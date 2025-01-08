Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley Act

Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Laken Riley Act cleared the House of Representatives Tuesday despite 159 Democrats who favor illegal aliens over Americans. You can read about the passage here. Essentially, the Laken Riley Act makes it easier for ICE to arrest and deport illegal aliens who are caught in theft-related crimes. 

The hope is this will prevent illegal aliens from graduating to heinous crimes like murder or rape. The act is named after a 22-year-old Georgia women who was murdered by an illegal alien. The bill is now headed to the Senate, but it is feared Senate Democrats will derail it since it needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Senate Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is a co-sponsor of the bill. He is pleading with Democrats to vote ‘yes’ on it. (WATCH)

Fetterman is confusing to many Republicans, since on a few issues he is clearly at odds with his party. Many commenters credit his recent stroke, saying he seems like a totally different man.

Fetterman is sounding the alarm that this bill is something all Democrats should be behind. He knows failing to pass it could cost them seats in the mid-term elections, especially in purple states.

Many think Fetterman is primed to defect to the Republican Party. But, it’s really more complicated than that. 

Check out all the different opinions posters have.

It’s unlikely Fetterman will become a Republican despite breaking with his party on some issues. Most likely he will vote as a moderate Democrat or become independent. The Senate could vote on the Laken Riley Act as early as this week.

