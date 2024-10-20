WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been...
Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:30 AM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Kamala Harris's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week couldn't have gotten any worse if she tried. First one of her biggest mouthpieces Gretchen Whitmer mocked Catholics with a Dorito Eucharist, then Kamala herself kicked two STUDENTS out of her rally for daring to say, 'Jesus is Lord,' and then of course the flop SNL flop she phoned in for the Al Smith dinner.

Kamala has made it clear Democrats do NOT care about or even like Christians.

Especially young Christians who believe Jesus is Lord:

Seems some outlets have tried to claim they were heckling her for other reasons, and that she didn't kick them out for the Jesus piece but if you watch very closely, they are simply bringing up Jesus ... and were removed for doing so. Watch the one short-haired old woman push the one kid.

Yeah, Democrats are awful.

But you guys knew that.

The two students were interviewed by Fox News ... watch:

Not surprising from the party that booed God at their own convention.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

