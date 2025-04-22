Fake News: Former Israeli Ministry of Defense Employee Put on National Security Council

We really wouldn't consider this news in the first place, but the fact that it's fake news makes it all the less relevant. Saagar Enjeti, podcast co-host with Krystal Ball, and reporter Ryan Grim worked together to uncover that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz put a former employee of the Israel Ministry of Defense on the Israel and Iran portfolio. Gasp!

NEW from me & @ryangrim : Mike Waltz put a former Israeli ministry of defense employee on the Israel and Iran portfolio in the National Security Council



NSC confirmed her employment and describes her as a "patriotic American" pic.twitter.com/4wXnxzt3ZQ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 21, 2025

There's a Community Note pending for this vital piece of breaking news:

[Merav] Ceren was never an Israel MoD employee. When she was a NatSec Fellow for the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, she was temporarily placed with Israel MoD to work on land use matters. This is identical to US soldiers participating in the Military Personnel Exchange Program.

So you don't know what a Fellowship is. Got it. — Bo Hunt (@4dtransport) April 21, 2025

This is a lie.



She was never a Ministry of Defense employee—she did a post-college fellowship doing natural resource management (water tables, etc) for COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories), which is part of the MOD. It’s such a dumb and flimsy… https://t.co/K0QGuUigN7 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) April 21, 2025

She wasn’t an “employee.” She did a post-undergrad fellowship covering resource management. The salivating over any Israel “connection” is low-key embarrassing. https://t.co/hvuBp8wViO — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 21, 2025

Evil the way these terror-supporting scumbags try to smear people. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2025

At some point, these people need to find a more substantive hobby. — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 21, 2025

Breaking Points used to be a regular listen. Unfortunately it’s is just an Israel hate show now. Had to tune out. It’s always Israel behind every curtain with Saagar and Krystal now. — Clay Tucker (@clytckr) April 21, 2025

A lot of people don't believe Zionists should hold any positions in the United States government — they're really mad.

***