ARGLE BARGLE REEE! DBag Michael Cohen COMPLETELY Melting Down Tells Us He Knows Trump Is WINNING (Watch)

We're noticing an interesting trend with people who were once connected to Trump and then turned around to stab him in the back to cover their own arses and make a name for themselves ... they seem really nervous. Almost as if a Trump win means the very things they've been trying to hide while throwing Trump under the political bus are about to come out. From Liz Cheney tampering with a J6 witness to Michael Cohen being a two-face, lying, opportunistic douche-bag.

He seems nervous, right?

Watch:

🚨NEW: Unhinged Michael Cohen claims Trump will “get rid” of Congress and the Judiciary, the US will become like "North Korea."



"If, in fact, Trump wins and he does exactly what he says he's going to do rewrite the Constitution and he's going to destroy our tripartite system,… pic.twitter.com/KzUZTiiHEd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2024

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Bro, Trump has said nothing even remotely like this. But Kamala and Democrats have.

Maybe he's not smart enough to know Trump from Kamala? Or maybe he thinks people watching him on MSNBC are stupid enough to believe him. We hate to break it to Michael, but the mouth-breathers watching him on that network are already voting for Kamala.

But hey, the meltdown made us laugh, so there's that.

Cohen previously said that he would leave the country and change his name if Trump won.https://t.co/SWcuDpOg5s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2024

Yeah, this is more about Michael than the country.

He's scared of being responsible for the things he's done and said ... almost as if he lied a lot. Again.

Why does MSNBC continue to have this man on when he’s clearly in the throes of a mental breakdown? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 18, 2024

I can only laugh at him now. He is so disconnected from reality 😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 18, 2024

Point and laugh.

Fixed it for them.

Time to roll out Cohen’s actual indictment and why he went to prison. 🤔 — Bree (@Bree000007) October 18, 2024

Because he's a LIAR.

Unhinged is being kind to this corrupt cretin. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) October 18, 2024

True story.

