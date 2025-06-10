Pelosi: On January 6, They BEGGED Trump to Send in the National Guard

Nancy Pelosi just wants to know what's wrong with this picture. One or two guys start some violence in Los Angeles over ICE raids (and any number of beefs about President Trump and America in general), and Trump sends in the National Guard. Where was the National Guard on January 6, 2021? Pelosi says they were BEGGING the president to send in the National Guard to get the Capitol riots under control.
She knows we know, right?
.@SpeakerPelosi: "On January 6th...we begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard. He would not do it...And yet, in a contra-constitutional way, he has sent the National Guard into California. Something is very wrong with this picture." pic.twitter.com/yHfezvqNf6— CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2025
"In a contra-constitutional way."
An exact inversion of reality. Mindblowing. https://t.co/1Lw11DvqGz— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 10, 2025
That’s literally a lie— YRN (@YoungRichN111) June 10, 2025
The Hill picked up on Pelosi's comments.
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi hits President Trump on LA: Where was the National Guard on Jan. 6? https://t.co/BkQRL50wAC— The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2025
Ian Swanson reports in a piece headlined "Pelosi hits Trump on LA: Where was National Guard on Jan. 6?":
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hammered President Trump on Tuesday for tapping the National Guard to help quell protests in Los Angeles, noting that the president had refused congressional pleas to take that step when a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
“In a bipartisan way, on Jan. 6 — with violence against the Constitution, against the Congress and against the United States Capitol — we begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard,” Pelosi told reporters. “He would not do it.”
Recommended
OK.
She knows exactly why though doesn't she?— John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) June 10, 2025
You all do realize she was being rhetorical right? You drool bucket carrying jesters know full well she denied the National Guard when Trump requested.— Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) June 10, 2025
Pelosi only escapes with this because you journos lack any integrity to cut back with the truth.
She opposed having the national guard. Is she senile?— G3nA1 (@Sovereignty101) June 10, 2025
Her filmmaker daughter just happened to be following her around with a camera that day. Show us the footage of Pelosi begging.
Might want to watch her daughter’s little video.— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 10, 2025
We should have a full investigation on why the national guard was not called in to DC for Jan 6!— WokeGPT (@bravenstunning) June 10, 2025
Who is with me and Nancy?
I’m not a journalist https://t.co/QJpeKLYoj0— Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) June 10, 2025
Goodness this is corrupt, even for you. It is well documented that Trump authorized and offered National Guard to Pelosi in advance of January 6.— John Seymour (@JLSeymour3) June 10, 2025
Every time I think media can't slip any lower, you prove me wrong.
Good question.— Michael Theochares (@TheoSaurus9) June 10, 2025
He asked for security prior to, but it never came.
AYFKM? GTFOH. https://t.co/QiGxKTgCEZ— Pablo (@Pablo_1791) June 10, 2025
June 10, 2025
What do we have here. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3M04Kvfjp7— Paratrooper Brady™ (@ParatooperBrady) June 10, 2025
So glad these lies were caught on tape.— Jen Kre (@jen_kre) June 10, 2025
"These are the mistakes, intentional or otherwise, that led to Jan 6. We had offered the Capitol Police and Mayor Bowser of Washington DC, thousands of National Guard's men and women - two days before Jan 6 - AND THEY TURNED US DOWN."— E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) June 10, 2025
-Kash Patelpic.twitter.com/fK6VuccIaa
That’s a lie @cspan @CommunityNotes https://t.co/T40uO10QrZhttps://t.co/uFvN2KwiuKhttps://t.co/NWXCWpBCQn— Currermell (@currermell) June 10, 2025
We're assuming there were reporters there, or she wouldn't have had a microphone and an entourage. Did any of them push back on this?
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member