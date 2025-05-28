MSNBC Host and Analyst Seem Big Mad About FBI's J6 Pipe Bomb, WH Cocaine and Dobbs Leak Probes

VIP
Doug P. | 10:30 AM on May 28, 2025
Meme

As we've told you recently, the FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have hinted that the FA portion is now over and the FO phase is beginning. That includes probes into issues the previous administration didn't seem to want to solve. FBI deputy director Dan Bongino posted this earlier this week:

Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases. These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI. 

Meanwhile, an MSNBC host along with her guest who is a former FBI assistant director seem troubled that these things will be investigated. Watch:

Apparently MSNBC would rather have the FBI stay focused on the important stuff, like investigating concerned parents at school board meetings and staging kidnapping plots. Not wanting to get the true story about the Dobbs leak, J6 pipe bombs or White House cocaine is the peak "journalism" we've come to expect from MSNBC.

Imagine that!

Bingo.

