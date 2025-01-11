Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk Reminded Us He's Soft on Crime

Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 11, 2025
ImgFlip

You're gonna want to grab some popcorn for this one, folks. It's bound to be entertaining. 

The situation in the L.A. area is, in a word, bad. Not only are there wildfires burning out of control -- with little water and even fewer firefighters to combat the blazes -- but looting is an issue too.

This is all the fault of Democrats and their woke, soft-on-crime policies. But, as always with the Left, the problem is not their policies and the chaos they cause, the problem is Republicans noticing the problems and chaos.

An X user posted that California's laws regarding looting are, well, lax.

This isn't wrong. They passed a law that stealing anything worth less than $950 was merely a misdemeanor. And when mobs of people steal things, that's looting.

Elon Musk quoted that post:

And now Gavin Newsom, or Governor Smarmy as this writer refers to him, has a bug up his butt about it:

This is where Newsom is going to try to play his game of semantics. Technically, there are still laws on the books prohibiting looting.

But those laws are not enforced.

And when California voters approved Prop 36 -- a measure that would make shoplifting and retail theft felonies again -- Gavin Newsom himself chided voters over it, saying he '[wondered] what state he lived in.'

It sure is.

He has no signal.

California is the inevitable outcome of one-party Democrat rule.

The entire post reads:

And they came. From other states, from other countries. You created a hostile living environment for all of us. That anyone thinks they can loot and commit arson in Los Angeles or anywhere in CA with impunity is because YOU made sure they got an invitation.

He sure did.

What do you expect from a guy who asked the president to violate our First Amendment rights to cover up his malfeasance?

Harsh, but fair.

