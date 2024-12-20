White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be...
Jacqui Heinrich Explains Why KJP Did Not Get 1 Q About WSJ's Report...
The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
Music Industry Tools, Rage Against The Machine Discovers The Joy of Selling Out...
Democrat Caught Lying about Residency Flips Minnesota House Back to GOP
'The Vehicles Are at It Again!' Driver Plowed Through a Christmas Market and...
Shocker: The 'Impossible' Thing Dems Said Would Never Happen, Totally Happened Again
Here's a Flashback to Just 1 Reason Nicolle Wallace Is a 'Media Propagandist...
VIP
Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
Democrats Panic! Elon Musk's Full Power Activated: D.O.G.E. Shutdown?!
Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder
Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan...

The Third Spending Bill Passed the House Avoiding a Government Shutdown

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The latest spending bill has passed the House of Representatives and did have some Democratic support. 

Advertisement

Excellent news to hear Trump is happy with the outcome.

Just a few more weeks before DOGE can really get started.

It is a slow process, but there are four more good years to continue to work on it. 

Recommended

The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
justmindy
Advertisement

There is so much more work to do.

The people of the United States were actually able to pressure Congress into listening to them. That's a win.

Advertisement

This is exactly the right plan.

Let's make transparent government great again.

Tags: ELON MUSK HOUSE GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HOUSE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
justmindy
White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be Held Accountable?
Warren Squire
Jacqui Heinrich Explains Why KJP Did Not Get 1 Q About WSJ's Report on WH Hiding Biden's Decline
Doug P.
Music Industry Tools, Rage Against The Machine Discovers The Joy of Selling Out in Heartwarming Ratio
Gordon K
Democrat Caught Lying about Residency Flips Minnesota House Back to GOP
justmindy
Shocker: The 'Impossible' Thing Dems Said Would Never Happen, Totally Happened Again
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them justmindy
Advertisement