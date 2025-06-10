New Yorker’s Riot Ballet Fantasy: Left’s Trump Tantrum Hits Peak Delusion

Apparently, burning flags in the street and looting businesses is like the ballet to the 'The New Yorker'. The Left is really losing its marbles to a terrible case of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'.

Can you feel the love tonight?

They deserve all the mocking.

"joyful synchronized dance" almost meets @CNN levels of stupid with their "fiery but mostly peaceful protests" chyron.



No wonder everyone hates the media.



The joyful synchronized dance was actually a riot https://t.co/NzzuiM2CsG pic.twitter.com/nK6FmIMy3N — LeftHandedRighty (@GogglesPaisanno) June 10, 2025

Then, they wonder why the public doesn't trust them.

This is a tell. If they were actually comfortable with what's happening they wouldn't have to pretend it's something else entirely. https://t.co/1lkd7TOxqf — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 10, 2025

They are doing their best to try to change the public perception.

It really still hasn’t sunk in for legacy gatekeepers how much damage they do to themselves by gaslighting like this. There is no quantity of deep reporting done now on Biden’s senility, for example, that will ever earn back the credibility lost by the “cheapfakes” news cycle. https://t.co/jjoWwQC3SG — Ari Schulman (@AriSchulman) June 10, 2025

They don't realize how the tides have turned and it's not in their favor.

*sees video of cars burning and rocks and firebombs being thrown from building and overpasses*



New Yorker: "joyful synchronized dance"



It is physically impossible to hate the media as much as it deserves to be hated. https://t.co/IGQkv8MTvN — RBe (@RBPundit) June 10, 2025

One of the many dumb things about this is that the flags out in the crowd are clearly supposed to American flags. The only flags I’ve seen being waved in this unrest are Mexican ones. The only American flags I’ve seen are being burned. Just sayin. https://t.co/ustYaIjXwQ — Brad Knightman (@BradKnightman) June 10, 2025

They know they are lying, but they hope their readers don't know.

It's almost like watching 'Swan Lake'.

Comedy requires truth.



You failed again. https://t.co/vKd4z9XA6s — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 10, 2025

This may have worked in 2020, but the American people will no longer be gaslit. And the fact that the media has not learned this fact after all the time between then and now demonstrates just how ill-equipped they are to deal in reality. We do not hate them enough. https://t.co/lWTfAacuIB — Drusas Rake🗡️🧙‍♂️🗡️🗡️ (@Drusas_Rake) June 10, 2025

They keep thinking they can just run it back and the public will just start believing in them again. They have no idea how times have changed.

Did someone think this was funny or was this an emperor’s new clothes thing where everyone sat around the table and was afraid to state the obvious so this lame boring cartoon got approved?

I hope it was just cowardice because if you think it’s funny, you’re an idiot https://t.co/yIuBmXSGwn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2025

They’re not clueless—they know exactly what they’re doing. They just bet on their audience being too gullible to notice.











