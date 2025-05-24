Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem Party Needs and Plants Crave

Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:53 AM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Note: The following story has a lot of sarcasm and satire.

Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg is a great judge of character. How do we know? Well, he says Jasmine Crockett has what it takes to lead the Democrat Party to amazing heights. See, we told you!

Here’s more. (READ)

DNC vice chair David Hogg says Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the perfect person to lead the Democratic Party.

I could not agree more."Jasmine Crockett. I love her. She is amazing."

"What we should be asking ourselves is, 'What are we really fighting for?' Because we know it matters."

"And I think Jasmine is frankly the type of leader that we're really looking to support..."

Sit back and take in Hogg’s wisdom. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That’s one smart kid. The cussing shows he’s serious!

Commenters agree - that’s just how persuasive Hogg is! See, profanity works!

AOC would be no match for Crockett's fake nails.

Some are already seeing a future Democrat Party presidential ticket of brains and brawn.

Yes, we do!

Crockett and Hogg have something other Democrats lack - mass appeal!

What are you talking about? We love President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. Brawndo and Crockett have what plants crave. They've got electrolytes!

