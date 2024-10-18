Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner

OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on October 18, 2024
Twitchy

Donald Trump absolutely killed it at the Al Smith dinner last night. He stood up in front of a room full of people, half of whom he knew don't care for him, and reminded America what presidential looks like. He told jokes, he burned his opponent, he teased Chuck Schumer, and then he reminded us he is really just a human being by saying kind words about Schumer and going in a spiritual direction to end his speech.

Advertisement

He received a standing ovation.

Ana Navarro of course went on X and claimed he was bombing at the dinner.

Yeah, she sucks.

And she was wrong.

BIGLY.

It's as if she's getting dumber in real time.

Yeah, almost as if you know, he didn't bomb even a little bit.

HAAAAAA

Indeed.

