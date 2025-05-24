Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem Party Needs and Plants Crave

Note: The following story has a lot of sarcasm and satire.

Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg is a great judge of character. How do we know? Well, he says Jasmine Crockett has what it takes to lead the Democrat Party to amazing heights. See, we told you!

Here’s more. (READ)

DNC vice chair David Hogg says Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the perfect person to lead the Democratic Party. I could not agree more."Jasmine Crockett. I love her. She is amazing." "What we should be asking ourselves is, 'What are we really fighting for?' Because we know it matters." "And I think Jasmine is frankly the type of leader that we're really looking to support..."

Sit back and take in Hogg’s wisdom. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That’s one smart kid. The cussing shows he’s serious!

Commenters agree - that’s just how persuasive Hogg is! See, profanity works!

Jasmine Crotchrot is the undisputed leader of the Democrat party. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 23, 2025

She's a savvy boss who knows what she's doing.



I'm with Hogg on this one. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2025

If we can add AOC and have these two have a cat fight, it will be quite the entertainment 😆 — Silva Tetro (@tetro_silva) May 23, 2025

AOC would be no match for Crockett's fake nails.

Some are already seeing a future Democrat Party presidential ticket of brains and brawn.

Crockett/Hogg 2028 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2025

Now that's a ticket the Democratic Party deserves. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2025

We dont deserve those two lol — BasedCasper (@CasperTheBoss23) May 23, 2025

Yes, we do!

Crockett and Hogg have something other Democrats lack - mass appeal!

We agree with David! Get Jasmine! Perfect choice! pic.twitter.com/r8ZwI9Asvg — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 23, 2025

I really think logical swing voters in America will rally behind Crockett when she runs in 2028. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2025

particularly white men in states like PA, AZ, GA - her message would really resonate with them, they should go this route if they wanna flip those states back in ‘28 — Parker (@pk198722) May 23, 2025

Careful what you wish for… pic.twitter.com/YoZmh5ZAFW — Welcome to Costco, I love you! (@BrawndoDrinker) May 24, 2025

What are you talking about? We love President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. Brawndo and Crockett have what plants crave. They've got electrolytes!