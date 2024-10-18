She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She Smelled a Fart and LOL (Watch)

Letitia James did not seem to enjoy the Al Smith dinner last night, especially when Jim Gaffigan ROASTED her. Oh, and we imagine watching Trump up there in his tux, killing it and running for president EVEN THOUGH SHE TRIED TO STOP HIM probably wasn't sitting all that well with her either.

Awww, sweet Karma.

You love to see it happening in real time.

Letiticia James did NOT like his jokes about his indictments. Sitting there mad like a giant angry bitter bag! https://t.co/H0GB59UX8z pic.twitter.com/kzzVYY2QND — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 18, 2024

See what we mean?

She was NOT amused, even a little bit. But we are.

Heh. Oh, wanna see something even more hilarious? Georgetown's finest:

also love that Bloomberg and Letitia James did not stand in tribute like everyone else did ... — Kitty Eisele (@RadioKitty) October 18, 2024

Ummm ... except:

Letitia James is standing up right there. Do you think all black women look the same? https://t.co/qy4wm85KDP pic.twitter.com/p0tO8cISWK — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2024

Oh man.

Democrats are just ... Democrats. They can't seem to help themselves.

Letitia James -- who was slapped around by the NY Supreme Court recently for her malicious prosecution -- is seated in the row behind President Trump and Melania at the Al Smith dinner.pic.twitter.com/9VbK30KDuV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 18, 2024

Look at Letitia James doing the creepy stare at Trump. She’s fuming



pic.twitter.com/QwsG8puJhG — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) October 18, 2024

Awww, poor dear.

Maybe if she tried smiling more?

