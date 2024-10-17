VIP
DUMB*SS Duo Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter Teaming Up to DEFEND Kamala from Bret Baier Make Things Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on October 17, 2024
Twitchy

Did you guys know Bret Baier is a bully?

Stop laughing.

OK fine, laugh. We did.

What sort or moron would ever think Bret Baier of ALL PEOPLE is a bully? Guy is one of the nicest people in media today ... 

Oh, these sorts of morons - WATCH:

Deceptively misleading her? Really? By asking her normal, everyday, simple questions any person who wants to run for president should be able to answer? We hate to break it to frick and frack but Putin isn't going to hold her hand and help her through negotiations ... Xi isn't going to give her the points of the conversation before she gets there.

This is the REAL WORLD and if Kamala can't deal with Bret Baier? GIVE US A FREAKING BREAK.

Baier did a great job, he asked good questions, he didn't allow her to deflect and filibuster the time, he pushed her for answers.

That's how it's SUPPOSED to work, jounalist-type-guys. Maybe Jim-bo and Bri would know that if they spent even a little time trying to be actual journalists. 

Sam J.
Remember that time Acosta lost his creds because he manhandled a woman at a presser? We do.

The nerve.

