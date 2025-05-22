Moaning Joe: Scarborough Says He Was Wrong About Biden’s Cognitive Decline but Doesn’t Know the Takeaway

Yosemite Sham: Mustachioed Man in a Skirt Unfurls Trans Flag at National Park...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Joe Scarborough (of MSNBC’s Morning Joe) is one of many media personalities facing scrutiny for lying about former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline or being so incompetent and blind that he couldn’t see what was right in front of his face. Either way, he is not someone we should ever trust. Scarborough is now saying he was wrong, but is having difficulty understanding what the takeaway is. Thankfully, we have many commenters on X to help out Scarborough.

Let’s start with this video. (WATCH)

That seems like a huge possibility.

Other posters have some ideas about how lying to cover up Biden’s cognitive failings is going to impact legacy media moving forward.

It was all lies, but the Fake News was so sure of itself.

Posters agree that Scarborough and the rest of his conspirators lack all credibility.

No, he isn’t, and he has no one to blame but himself.

