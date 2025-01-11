Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk Reminded Us He's Soft on Crime

You're gonna want to grab some popcorn for this one, folks. It's bound to be entertaining.

The situation in the L.A. area is, in a word, bad. Not only are there wildfires burning out of control -- with little water and even fewer firefighters to combat the blazes -- but looting is an issue too.

This is all the fault of Democrats and their woke, soft-on-crime policies. But, as always with the Left, the problem is not their policies and the chaos they cause, the problem is Republicans noticing the problems and chaos.

An X user posted that California's laws regarding looting are, well, lax.

LOOTING: Newsom and California Democrats literally decriminalized looting baring police from arresting looters and prosecutors from prosecuting them. Now he’s opposed to looting. pic.twitter.com/SIFEux0GRJ — @amuse (@amuse) January 11, 2025

This isn't wrong. They passed a law that stealing anything worth less than $950 was merely a misdemeanor. And when mobs of people steal things, that's looting.

Elon Musk quoted that post:

And now Gavin Newsom, or Governor Smarmy as this writer refers to him, has a bug up his butt about it:

Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it’s decriminalized. It’s not.



It’s illegal -- as it always has been.



Bad actors will be arrested and prosecuted. https://t.co/EImJwFdyzZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 11, 2025

This is where Newsom is going to try to play his game of semantics. Technically, there are still laws on the books prohibiting looting.

But those laws are not enforced.

And when California voters approved Prop 36 -- a measure that would make shoplifting and retail theft felonies again -- Gavin Newsom himself chided voters over it, saying he '[wondered] what state he lived in.'

LOL! You are acting like you are tough on crime.



CA is a criminal safe haven. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 11, 2025

It sure is.

Are you still pretending like you’re on a phone call with Biden? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 11, 2025

He has no signal.

I see… you don’t actually prosecute or arrest anyone for a “misdemeanor” in CA and everyone knows that which basically makes it legal. Outstanding law and order you have there. It’s playing out exactly as suspected. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) January 11, 2025

California is the inevitable outcome of one-party Democrat rule.

You and Gascon and Bass sent out the invitations long ago to all criminals to come to CA and LA and practice their "craft." You boasted that you would not prosecute rioters, trespassers, looters, shoplifters, etc.

And they came. From other states, from other countries. You… https://t.co/ST8bGSFDeb — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 11, 2025

The entire post reads:

And they came. From other states, from other countries. You created a hostile living environment for all of us. That anyone thinks they can loot and commit arson in Los Angeles or anywhere in CA with impunity is because YOU made sure they got an invitation.

He sure did.

He’s admonishing the public. For words. While he does nothing about the actions of incompetents and criminals. https://t.co/7zCotWxbek — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 11, 2025

What do you expect from a guy who asked the president to violate our First Amendment rights to cover up his malfeasance?

B**ch we had to pass a whole new law to get police to do the job you and your AGs refused to do.



GFY. https://t.co/1rCzNP7glj — LOLPups (@PleasantPups) January 11, 2025

Harsh, but fair.