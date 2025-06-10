BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never...
USA Today Explains Why Burning EVs Isn't a Good Idea
Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing...
Pelosi: On January 6, They BEGGED Trump to Send in the National Guard
Left’s Impeachment Obsession: Trump’s Troop Fix for Newsom’s Mess Sparks CBC’s Latest Temp...
Unhinged WaPo Journo Taken APART in Thread for Crap Piece Claiming Trump Wants...
Simone Biles Walks Back Attack on Riley Gaines In Carefully Worded X Post
LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge...
Los Angeles Riots Bombshell Investigation: True Cause of Unrest Exposed!
LOL! Trump Wins AGAIN Making Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom MAGICALLY Care...
Lefty Professor’s Lazy 'Slavery' Analogy Unintentionally Reveals How Democrats View Illega...
CNN Talking Head Doesn't Know HOW to Respond when LA County Supervisor Is...
She's MELTING! Pete Hegseth Ends Dem. Rep Rosa DeLaura In Back and Forth...
Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter - DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying...

New Yorker’s Riot Ballet Fantasy: Left’s Trump Tantrum Hits Peak Delusion

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo Jae Hong

Apparently, burning flags in the street and looting businesses is like the ballet to the 'The New Yorker'. The Left is really losing its marbles to a terrible case of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'.

Advertisement

Can you feel the love tonight?

They deserve all the mocking. 

Then, they wonder why the public doesn't trust them. 

They are doing their best to try to change the public perception. 

Recommended

BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never Called Him
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They don't realize how the tides have turned and it's not in their favor.

They know they are lying, but they hope their readers don't know. 

It's almost like watching 'Swan Lake'. 

Advertisement

They keep thinking they can just run it back and the public will just start believing in them again. They have no idea how times have changed. 

They’re not clueless—they know exactly what they’re doing. They just bet on their audience being too gullible to notice.

 




 

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never Called Him
Grateful Calvin
LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Pelosi: On January 6, They BEGGED Trump to Send in the National Guard
Brett T.
Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing Our Immigration Laws
Sam J.
Simone Biles Walks Back Attack on Riley Gaines In Carefully Worded X Post
Gordon K
What a JAG Off! Meet the JAG Officer Who Said He'll Hunt DOWN ICE Agents and J6'rs, Then BRAVELY Ran Away
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never Called Him Grateful Calvin
Advertisement