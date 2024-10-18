Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden &...
Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin Drops a WHOPPER About Trump and MSG

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on October 18, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Jennifer Rubin is doing her part to remind everyone and anyone that when it comes to the dumbest takes of all, SHE WINS, hands down. Nobody write whackier, dumber stuff than ol' Jen Rubin. Ok, so we've seen some people who come close (looking at you, David Frum) but man oh man, Rubin has a gift.

A gift for stupid.

Case in point:

Her post continues:

A man increasingly showing signs of intellectual and physical deterioration (e.g., falling asleep at his trial and his own convention, sometimes appearing listless and tired at rallies even before Monday’s gobsmacking outing) seeks to pump himself and his followers up in feverish rallies that play on hatred of immigrants and revenge fantasies.

Soooo ... anyone who wants to hold an event at Madison Square Gardn is a Nazi according to Jen.

Yeah, she may be hitting the box a little early today. WOOF.

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
That's because she is a raving lunatic.

Ahem.

Heh.

We were confused to see AOC fact-checking Jen Rubin UNTIL of course we noticed it was the parody. No way Sandy would correct Jen for claiming Trump is going full Nazi to have a rally in Madison Square Garden.

Yikes, even writing it out this way looks stupid, we can't even begin to imagine actually believing it.

Jen has gone beyond tinfoil into the wax paper phase of crazy.

You can see it in her eyes.

=======================================================================

