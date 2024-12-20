The Third Spending Bill Passed the House Avoiding a Government Shutdown

The latest spending bill has passed the House of Representatives and did have some Democratic support.
BREAKING: Mike Johnson says he was in "constant contact" with Trump and Elon throughout the passage of the spending bill and that Trump is happy with the results.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 20, 2024
Trump cut out 1400 pages of Democrat pork, took out pay raises and provided relief for Hurricane Helene victims. pic.twitter.com/Gf9LaFT6fK
Excellent news to hear Trump is happy with the outcome.
🚨 #BREAKING: The third spending bill has PASSED the House of Representatives, with Democrat support— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024
A government shutdown has been avoided.
This bill was 118 pages. Down from over 1,500 pages.
𝕏 may have cut the pork out of this bill, but now we must get to work cutting the… pic.twitter.com/kwNmjKVmGk
Just a few more weeks before DOGE can really get started.
https://t.co/Csi20Z02Tz pic.twitter.com/613J3LHW84— Ahh! Photography (@AhhPhotography) December 20, 2024
December 20, 2024
Master class in what used to be centrism.— Well-Capitalized Sellout (@urbanscribesays) December 20, 2024
Don’t listen to what people say. See what 80% is willing to do. https://t.co/4ZpvN8MU5G
Swamp draining is a slow process when you’re being fought every step of the way. https://t.co/i0HIggR9OD— DiscGawlfer (@DiscGawlfer) December 20, 2024
It is a slow process, but there are four more good years to continue to work on it.
Much better.— Bridget Ziegler (@BridgetAZiegler) December 20, 2024
Well done @elonmusk @VivekGRamaswamy @SpeakerJohnson & @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/Bj48GvzG83
Recommended
Great news! Now to trim the government! https://t.co/ap4bTkgvxx— Greg Bowers (@jedibowers) December 20, 2024
The third spending bill has PASSED the House of Representatives, with Democrat support A government shutdown has been avoided. This bill was 118 pages. Down from over 1,500 pages. https://t.co/ikbp4NZ7Tw— Charles Fowler (@charlesfowler) December 20, 2024
There is so much more work to do.
Ball is in Chucks court now. Will he kill it? https://t.co/Ow70NC8PyQ— Crash Gilliam (@CrashGilli53639) December 20, 2024
Thanks to X we just saw democracy function as intended.— Fnordly (@fnordly) December 20, 2024
Thank you @elonmusk https://t.co/W726IVEPqX
The people of the United States were actually able to pressure Congress into listening to them. That's a win.
PASSED- Bill #3. Shutdown deferred. https://t.co/prNI0alpUf— United Bstans (@United_Bstans) December 20, 2024
Shutdown avoided. Let's get this economy unburdened by what has been. https://t.co/3VrdISvRiP— Rubi thedog (@RubiThedog) December 20, 2024
Okay ( now that is maybe behind us). After 1/20/25. Let us get our 💩 together and accomplish a balanced budget for the republican majority. That would set the Doge ( Elon and Vivek) the opportunity to make some big time changes.— John Gavin (@JohnGavin640821) December 20, 2024
This is exactly the right plan.
Wow!!! Great job, everyone who spoke up on X! Thank you, Elon Musk, for letting us voice on this platform! 🙏— ray (@raym7700) December 20, 2024
The third new Continuing Resolution (CR) bill, as referenced in recent discussions, is summarized as follows:
The bill consists of 118 pages.
It aims to extend… pic.twitter.com/OyKszEmda1
Single issue bills need to be the norm moving forward. No more hiding sinister items behind a mountain of fluff.— x Strider x (@lonestarlatvian) December 20, 2024
Let's make transparent government great again.
