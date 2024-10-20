WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been and Jim Sciutto Just Can't DEAL

Jim Sciutto is very upset with Trump for being too honest about the job Kamala Harris has done as vice president. Forget the fact Democrats have called Trump a threat to our democracy, literally Hitler, a dictator, a fascist, and claimed he will END THE COUNTRY AS WE KNOW IT leading to not one but two different assassination attempts BUT HEY, he said she did a s**t job.

And apparently that's a step too far.

Give us a freakin' break.

In any other time, such a comment would draw bipartisan criticism:



Donald Trump on called Vice President Kamala Harris a “sh*t vice president” at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.



“She's a horrible person, but she's radical left and crazy. Bernie is radical left, and this… — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 19, 2024

Jim's whiny post continues:

... and this one, Kamala is further left than them. So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you've had enough that you just can't take it anymore. We can't stand you, you’re a sh*t vice president,” Trump said at a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

And? He's right.

Truth hurts.

Everyone wants Donald Trump to tell the truth until he tells the truth, and then they get angry. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 19, 2024

If Wonder Woman tied her Lasso of Truth to every single CNN apparatchik, you'd all say the same thing.



But please, continue to clutch your fake pearls. pic.twitter.com/ilhhndeMRG — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 20, 2024

A+ for the DC reference.

Show us your outrage for abuse he has taken in last 48 hours

Russia BS

Release of court docs

He’s unfit

His economy was thanks to Obama



she is most unqualified and unintelligent person presented for higher office, and according to her staff lazy and has done 0 for 3.5yrs. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 20, 2024

Sir, I might get upset at things like that if the left hadn’t called every Republican candidate since I was a kid, HITLER.

That’s kind of a tone setter. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) October 20, 2024

Someone get this guy a tissue.

Thanks.

