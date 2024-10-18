Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's Just One BIG Problem

Kamala Harris's spokesman Ian Sams thinks it's a good thing that so many people turned in to watch her implode on Fox News during her interview with Bret Baier. Poor dear, he doesn't understand that of those 7,000,000 watching, 6,999,975 (we figure there were at least 25 white dudes for Harris watching) were there to witness her making a complete fool of herself.

And she did NOT disappoint.

It was gloriously bad.

Embarrassingly useless.

We're pretty sure the 'White Dudes for Kamala' openly wept afterward it was so traumatic.

Sams thinks having more viewers in this case is a good thing ...

👀 VP Harris' Fox ratings blow Trump's out of the water



7.1 million viewers for Harris with Baier



3 million for Trump Faulkner town hall



In fact, VP Harris had as many viewers as Trump's women town hall yesterday + Hannity September town hall *combined*https://t.co/Hlv8qUtoEM — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 17, 2024

WOOF, was he ever wrong.

And 6,999,975 were watching to see how badly she imploded. We weren’t disappointed. 😂 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 17, 2024

Such a brilliant tweet from a brilliant woman.

Ahem.

7 million people watch the biggest embarrassing train wreck interview in political history 😂



Fantastic. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 17, 2024

This is what we wanted you clown. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 17, 2024

Um, this is not the W you think it is — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 17, 2024

Why do you all look like this? pic.twitter.com/VJxEyW41vh — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) October 17, 2024

Because they need more fiber in their diets.

Yeah, I don’t know if that’s a good thing, chief… pic.twitter.com/dJaQHcDpBQ — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) October 17, 2024

Pretty sure it is NOT.

Sounds like somebody is trying to keep his job. Wonder if he was one of the people who tried to throw in the towel during the actual interview.

