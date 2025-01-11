Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With Trump

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman caused a bit of an uproar when he announced that he had accepted an invitation to meet with President-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. John has stated that having a conversation with the incoming President is part of his job as he is the Senator for all Pennsylvanians and not just the Democrats.

I’m not just a Senator for Democrats—I’m a Senator for all Pennsylvanians.



It’s my job to find common ground and deliver results for everybody.



And because nobody is my gatekeeper, I will meet with anyone to secure some wins, including President Trump. pic.twitter.com/H6MhmYBJXd — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 9, 2025

The move immediately caught the ire of the left.

Fetterman has found himself in the democrat's dog house a lot recently. His support of Israel, willingness to meet with the likes of Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel, and being open minded enough to at least have a conversation about the purchase of Greenland have had the Democrats up in arms.

Donald Trump has been interested in purchasing Greenland since first being elected in 2016, and until very recently the response from Denmark has simply been 'Not for sale.'

President-elect Trump on Greenland:



"We need this for national security. We need Greenland very badly... The people of Greenland would love to become a state of the United States of America."pic.twitter.com/2ypCkq2TQf — The American Conservative (@amconmag) January 10, 2025

When asked by a reporter what he hoped to achieve by meeting with Trump, Fetterman said he hoped to be named Pope of Greenland after it has been acquired by the United States.

REPORTER: What are you hoping to get out of your visit to Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump?



SENATOR JOHN FETTERMAN: "I demand that I need to be made Pope of Greenland."



H/t @KellieMeyerNews pic.twitter.com/F5L7BWXxtj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

The response to the reporter's question was obviously tongue-in-cheek but what may be nothing more than a piece of perfect comedic timing, the prospect of Pope Fetterman seems to be the bargaining chip that is bringing both Denmark and Greenland to the negotiating table.

🚨 REPORT: Prime Minister of Greenland announces he is ready to talk with Trump amid talks of acquisition by the U.S. - Reuters pic.twitter.com/a5KSYXLi1j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 11, 2025

Denmark open to increasing security in Greenland without Trump purchase of territory: reporthttps://t.co/Ghm8OCLD6Q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 11, 2025

Denmark may not be willing to talk about an outright purchase yet, but they are willing to talk, which is a great first step.

Greenland, for its part, would prefer an outcome in which they become an independent country.

NEW: Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede says he is ready to speak with Donald Trump as he calls for independence from Denmark.



Egede said his people didn’t want to be Americans but said it was ultimately up to them to decide their future.



“We are ready to talk [with… pic.twitter.com/2UuvX8m6Jg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

The post continues.

Egede said his people didn’t want to be Americans but said it was ultimately up to them to decide their future. “We are ready to talk [with Trump].”“We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic… of course it’s the Greenlandic people who decide their future.”

Should Greenland gain independence from Denmark the United States could meet their strategic goals without spending a dime to purchase the territory.

I don't see why we couldn't simply allow Greenland independent governance in exchange for being a U.S. protectorate that offers us rights for military bases and resource extraction. https://t.co/jgHCIkP6D5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 11, 2025

A protectorate agreement with an independent Greenland may be the compromise that gets this deal done. Greenland would gain the independence that they are seeking. Denmark would save millions as the military presence in Greenland would shift to the US, and the US would achieve the strategic military goals that the Trump Administration is looking for.

No matter the outcome, it seems that John Fetterman's future as a religious leader has been put on hold.

At least for now.

Would John be open to other options if he can't become the Pope of Greenland?

Pope of Canada or Bishop of Panama maybe?