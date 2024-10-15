OOPSIE! Kamala's Spokesman's Attempt to Downplay TENSIONS with Biden Only Makes Things Loo...
Speaker Johnson Reveals Deceptive CBS Interview Manipulation and Brings ALL the Receipts

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:40 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Apparently, CBS edits interviews to HELP Democrats, and then they also edit interviews to try and make Republicans look dumb. Speaker Mike Johnson brought the receipts.

So, there is the proof and readers can see the results with their own eyes.

Sam J.
They also don't want voters to know Youngkin is very competent.

This explains why Speaker Johnson has committed to only taking 'Live' interviews in the future.

Republicans should only agree to live interviews and they should have a staffer or aide record the interview so they have a copy.

Expose them.

Another name for 'serious' politicians are 'Republicans' because the other side is full of clowns and clout chasers.

Republicans should come to expect this type of treatment. It's not fair, but the best defense is to protect elected officials from the lies.

It's basically state media for the Democrats at this point.

