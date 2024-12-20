The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
Democrat Caught Lying about Residency Flips Minnesota House Back to GOP

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:50 PM on December 20, 2024
ImgFlip

Big news as the control of the Minnesota House has shifted to the GOP, at least temporarily.

Another case of a lying Democrat. How shocking!

Democrats will break any rule as long as they win.

Maybe they can prevent their Governor 'Tampon Tim' from doing more damage. 

It's important to check on the Democrats and their alleged tricks all over the country. 

Literally!

Stay tuned.

Republicans must be vigilant. 

They hoped Republicans wouldn't do their due diligence. 

He sure did.

Wouldn't that be wonderful?

He just doesn't know what a fire alarm is. Heh.

Tags: DEMOCRAT GOP MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

