Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act

The Laken Riley Act is working its way through Congress, with some opposition from Democrats. In fact, 159 Democrats voted against it in the House (shame on them) but it passed and is facing a vote in the Senate, where John Fetterman (this writer's favorite Democrat) is urging his fellow Dem Senators to vote for it.

Advertisement

Three of the Democrats who voted against the Laken Riley Act in the House are Minnesota Dems Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, and Kelly Morrison.

The greatest obstacle women face is other women https://t.co/ucoPAjI9U0 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 11, 2025

Truth.

One of life's undeniable truths. — Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) January 11, 2025

This writer remember how the Left insisted if women ran the world, we'd have peace and prosperity.

Hahahahahaha.

No.

You are correct. I've watched this unfold beginning with the radical feminists who made headlines in 1968 by protesting in front of the Miss America Pagent venue. These feminists claimed to care about women but in my opinion it was all about hating men. https://t.co/RXVyAs2RzV — Veronica Doniel (@DonielVeronica) January 11, 2025

And about tearing down other women who don't toe the line.

I cannot make sense of their decision!

How can they realistically claim to care about women and women’s rights, if they are ok with women being attacked, trapped or murdered by criminals? — Michael S (@Michael74625727) January 11, 2025

Because they look at their intersectionality ouija board and determined illegal immigrants are more deserving than American women.

Isn't it crazy that people are voting against something that will protect humans — Norm Ally (@Norm_Ally12) January 11, 2025

It boggles the mind.

Tells you everything about these twits. https://t.co/flzCb5cLuU — Kathleen Hill-Longenecker (@KateHill2560) January 11, 2025

And none of it good.

Radical left woke DEI women https://t.co/9mrcpDXBSe — Jackie Gabbamonte (@JGabbamonte) January 11, 2025

Sums it up nicely.

I’ve always said this ⬇️ women are the least likely to support one another sadly https://t.co/VxTXA2Nvf9 — Angie Kinley (@MAGA_dogmom) January 11, 2025

We shouldn't expect better from women who are more likely to block others over political disagreements than any other demographic.

Very disheartening. For a variety of reasons.