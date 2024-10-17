DUMB*SS Duo Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter Teaming Up to DEFEND Kamala from Bret Baier Make Things Worse

Did you guys know Bret Baier is a bully?

Stop laughing.

OK fine, laugh. We did.

What sort or moron would ever think Bret Baier of ALL PEOPLE is a bully? Guy is one of the nicest people in media today ...

Advertisement

Oh, these sorts of morons - WATCH:

CNN's Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter held a Legion of Stupid meeting just now and, needless to say, they HATED how @BretBaier treated Kamala Harris and believe he was deceptively misleading her pic.twitter.com/5OkRKLmDhf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2024

Deceptively misleading her? Really? By asking her normal, everyday, simple questions any person who wants to run for president should be able to answer? We hate to break it to frick and frack but Putin isn't going to hold her hand and help her through negotiations ... Xi isn't going to give her the points of the conversation before she gets there.

This is the REAL WORLD and if Kamala can't deal with Bret Baier? GIVE US A FREAKING BREAK.

Baier did a great job, he asked good questions, he didn't allow her to deflect and filibuster the time, he pushed her for answers.

That's how it's SUPPOSED to work, jounalist-type-guys. Maybe Jim-bo and Bri would know that if they spent even a little time trying to be actual journalists.

"Deceptively misleading her"



Are they saying that Harris is too dumb to be able to see this and handle a response? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 17, 2024

Gosh, seems like she isn't ready to be leader of the free world — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 17, 2024

I guess there are no old tapes out there of Acosta constantly badgering and disrespecting Trump — CARPETBOMBERtruth (@carpetbomb007) October 17, 2024

Remember that time Acosta lost his creds because he manhandled a woman at a presser? We do.

How dare he. It's not as if the position of president needs to be a competent and capable orator, capable of controlling a conversation instead of being controlled. — Sarcasm as a Service (@SaaS_Veritas) October 17, 2024

The nerve.

=======================================================================

Related:

'VERY Tense Conversation': Lip Reader WINS with HILARIOUS Biden/Obama Exchange at Kennedy Funeral (Watch)

FUME: LOOKS on Faces of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Dismantles Kamala on Illegal Immigration Is PRICELESS

How Trump Answered THIS Question About Kamala Harris at Univision Town Hall is WHY He Should Be President



'She Doesn't Like It ONE BIT': WaPo (!!!) Columnist Drops BRUTAL Thread on Kamala's Fox News Interview

THIS --> JD Vance Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in Kamala's Fox News Interview WOUND and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers Will NOW Vote for Kamala

=======================================================================