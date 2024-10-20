Stepford Candidate: Trump Campaign Posts DEVASTATING Video of How Scripted and Phony Kamal...
Leftist Lawn Flamingo WHOOPED for Pushing Lie That EVIL MEN are Forcing Their...
WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been...
EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit...
What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should...
Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is...
U.S. Intel on Israeli Plans Against Iran May Have Been Leaked by the...
Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies
VIP
It's the Four-Year Anniversary of the 'Russian Disinformation' Letter
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males
VIP
Do Not Let Yourself Be Ruled by Toddlers or Tyrants
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election
Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of...

Keeps. Getting. BETTER (for Trump)! Oil and Gas Workers Association OWNS Kamala Harris and It's PERFECT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There have been a lot of surprises so far in the 2024 Presidential Election. Of course, the idea that a party would kick their own nominee off the ticket, the nominee their voters actually picked, because he's too old and they're afraid he'll lose was historic into and of itself. But add in the installment of an ignorant, unpopular, unlikable, vapid, moronic, harpy like Kamala Harris who nobody wanted or voted for and wow ... Democrats have become their own worst enemy.

Advertisement

We keep joking that they can still put Biden on the ticket.

Especially when we see things like this:

Oof.

And ... 

We.

Love.

This.

Oh, and seeing any workers association breaking with the Democrats is huge. Or you know, YUGE.

It's the one thing she does well. Notice we didn't make a joke her about anything else she does well. Wait, whoops, we just did. Our bad.

Ahem.

Kamala is a puppet, she's an empty vessel waiting for her puppet master to tell her what to say. That's it. That's why Obama ... er ... we mean powerful Democrats installed her as their candidate instead of allowing Democrats to have a short primary.

Recommended

Stepford Candidate: Trump Campaign Posts DEVASTATING Video of How Scripted and Phony Kamala Is
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What they said.

Baby.

=======================================================================

Related:

Leftist Lawn Flamingo WHOOPED for Pushing Lie That EVIL MEN are Forcing Their Wives to Vote for Trump

WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been and Jim Sciutto Just Can't DEAL

EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit Rally (Watch)

What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)

Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: GAS KAMALA HARRIS OIL TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stepford Candidate: Trump Campaign Posts DEVASTATING Video of How Scripted and Phony Kamala Is
Grateful Calvin
Leftist Lawn Flamingo WHOOPED for Pushing Lie That EVIL MEN are Forcing Their Wives to Vote for Trump
Sam J.
Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)
Sam J.
WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been and Jim Sciutto Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit Rally (Watch)
Sam J.
What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stepford Candidate: Trump Campaign Posts DEVASTATING Video of How Scripted and Phony Kamala Is Grateful Calvin
Advertisement