Joe Scarborough Got Cornered About 'Best Biden Ever' Claim and Guess Whose Name Came Up Repeatedly

One of the more notorious media gaslighting efforts on behalf of Joe Biden and the Democrats last year came from MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough, and this one should get first-ballot induction into the "This Aged Badly Hall of Fame":

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough brags about Joe Biden:



“F*ck you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever."



In recent days Scarborough has said that he was "obviously wrong" about Biden but wasn't sure about the takeaway on that one (the "takeaway" is that Scarborough wasn't wrong, but lying because "Trump bad").

Mark Halperin a few days ago cornered Scarborough about his vouching for Biden's cognitive condition and somebody's name kept coming up as the deflection effort continued:

You just knew Scarborough wouldn't be able to answer about how he vouched for Biden's mental acuity without mentioning you know who a few times:

🚨NEW: Joe Scarborough repeatedly invokes Trump’s name as he rambles for 3 minutes defending his "best Biden ever" comment🚨



The full Scarborough quote from @JasonJournoDC:

"[Biden] stumbled and bumbled around, Mark. I mean, yeah, he certainly did. Donald Trump did. Other politicians did ... and it's actually the same case as a lot of times when I've gone in and talked to Donald Trump, gone to Donald Trump, and I've heard the media narrative around Donald Trump — and certainly I've been very critical of Donald Trump — and when I leave, I have a better understanding, just like Jeffrey Goldberg did a couple of weeks ago." "I have a better understanding of where Donald Trump is mentally — if Donald Trump is losing it, like, you know, people have said through the years or not."

Others in the media keep saying "we missed the story" but the can't be allowed to get away with that. They were active participants in the coverup.

Now the Dems and media are predictable trying to pivot to Trump's cognitive health. Laughable.