VIP
Ryan Lizza Leaves POLITICO Because It's Not Meeting This Unprecedented Moment of Democrati...
VIP
Parental Rights Reign Supreme
Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage...
VIP
My Heart’s with the Bibas Boys’ Father, Not Mahmoud Khalil’s Missed Moment
Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme...
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'
Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a...
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit...
Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego...
E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...

Fake News: Former Israeli Ministry of Defense Employee Put on National Security Council

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 22, 2025
Meme

We really wouldn't consider this news in the first place, but the fact that it's fake news makes it all the less relevant. Saagar Enjeti, podcast co-host with Krystal Ball, and reporter Ryan Grim worked together to uncover that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz put a former employee of the Israel Ministry of Defense on the Israel and Iran portfolio. Gasp!

Advertisement

There's a Community Note pending for this vital piece of breaking news:

[Merav] Ceren was never an Israel MoD employee. When she was a NatSec Fellow for the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, she was temporarily placed with Israel MoD to work on land use matters. This is identical to US soldiers participating in the Military Personnel Exchange Program.

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Advertisement

A lot of people don't believe Zionists should hold any positions in the United States government — they're really mad.

***

 

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage Will Solve Inflation Woes
Amy Curtis
Ryan Lizza Leaves POLITICO Because It's Not Meeting This Unprecedented Moment of Democratic Peril
Brett T.
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme Court Told Him What to Think
Amy Curtis
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’ Brett T.
Advertisement