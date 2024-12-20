Democrat Caught Lying about Residency Flips Minnesota House Back to GOP

Big news as the control of the Minnesota House has shifted to the GOP, at least temporarily.

BREAKING: A judge just ruled that newly elected MN State Rep Curtis Johnson (D) failed to meet "residency requirements" and is not eligible to serve as the representative. pic.twitter.com/3hiTDXA0lN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

Another case of a lying Democrat. How shocking!

GROK

"On December 20, 2024, a judge in Ramsey County ruled that DFL candidate Curtis Johnson, who won the election for Minnesota House District 40B, did not meet the residency requirements for the seat. Consequently, he has been deemed ineligible to serve as the representative… — Ken (@koloj51) December 20, 2024

Democrats will break any rule as long as they win.

BREAKING: Republicans to gain control of the Minnesota House of Representatives after a Democratic Representative was found to be ineligible to serve.



This is HUGE!! 🔥🔥 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 20, 2024

🚨 UPDATE: Republicans to GAIN CONTROL of the Minnesota House of Representatives after a Democrat is ruled ineligible to serve - Star Tribune



This comes from the same election where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was on the ticket. pic.twitter.com/psgCBswOI3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2024

Maybe they can prevent their Governor 'Tampon Tim' from doing more damage.

It’s too bad that our VA Republican leaders don’t care whether Dem candidates in the Commonwealth fail residency requirements or not. Sad! https://t.co/REln5NXzte — Jackie Wright is moving in stereo (@Joes1Neuron) December 20, 2024

It's important to check on the Democrats and their alleged tricks all over the country.

Wow they lie about everything https://t.co/GQnn4Tzeq2 — HexicanGranny63 (@CindyLou2023) December 20, 2024

Literally!

This is not the only Minnesota House seat in dispute & a court could order a second special election in a Democrat held seat due to missing absentee ballots that could have changed the outcome of the election 👇https://t.co/zNH2Eip6ZS — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) December 20, 2024

Stay tuned.

This should serve as proof that Democrats don’t care and will shove anyone they can into seats they need who will just go along with the program.



Thankfully, this one got sniffed out.



Work to keep waking up Democrats before they help topple their own country. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 20, 2024

Republicans must be vigilant.

More Democrat cheating exposed. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 20, 2024

How do you think you are going to get away with that?



You can't hide where you live — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) December 20, 2024

They hoped Republicans wouldn't do their due diligence.

This does not happen on accident. This man tried to cheat his way into a government role — SargentViralTakes (@SargentTakes) December 20, 2024

He sure did.

This will be the year for exposing all of the corrupt liars and cheaters ! — 💋👠Mrs. Smith 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@Eye_C_U_Smith) December 20, 2024

Wouldn't that be wonderful?

Seriously--even Jamaal Bowman knows he'd have to sell his Yonkers house and move to a new district to run for Congress again. — SteveR 🇺🇸✝️👨🏼‍❤️‍👨🏼 (@flickr2754) December 20, 2024

He just doesn't know what a fire alarm is. Heh.