Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell appears to be totally over getting trolled about a relationship with suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang.

The latest examples of that came after Swalwell posted this to X:

Republicans are in charge of Congress, why would they want it closed? I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/r2GIl9SSes — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 23, 2025

One of the many similar replies, as usual, was "why would you date a spy from China?"

So, somebody asked Grok to explain what kind of a relationship, if any, Swalwell had with a suspected Chinese spy (which was a reason he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee).

The California Democrat thought Grok's response was worth sharing because it owned his critics:

These dumbasses get owned EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. https://t.co/fGNzmvSVt6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 25, 2025

Well, if Swalwell had "only professional ties" with a suspected Chinese spy that's a little better... maybe.

Not sure this is the road you want to be skipping down, bud — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 25, 2025

Oh, so just a “professional relationship” with a Chinese spy.



That seems ok, right? https://t.co/TeagRIVduB — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) July 25, 2025

Totally worth bragging about to own his critics, or something.

Wait...you are saying you got duped by the honey pot and didn't even get the honey



Somehow thats not the own you think it is... — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) July 25, 2025

He tried.

