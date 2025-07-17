Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High Speed Rail Boondoggle

'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
Doug P. | 1:30 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Ever since being confirmed as the U.S. Transportation Secretary, one of the things Sean Duffy has done is to shine a spotlight on all the waste that's taken place on California's high speed rail project that's apparently never going to be completed, at least not while any of us are still alive. However, plenty of spending is taking place, and that looks to be the whole point of this particular "train to nowhere" project. 

Advertisement

Today Duffy provided an update on the "high speed rail boondoggle" that caught the attention of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and we'll get to that in a second: 

Here's the full post from Duffy announcing that the federal government will not be dumping any more money down this particular bottomless pit:

Governor Newsom and California’s high speed rail boondoggle are the definition of government incompetence and possibly corruption.   

The price tag has gone from $33B to $135B with no completion date in sight.   

We could give every single LA & SF resident almost 200 free flights for that much.   

That’s why TODAY we’re pulling the plug on federal funding for this train to nowhere. 

 I won’t help Gavin Newsom waste your money!

Instead of taking on any of the points Duffy made, this was Newsom's response:

Duffy didn't take the bait, and this was his follow-up post: 

Advertisement

Ouch! Newsom has been derailed.

Also it's funny that Newsom considered his response to be remotely logical: 

Hey, makes total sense, right? No, not really. 

Newsom's trying to set up a run for president and keeps tripping all over himself while hoping nobody notices. 

Another Dem talking point bites the dust!

*****

