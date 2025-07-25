WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's...
Eric Swalwell Cites Grok to Fact-Check Nuke People Mocking Him About Fang Fang (About That...)

Doug P. | 1:30 PM on July 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell appears to be totally over getting trolled about a relationship with suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang. 

The latest examples of that came after Swalwell posted this to X: 

Advertisement

One of the many similar replies, as usual, was "why would you date a spy from China?"

So, somebody asked Grok to explain what kind of a relationship, if any, Swalwell had with a suspected Chinese spy (which was a reason he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee).

The California Democrat thought Grok's response was worth sharing because it owned his critics:

Well, if Swalwell had "only professional ties" with a suspected Chinese spy that's a little better... maybe.

Totally worth bragging about to own his critics, or something. 

He tried. 

*****

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement