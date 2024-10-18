Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner

Donald Trump absolutely killed it at the Al Smith dinner last night. He stood up in front of a room full of people, half of whom he knew don't care for him, and reminded America what presidential looks like. He told jokes, he burned his opponent, he teased Chuck Schumer, and then he reminded us he is really just a human being by saying kind words about Schumer and going in a spiritual direction to end his speech.

He received a standing ovation.

Ana Navarro of course went on X and claimed he was bombing at the dinner.

Yeah, she sucks.

Trump’s bombing at #AlSmithDinner.

I mean like 💣 💣 💣’ing, for real. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 18, 2024

And she was wrong.

BIGLY.

Have any of your friends scheduled an intervention yet? Because whatever you're on is a) dangerous and b) obviously illegal — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 18, 2024

LOL LIAR



He is hysterical and every line is bank on.

People are in stitches what bombed is Kamala’s stupidity and not showing up — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 18, 2024

Remember folks, this is the very same person who said Michael Avenatti was “like the Holy Spirit.”



Her ability to discern right from wrong and good from bad is 100% non-existent.



Trump must be doing great at the event. — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) October 18, 2024

It's as if she's getting dumber in real time.

Crazy how much laughter his bombing is getting https://t.co/soCEaVb3EQ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 18, 2024

Yeah, almost as if you know, he didn't bomb even a little bit.

This is what bombing looks and sounds like https://t.co/48tU7kmLMF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 18, 2024

HAAAAAA

Indeed.

