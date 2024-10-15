Speaker Johnson Reveals Deceptive CBS Interview Manipulation and Brings ALL the Receipts

Apparently, CBS edits interviews to HELP Democrats, and then they also edit interviews to try and make Republicans look dumb. Speaker Mike Johnson brought the receipts.

CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans.



Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview.



You can be the judge as to why.



Stand by for the receipts. pic.twitter.com/Rv4PK1Cv1W — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

I recently traveled to NC and victims of Hurricane Helene told me nearly two weeks after landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration had STILL not provided them with all the resources they desperately needed.



But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective. pic.twitter.com/ZjO5LWdtsM — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

So, there is the proof and readers can see the results with their own eyes.

Apparently, CBS also doesn't want you to hear about Virginia Gov. Youngkin, who is trying to clean the state's voter rolls so non-American citizens can't vote there.



We need more states doing this, but the Biden-Harris Administration is SUING VIRGINIA and trying to STOP it. pic.twitter.com/10JIJSNkPR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

They also don't want voters to know Youngkin is very competent.

The Biden-Harris Admin let millions of illegal aliens in our country.



So, the House passed the SAVE Act to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections.



CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity. pic.twitter.com/gXa07XFt8k — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

This explains why Speaker Johnson has committed to only taking 'Live' interviews in the future.

If they cut the speaker's answer out, that is beyond unprofessional and borders on defamation. No one should ever interview on CBS, seriously. — Joseph R. (@bigmickjoe) October 15, 2024

Republicans should only agree to live interviews and they should have a staffer or aide record the interview so they have a copy.

Wild thread. Republicans all need to start doing this. https://t.co/Xh5qg55p7d — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 15, 2024

Expose them.

Lightly editing for time is acceptable. This is not.https://t.co/skBGEqy4MB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 15, 2024

Serious politicians should refuse to participate in pre-taped interviews. Only live interviews should be accepted, preferably long-form interviews. https://t.co/eoaaewkslN — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) October 15, 2024

Another name for 'serious' politicians are 'Republicans' because the other side is full of clowns and clout chasers.

I mean, DUH. Of course they did. That’s what they do. They lie. https://t.co/tJlOdkfacc — Republic_of_FKD (@FKD2024) October 15, 2024

Republicans should come to expect this type of treatment. It's not fair, but the best defense is to protect elected officials from the lies.

CBS and most media has been doing this for decades. They clip and edit to fit a narrative. They are more like propagandists than journalists. #fakenews — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) October 15, 2024

It's basically state media for the Democrats at this point.