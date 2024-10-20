Keeps. Getting. BETTER (for Trump)! Oil and Gas Workers Association OWNS Kamala Harris and It's PERFECT

There have been a lot of surprises so far in the 2024 Presidential Election. Of course, the idea that a party would kick their own nominee off the ticket, the nominee their voters actually picked, because he's too old and they're afraid he'll lose was historic into and of itself. But add in the installment of an ignorant, unpopular, unlikable, vapid, moronic, harpy like Kamala Harris who nobody wanted or voted for and wow ... Democrats have become their own worst enemy.

We keep joking that they can still put Biden on the ticket.

Especially when we see things like this:

We're not with her. pic.twitter.com/U1vpwIXLa5 — Oil & Gas Workers Association (@ogwausa) October 19, 2024

Oof.

And ...

We.

Love.

This.

Oh, and seeing any workers association breaking with the Democrats is huge. Or you know, YUGE.

She lies — Carole “Cak” Newell (@carole_newell) October 19, 2024

It's the one thing she does well. Notice we didn't make a joke her about anything else she does well. Wait, whoops, we just did. Our bad.

Ahem.

She is a fake and a fraud. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 20, 2024

When you say "her" are you referring to Kamala or Tim Walz?



It's not clear. — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) October 20, 2024

Harris can't be trusted.



Win or lose, her policy preferences will flip on Nov 6. — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) October 20, 2024

Kamala is a puppet, she's an empty vessel waiting for her puppet master to tell her what to say. That's it. That's why Obama ... er ... we mean powerful Democrats installed her as their candidate instead of allowing Democrats to have a short primary.

🇺🇸 drill baby drill!! — cr0ssed (@cr0ssed) October 20, 2024

What they said.

Baby.

