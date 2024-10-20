Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)

Kamala Harris's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week couldn't have gotten any worse if she tried. First one of her biggest mouthpieces Gretchen Whitmer mocked Catholics with a Dorito Eucharist, then Kamala herself kicked two STUDENTS out of her rally for daring to say, 'Jesus is Lord,' and then of course the flop SNL flop she phoned in for the Al Smith dinner.

Advertisement

Kamala has made it clear Democrats do NOT care about or even like Christians.

Especially young Christians who believe Jesus is Lord:

SCOOP:



Just spoke w/ the 2 Lacrosse University students,



who were kicked out of Kamala’s Wisconsin rally for saying, “Jesus is Lord.”



It’s real — it’s corroborated.



Meet @lukepolaske & @GrantBeth4.



They have a story to tell. pic.twitter.com/JC6D3sqwVI — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 19, 2024

Seems some outlets have tried to claim they were heckling her for other reasons, and that she didn't kick them out for the Jesus piece but if you watch very closely, they are simply bringing up Jesus ... and were removed for doing so. Watch the one short-haired old woman push the one kid.

Yeah, Democrats are awful.

But you guys knew that.

The two students were interviewed by Fox News ... watch:

The two pro-life protesters that were mocked at the Harris rally in WI were interviewed this morning on Fox & Friends weekend pic.twitter.com/Y4H0Aoo44o — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 20, 2024

Kamala's audience was hostile toward those two young men. — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) October 20, 2024

Not surprising from the party that booed God at their own convention.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

=======================================================================

Related:

OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love

PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)

Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden & Harris' Open Border on Trump

Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin Drops a WHOPPER About Trump and MSG

OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike ANYTHING Seen Before

=======================================================================