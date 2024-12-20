The Third Spending Bill Passed the House Avoiding a Government Shutdown

The latest spending bill has passed the House of Representatives and did have some Democratic support.

BREAKING: Mike Johnson says he was in "constant contact" with Trump and Elon throughout the passage of the spending bill and that Trump is happy with the results.



Trump cut out 1400 pages of Democrat pork, took out pay raises and provided relief for Hurricane Helene victims. pic.twitter.com/Gf9LaFT6fK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 20, 2024

Excellent news to hear Trump is happy with the outcome.

🚨 #BREAKING: The third spending bill has PASSED the House of Representatives, with Democrat support



A government shutdown has been avoided.



This bill was 118 pages. Down from over 1,500 pages.



𝕏 may have cut the pork out of this bill, but now we must get to work cutting the… pic.twitter.com/kwNmjKVmGk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024

Just a few more weeks before DOGE can really get started.

Master class in what used to be centrism.



Don’t listen to what people say. See what 80% is willing to do. https://t.co/4ZpvN8MU5G — Well-Capitalized Sellout (@urbanscribesays) December 20, 2024

Swamp draining is a slow process when you’re being fought every step of the way. https://t.co/i0HIggR9OD — DiscGawlfer (@DiscGawlfer) December 20, 2024

It is a slow process, but there are four more good years to continue to work on it.

Great news! Now to trim the government! https://t.co/ap4bTkgvxx — Greg Bowers (@jedibowers) December 20, 2024

There is so much more work to do.

Ball is in Chucks court now. Will he kill it? https://t.co/Ow70NC8PyQ — Crash Gilliam (@CrashGilli53639) December 20, 2024

Thanks to X we just saw democracy function as intended.

Thank you @elonmusk https://t.co/W726IVEPqX — Fnordly (@fnordly) December 20, 2024

The people of the United States were actually able to pressure Congress into listening to them. That's a win.

Shutdown avoided. Let's get this economy unburdened by what has been. https://t.co/3VrdISvRiP — Rubi thedog (@RubiThedog) December 20, 2024

Okay ( now that is maybe behind us). After 1/20/25. Let us get our 💩 together and accomplish a balanced budget for the republican majority. That would set the Doge ( Elon and Vivek) the opportunity to make some big time changes. — John Gavin (@JohnGavin640821) December 20, 2024

This is exactly the right plan.

Wow!!! Great job, everyone who spoke up on X! Thank you, Elon Musk, for letting us voice on this platform! 🙏



The third new Continuing Resolution (CR) bill, as referenced in recent discussions, is summarized as follows:



The bill consists of 118 pages.



It aims to extend… pic.twitter.com/OyKszEmda1 — ray (@raym7700) December 20, 2024

Single issue bills need to be the norm moving forward. No more hiding sinister items behind a mountain of fluff. — x Strider x (@lonestarlatvian) December 20, 2024

Let's make transparent government great again.