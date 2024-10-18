OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike...
She Attended the DNC, and It Made Her Sick
Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's...
'When Hitler Isn't Bad Enough!' The Atlantic Ups Dictator Ante to Sound Alarm...
Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming...
WaPo Pans Trump's 'Below the Belt' Roasting of Dems and Proves He Knocked...
She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She...
Lay OFF the Pumpkin Spice, Honey: Salena Zito Schools Democrat Jess Piper on...
Never Going Back? Kamala Shocks Captive Crowd at Al Smith Dinner With Cringe-Inducing...
WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of...
Handing Out Knucklehead Awards: Donald Trump BLASTS Tim Walz With Jokes at Al...
But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing...
WATCH: Trump Stops Joking and Gets Spiritual at the Al Smith Dinner
The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems...

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! DBag Michael Cohen COMPLETELY Melting Down Tells Us He Knows Trump Is WINNING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

We're noticing an interesting trend with people who were once connected to Trump and then turned around to stab him in the back to cover their own arses and make a name for themselves ... they seem really nervous. Almost as if a Trump win means the very things they've been trying to hide while throwing Trump under the political bus are about to come out. From Liz Cheney tampering with a J6 witness to Michael Cohen being a two-face, lying, opportunistic douche-bag.

Advertisement

He seems nervous, right?

Watch:

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Bro, Trump has said nothing even remotely like this. But Kamala and Democrats have.

Maybe he's not smart enough to know Trump from Kamala? Or maybe he thinks people watching him on MSNBC are stupid enough to believe him. We hate to break it to Michael, but the mouth-breathers watching him on that network are already voting for Kamala.

But hey, the meltdown made us laugh, so there's that.

Yeah, this is more about Michael than the country.

He's scared of being responsible for the things he's done and said ... almost as if he lied a lot. Again.

Point and laugh.

Recommended

Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner
Sam J.
Advertisement

Fixed it for them.

Because he's a LIAR.

True story.

=======================================================================

Related:

Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner

She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She Smelled a Fart and LOL (Watch)

WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH)

The Fact FORMER Fox News Toads Are Trashing Bret Baier Tells Me His Kamala Interview Kicked BUTT

'VERY Tense Conversation': Lip Reader WINS with HILARIOUS Biden/Obama Exchange at Kennedy Funeral (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: MICHAEL COHEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner
Sam J.
Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She Smelled a Fart and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH)
Sam J.
OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike ANYTHING Seen Before
Sam J.
Lay OFF the Pumpkin Spice, Honey: Salena Zito Schools Democrat Jess Piper on White Women Voters
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner Sam J.
Advertisement