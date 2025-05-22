Moaning Joe: Scarborough Says He Was Wrong About Biden’s Cognitive Decline but Doesn’t Know the Takeaway

Joe Scarborough (of MSNBC’s Morning Joe) is one of many media personalities facing scrutiny for lying about former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline or being so incompetent and blind that he couldn’t see what was right in front of his face. Either way, he is not someone we should ever trust. Scarborough is now saying he was wrong, but is having difficulty understanding what the takeaway is. Thankfully, we have many commenters on X to help out Scarborough.

Advertisement

Let’s start with this video. (WATCH)

Joe Scarborough, Then: This is the best Biden ever, and F YOU if you can’t handle the truth.



Joe Scarborough, Now: I was obviously wrong, but I’m not sure what the takeaway is here.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/B7rljfpbAv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025

The takeaway is:



You WERE a liar.



And you ARE a liar. — Tom Owens (@towens2921) May 21, 2025

That seems like a huge possibility.

Other posters have some ideas about how lying to cover up Biden’s cognitive failings is going to impact legacy media moving forward.

@JoeNBC - The takeaway here is no one should ever take any of you hacks seriously.



You all are nothing more than paid propagandists for the Democratic Party. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 21, 2025

I can tell him! The take away is that you and the rest of legacy media blatantly ran cover for Biden to get him back in the White House at the expense of America. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) May 21, 2025

It was all lies, but the Fake News was so sure of itself.

Fake News lied to the American voters is the takeaway here — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 21, 2025

Fake news told us "Eff You" if you can't handle their lies — peterfromJOM2 (@PeterfromJOM2) May 21, 2025

Posters agree that Scarborough and the rest of his conspirators lack all credibility.

The “takeaway” is that you have NO INTEGRITY and will SAY or WRITE anything for

$$$. — LouisianaMimi55 (@LouisianaMimi55) May 21, 2025

I think the Takeaway is that the MS NBC viewing audience is shrinking moment by moment due to a lack of trust in their basic journalistic standards — Tom (@Syloustr) May 21, 2025

The takeaway is your reputation and credibility. Gone. — Call me Ishmael5579 (@emrai62) May 21, 2025

You are not credible — MNix (@nixill67) May 21, 2025

No, he isn’t, and he has no one to blame but himself.