She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She Smelled a Fart and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Letitia James did not seem to enjoy the Al Smith dinner last night, especially when Jim Gaffigan ROASTED her. Oh, and we imagine watching Trump up there in his tux, killing it and running for president EVEN THOUGH SHE TRIED TO STOP HIM probably wasn't sitting all that well with her either.

Awww, sweet Karma. 

You love to see it happening in real time.

See what we mean?

She was NOT amused, even a little bit. But we are.

Heh. Oh, wanna see something even more hilarious? Georgetown's finest:

Ummm ... except:

Oh man.

Democrats are just ... Democrats. They can't seem to help themselves.

Awww, poor dear.

Maybe if she tried smiling more?

*We corrected Simpson to Smith in our headline and the editor who wrote it has been dealt with - sj*

=======================================================================

