fail on this topic last week.)

Check out his feigned shock at the cost of ground beef at the grocery store:

Yes, since he asked. We did, in fact, notice something very interesting about that video.

Like how Swalwell hid most of the label and only showed the total cost in the bottom right-hand corner.

There is a reason he did that. And that reason is: he was lying.

It took all of about 30 seconds for users on X to call him out on that lie.

Gee Spy-banger, it looks like you’re being a dishonest POS. Yet again.



You seem to be at a Trader Joe’s. Exhibit 1.



You seem to be buying ground beef at $7.49 a pound. Exhibit 2.



That appears to be extra lean beef. And it appears to be EXACTLY the same price as it was in 2024.… pic.twitter.com/KvwGQ3Xp2g — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 27, 2025

The post continued:

Exhibit 4 is the current price for extra lean ground beef at Trader Joe’s as of today. The same price as what you’re purchasing. The same price as it was in 2024.



Are you capable of telling the truth?



You also look like you smell bad.

Completely and totally BUSTED.

(And yes. He does look very smelly. He must have recorded this before he jumped in the pool.)

Have you noticed just how stupid democrats are when trying to trash @potus?



Either @RepSwalwell is an idiot or thinks you’re an idiot who will fall for this.



The price is $7.49/lb. but the CA Dolt is showing you a package of ground beef weighing in a 2.2lbs.@Gutfeldfox 🤣😂 https://t.co/SYSkSfXG3n pic.twitter.com/cypsUUDu9G — A.D. (@adfigg) July 27, 2025

There's also the fact that Swalwell is performing his fake shopping skit in California, where Gavin Newsom's policies have made inflation the worst in the country. The national average for a pound of ground beef currently is just over $6.10.

And he's at Trader Joe's, which is ALWAYS priced higher than the grocery stores most Americans frequent.

He's also at Trader Joes... Buying Organic Beef....



If you notice to the right.....



It's only 7.99lb at Trader Joes in San Diego.. pic.twitter.com/QgqCYM6Cix — Matthew Winterhawk (@W4Nevada) July 27, 2025

Swallwell complaining about California prices???? Priceless https://t.co/pKiBDW3bhM — Helen Sick (@ApatheticNo) July 27, 2025

If there's one thing (other than Fang Fang and flatulence) that Swalwell is known for, it is a complete lack of self-awareness.

No, it’s not interesting. You seem to think you’re some sort of GQ lothario when in fact you come across as an unwashed, smarmy hobo. https://t.co/V7OS625GtO — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 27, 2025

LOL. 'Smarmy hobo.'

That describes Swalwell's look perfectly.

Who told Fartwell that these videos would be a good idea? https://t.co/qUjFxRfJOJ — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 27, 2025

Good question. How do we know he's not (still) taking orders from China?

Even before we confirmed he was lying, we were pretty certain of it. The way he hid most of the label was obviously deliberate.

How many pounds was that? Conveniently edited out the important part. — JoeKs (@JoeKaes) July 27, 2025

It looks like he also tried to blur out the price per pound on the label.

But, like everything else he does, he didn't do that very well.

Did you forget how we got here? pic.twitter.com/FS2HTM2Z6N — Miss Genny X 🇺🇸🗽👊🏼 (@100_percentgenx) July 27, 2025

That chart is going to haunt Democrats forever, anytime they try to talk about inflation or the economy.

As it should. Biden did this to prices, and they all cheered him on.

If meat was higher now that 2024, you wouldn’t have to lie about it.



Mayhaps you ask yourself why you always have to lie. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) July 28, 2025

He doesn't know how to do anything else.

On that front, Grok was more than happy to roast Swalwell yet one more time.

@grok How often did @ericswalwell complain about grocery prices between Jan 2021 - Jan 2025? — Kristy4TRUMP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Kristy4Trump24) July 27, 2025

Based on an exhaustive review of Eric Swalwell's X posts and public statements from January 2021 to January 2025, he did not complain about grocery prices even once. His rare mentions of inflation were defensive, blaming Republicans rather than highlighting high costs. Notably,… — Grok (@grok) July 27, 2025

The post above concludes, 'Notably, such complaints began only after January 2025.'

LOL.

I must have missed all the videos you made when you helped Biden pass all those bills that drove all the prices (inflation)threw the roof. 🤡💩 https://t.co/TwAq0pYqRu — Nolaguy (@sneaksterdave) July 27, 2025

We all missed them. Because they don't exist.

Swalwell gives the impression that he is nothing more than a spoiled, snarky teenager. Apparently, there is a very low bar to reach to be a US representative. I wouldn't count on this joker to reliably deliver my daily paper. https://t.co/LEhP42Wy9u — Rhodie26 (@bmcgilp6) July 27, 2025

That job would require actual work, something for which Swalwell is singularly unqualified.

Democrats are SO bad at trying to be real people 😂 https://t.co/1V8yxteefm — Kit Katalina (@kitkatuhlina) July 27, 2025

They are also very bad at lying and gaslighting.

But yes, Swalwell does look fairly ridiculous in his granny glasses and little Jimmy Kimmel hat.

Hopefully, both he and Kimmel will be looking for work fairly soon.

Who knows? Maybe Trader Joe's will be hiring.

Probably not in California, though.

