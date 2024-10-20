EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit...
What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should...
Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is...
U.S. Intel on Israeli Plans Against Iran May Have Been Leaked by the...
Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies
VIP
It's the Four-Year Anniversary of the 'Russian Disinformation' Letter
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males
VIP
Do Not Let Yourself Be Ruled by Toddlers or Tyrants
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election
Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of...
Maureen Dowd Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media...
CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris

WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been and Jim Sciutto Just Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 20, 2024
Twitchy

Jim Sciutto is very upset with Trump for being too honest about the job Kamala Harris has done as vice president. Forget the fact Democrats have called Trump a threat to our democracy, literally Hitler, a dictator, a fascist, and claimed he will END THE COUNTRY AS WE KNOW IT leading to not one but two different assassination attempts BUT HEY, he said she did a s**t job.

Advertisement

And apparently that's a step too far.

Give us a freakin' break.

Jim's whiny post continues:

... and this one, Kamala is further left than them. So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you've had enough that you just can't take it anymore. We can't stand you, you’re a sh*t vice president,” Trump said at a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

And? He's right.

Truth hurts.

A+ for the DC reference.

Recommended

Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Someone get this guy a tissue.

Thanks.

=======================================================================

Related:

EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit Rally (Watch)

What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)

Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)

OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love

PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP VP JIM SCIUTTO 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)
Sam J.
EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit Rally (Watch)
Sam J.
What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)
Sam J.
U.S. Intel on Israeli Plans Against Iran May Have Been Leaked by the Biden-Harris Admin
FuzzyChimp
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is
Grateful Calvin
Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement