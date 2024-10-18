WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found...
Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden & Harris' Open Border on Trump

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on October 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

With the election approaching, CBS News has raised the propaganda bar higher than ever in order to give the Harris campaign and Democrats a boost. From multiple deceptively edited videos to continual examples that CBS News is just another branch office of the DNC, they just can't help themselves. And the hackery continues. 

For the last nearly four years, the Biden-Harris open border has allowed more than ten million people to stroll into the U.S. illegally. The cost of this administration's dereliction of duty at the border is now being shifted to Trump, and if he wins this will be the media focus going forward:

Nowhere in that story is it mentioned what Biden and Harris' open border has cost taxpayers so far, both in terms of dollars and lives. 

They're just so shameless and this is yet another example of why trust in the media is lower than Tim Walz's pheasant count the other day.

If Harris wins CBS will have zero stories about the cost to taxpayers for the lack of border security, and if Trump wins we'll be fed constant stories about how much it's costing to clean up Biden and Harris' mess.

Yes indeed.

Yet another reason to vote for Trump.

