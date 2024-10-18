OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike...
Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's Just One BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on October 18, 2024
Meme

Kamala Harris's spokesman Ian Sams thinks it's a good thing that so many people turned in to watch her implode on Fox News during her interview with Bret Baier. Poor dear, he doesn't understand that of those 7,000,000 watching, 6,999,975 (we figure there were at least 25 white dudes for Harris watching) were there to witness her making a complete fool of herself. 

And she did NOT disappoint.

It was gloriously bad.

Embarrassingly useless.

We're pretty sure the 'White Dudes for Kamala' openly wept afterward it was so traumatic.

Sams thinks having more viewers in this case is a good thing ... 

WOOF, was he ever wrong.

Such a brilliant tweet from a brilliant woman.

Ahem.

Because they need more fiber in their diets.

Pretty sure it is NOT.

Sounds like somebody is trying to keep his job. Wonder if he was one of the people who tried to throw in the towel during the actual interview.

