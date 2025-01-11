Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

He's still president for another nine days. On Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a video call with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as city leaders of Los Angeles. What could Biden do to help with the catastrophic wildfires which will cost an estimated $1.5 billion? Help stop the "hurricane forces" of misinformation about the fires, such as who was responsible for making sure the reservoirs were full and who cut millions in funding from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Got it … so misinformation is the biggest problem Los Angeles Country faces right now.

We don't see L.A.'s $750,000-a-year head of the Department of Water and Power on the screen there, but Biden absolved Newsom of any blame for there being no water pressure in the fire hydrants. "Give me a break," he said.

Someone asked Grok, "Do fire hydrants need electrical power to work?"

No, fire hydrants do not require electrical power to function. They work based on water pressure from the municipal water supply system. When a fire hydrant is opened, water flows from the main water line through the hydrant due to the pressure in the system. However, some advanced fire hydrants might have features like monitoring systems or dry barrel mechanisms in cold climates that could use electricity, but these are not essential for the basic operation of providing water for firefighting.

The head of the power and energy department didn't mention the pumps being shut down the other day during a press conference.


… "resources for pie in the sky left-wing insanity."

That's not misinformation.

… “LADWP water pumps and water flows were not affected by power outages,” a spokesperson said, with the entity explaining that, in fact, “the tremendous demand for water in the Palisades, which was four times as much as our normal demand in the area, lowered the water pressure.”

Southern Cal Edison added that “we have had no issues from local water agencies or firefighting agencies in our service area” and that “they are prioritized to remain in service” during emergencies.

Democrats are completely incompetent, the entire party. They screw up, then blame others for the disasters they create.

So Biden is saying California has a system where they turn off power to the fire hydrants because electrical lines could start a wildfire. That doesn't sound like a very good system.

***

