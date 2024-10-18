Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin Drops a WHOPPER About Trump and MSG

Jennifer Rubin is doing her part to remind everyone and anyone that when it comes to the dumbest takes of all, SHE WINS, hands down. Nobody write whackier, dumber stuff than ol' Jen Rubin. Ok, so we've seen some people who come close (looking at you, David Frum) but man oh man, Rubin has a gift.

A gift for stupid.

Case in point:

So Trump burrows deeper into the belly of the MAGA beast, schedules a rally at Madison Square Garden reminiscent of the German American Bund’s Nazi rally in February 1939. A man increasingly showing signs of intellectual and physical deterioration (e.g., falling asleep at his… — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 18, 2024

Her post continues:

A man increasingly showing signs of intellectual and physical deterioration (e.g., falling asleep at his trial and his own convention, sometimes appearing listless and tired at rallies even before Monday’s gobsmacking outing) seeks to pump himself and his followers up in feverish rallies that play on hatred of immigrants and revenge fantasies.

Soooo ... anyone who wants to hold an event at Madison Square Gardn is a Nazi according to Jen.

Yeah, she may be hitting the box a little early today. WOOF.

Do you really have no idea that you sound like a raving lunatic ? The Nazi narrative is cute when Schumer certainly didn't seem to mind socializing with Trump at the event last night. Why would anyone attend an event that would allow the next Hitler to participate? It's also… — Greymane (@BranwynGreymane) October 18, 2024

That's because she is a raving lunatic.

Ahem.

Invitation lost in the mail again, Jen? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 18, 2024

Heh.

You really need some help dealing with your anger issues. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) October 18, 2024

FACT CHECK: Holding a campaign event at Madison Square Garden is not “reminiscent” of nazism or Nazi rallies. In fact, Madison Square Garden is frequently home to many events including concerts, pro sports, comedy, circuses, and conventions.



RATING: 100% False — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) October 18, 2024

We were confused to see AOC fact-checking Jen Rubin UNTIL of course we noticed it was the parody. No way Sandy would correct Jen for claiming Trump is going full Nazi to have a rally in Madison Square Garden.

Yikes, even writing it out this way looks stupid, we can't even begin to imagine actually believing it.

Seethe harder tubs — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) October 18, 2024

Jen has gone beyond tinfoil into the wax paper phase of crazy.

You can see it in her eyes.

