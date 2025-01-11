'Give Me a Break': Joe Biden Thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom Is Getting a Bad Rap

He's still president for another nine days. On Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a video call with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as city leaders of Los Angeles. What could Biden do to help with the catastrophic wildfires which will cost an estimated $1.5 billion? Help stop the "hurricane forces" of misinformation about the fires, such as who was responsible for making sure the reservoirs were full and who cut millions in funding from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsome pleads with Biden to prioritize dispelling wildfire misinformation rather than actually, yknow, fighting the fire.



Gavin Newsom needs to RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/6ojFfpC585 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025

🚨Gavin Newsom begs Biden to focus on addressing “misinformation” about California’s wildfires.



“We’ve gotta deal with this misinformation. There are hurricane force winds of mis- and disinformation. We'll have to address that as well.”

pic.twitter.com/BOjI2ibaJX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2025





Got it … so misinformation is the biggest problem Los Angeles Country faces right now.

The MAGA LA Times is printing disinformation! pic.twitter.com/L9N4zMmMht — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 10, 2025

SAVe Me jOE fROm DiSINfORmaTIOn — Saint Alias (@Saint_Alias) January 10, 2025

Newsom more worried about spinning the story than actually fixing the problem! — State Of The Patriots (@thaliastate) January 10, 2025

Nothing "breaks his heart." This is his fault and needs to step down! Now, he wants to go after what he's calling misinformation and disinformation. This will be his next target. — Brent Beers (@raidirz) January 10, 2025

We don't see L.A.'s $750,000-a-year head of the Department of Water and Power on the screen there, but Biden absolved Newsom of any blame for there being no water pressure in the fire hydrants. "Give me a break," he said.

Biden tries to explain why L.A. fire hydrants ran out of water pic.twitter.com/Pk0ThJ6UI5 — New York Post (@nypost) January 11, 2025

Someone asked Grok, "Do fire hydrants need electrical power to work?"

No, fire hydrants do not require electrical power to function. They work based on water pressure from the municipal water supply system. When a fire hydrant is opened, water flows from the main water line through the hydrant due to the pressure in the system. However, some advanced fire hydrants might have features like monitoring systems or dry barrel mechanisms in cold climates that could use electricity, but these are not essential for the basic operation of providing water for firefighting.

The head of the power and energy department didn't mention the pumps being shut down the other day during a press conference.

Woman whose job it is can't explain either

Or at least didn't mention the empty Santa Ynez reservoir because it's Janisse Quiñones' responsibility as CEO of LA Department of Water and Powerpic.twitter.com/bns8YtWWqG — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) January 11, 2025





This is the dumbest excuse I’ve heard yet.

They ran out of water because there WAS NO WATER not because they turned the “power” off you absolute fcking moron.

I can not believe this dude is the president of the U.S. — Travis (@OVRT1ME) January 11, 2025

None of that is true. — Outlaw (@Real0utlaw) January 11, 2025

He’s never heard of gravity. The reservoirs are built higher than the service area so that gravity feeds the water. Does he really think water pipes run on electricity. They diverted all the water to keep the vegetation moist out to the ocean. This is complete mismanagement of… — LAM (@miklyn34) January 11, 2025

… "resources for pie in the sky left-wing insanity."

Now we know the fire hydrants ran out of water — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) January 11, 2025

That's not misinformation.

I've never needed to use electricity to activate a hydrant 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Shane Salmon (@shanerockbass) January 11, 2025

Gimme a break. They couldn’t find an extension cord long enough to plug in the electric fire hydrants. — Prickly1 (@notcryin) January 11, 2025

Right. The utilities shutting down power drained the water reservoir 🙄 — igor ivanov ⭕️ (@TheIgorIvanov) January 11, 2025

So fire fighting relies on electricity and the electric company turns off electrical grids during fires?



That’s what we want to go with??



Does that seem competent at ALL? — Libertarian LaXer 🗽🥍 (@mdrn_cnservativ) January 11, 2025

That’s not how it works — Cloakdale (@Cloakdale) January 11, 2025

Nothing he said is true — Keith (@keeff2468) January 11, 2025

Ok genius, why do I still have water if my electricity goes out? — paul (@pzmakris) January 11, 2025

No wonder we’re always screwed when natural disasters happen, they don’t understand how anything works. — Walter Strongkite (@Headlines_Fix) January 11, 2025

Water in fire hydrants is complicated stuff to this man? And he's running the country? — Carl Purdon (@CarlPurdon) January 11, 2025

The disaster zone, including about 10,000 destroyed buildings, is serviced by two electricity providers, Southern Cal Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.



Both told The Post on Thursday evening that Biden’s explanation of events was flat-out wrong.



“LADWP… — Mike Lunn (@rmlunn) January 11, 2025

… “LADWP water pumps and water flows were not affected by power outages,” a spokesperson said, with the entity explaining that, in fact, “the tremendous demand for water in the Palisades, which was four times as much as our normal demand in the area, lowered the water pressure.” Southern Cal Edison added that “we have had no issues from local water agencies or firefighting agencies in our service area” and that “they are prioritized to remain in service” during emergencies. Democrats are completely incompetent, the entire party. They screw up, then blame others for the disasters they create.

So Biden is saying California has a system where they turn off power to the fire hydrants because electrical lines could start a wildfire. That doesn't sound like a very good system.

