Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Laken Riley Act is working its way through Congress, with some opposition from Democrats. In fact, 159 Democrats voted against it in the House (shame on them) but it passed and is facing a vote in the Senate, where John Fetterman (this writer's favorite Democrat) is urging his fellow Dem Senators to vote for it.

Three of the Democrats who voted against the Laken Riley Act in the House are Minnesota Dems Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, and Kelly Morrison.

Truth.

This writer remember how the Left insisted if women ran the world, we'd have peace and prosperity.

Hahahahahaha.

No.

And about tearing down other women who don't toe the line.

Because they look at their intersectionality ouija board and determined illegal immigrants are more deserving than American women.

It boggles the mind.

And none of it good.

Sums it up nicely.

We shouldn't expect better from women who are more likely to block others over political disagreements than any other demographic.

Very disheartening. For a variety of reasons.

