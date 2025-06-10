Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing...
Left’s Impeachment Obsession: Trump’s Troop Fix for Newsom’s Mess Sparks CBC’s Latest Temp...
Unhinged WaPo Journo Taken APART in Thread for Crap Piece Claiming Trump Wants...
Simone Biles Walks Back Attack on Riley Gaines In Carefully Worded X Post
LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge...
Los Angeles Riots Bombshell Investigation: True Cause of Unrest Exposed!
LOL! Trump Wins AGAIN Making Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom MAGICALLY Care...
Lefty Professor’s Lazy 'Slavery' Analogy Unintentionally Reveals How Democrats View Illega...
CNN Talking Head Doesn't Know HOW to Respond when LA County Supervisor Is...
She's MELTING! Pete Hegseth Ends Dem. Rep Rosa DeLaura In Back and Forth...
Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter - DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying...
VIP
I Thought It Was FAKE! Mike Johnson's Comments About What SHOULD Happen to...
What a JAG Off! Meet the JAG Officer Who Said He'll Hunt DOWN...
So MUCH for that 'Peaceful Protest' Talking Point: This ONE Pic Should Haunt...

Pelosi: On January 6, They BEGGED Trump to Send in the National Guard

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi just wants to know what's wrong with this picture. One or two guys start some violence in Los Angeles over ICE raids (and any number of beefs about President Trump and America in general), and Trump sends in the National Guard. Where was the National Guard on January 6, 2021? Pelosi says they were BEGGING the president to send in the National Guard to get the Capitol riots under control.

Advertisement

She knows we know, right?

"In a contra-constitutional way."

The Hill picked up on Pelosi's comments.

Ian Swanson reports in a piece headlined "Pelosi hits Trump on LA: Where was National Guard on Jan. 6?":

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hammered President Trump on Tuesday for tapping the National Guard to help quell protests in Los Angeles, noting that the president had refused congressional pleas to take that step when a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“In a bipartisan way, on Jan. 6 — with violence against the Constitution, against the Congress and against the United States Capitol — we begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard,” Pelosi told reporters. “He would not do it.”

Recommended

LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Advertisement

OK.

Her filmmaker daughter just happened to be following her around with a camera that day. Show us the footage of Pelosi begging.

Advertisement

We're assuming there were reporters there, or she wouldn't have had a microphone and an entourage. Did any of them push back on this?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Simone Biles Walks Back Attack on Riley Gaines In Carefully Worded X Post
Gordon K
Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter - DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying Her to Dissent
Warren Squire
What a JAG Off! Meet the JAG Officer Who Said He'll Hunt DOWN ICE Agents and J6'rs, Then BRAVELY Ran Away
Sam J.
Unhinged WaPo Journo Taken APART in Thread for Crap Piece Claiming Trump Wants THESE People to Not Exist
Sam J.
Left’s Impeachment Obsession: Trump’s Troop Fix for Newsom’s Mess Sparks CBC’s Latest Temper Tantrum
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR Sam J.
Advertisement