LIGHT 'EM UP! Ron DeSantis TORCHES Congress for Inaction on DOGE Spending Cuts

We know that the alternative to Republicans in Congress is unthinkable. Democrat-controlled Congresses have delivered disaster after disaster, including Obamacare, the 'Inflation Reduction Act,' and so much spending with zero accountability that sometimes makes our heads spin.

Still, Congressional Republicans do sometimes make it very difficult to root for them. After Elon Musk and DOGE have identified hundreds of billions in recommended cuts to government waste and corrupt spending, House and Senate Republicans have worked to codify exactly ... none of that into law.

Even worse, according to Thomas Massie, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson have actually cancelled scheduled votes on rescission packages recommended by DOGE. Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into her colleagues earlier in May for sitting on their hands instead of working to enact legislation on an issue that Americans overwhelmingly support.

With friends like Congressional Republicans, who needs enemies?

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who usually leads by example rather than engage in Washington swamp politics, took to the podium to tell Republicans that he has had just about enough of the do-nothing Congress.

Watch:

DeSantis is correct in every word here, especially the balanced budget amendment and term limits.

Moreover, as he has shown, a Republican executive with a Republican legislature CAN get this done if they have the will to do it (though DeSantis has run into some roadblocks of his own with subversive Republicans in the Florida legislature).

It begs the question: DO any Republicans in Washington actually want to cut spending?

We're a little afraid of the answer.

We voted for it, we have been celebrating the work of DOGE, and we have been BEGGING Republicans to take action.

So far, zippo. As DeSantis noted, the swamp is winning right now. And that has to change.

The corrupt media have done all that they can to smear Musk and DOGE, and while regular Americans don't listen to the media anymore, their efforts have not gone in vain, as it appears they have influenced soft Republican lawmakers at the very least.

Conservatives are not like liberals when it comes to politicians on our side of the aisle.

Democrats count on the fact that their voters will fall in line no matter what. Because they always do.

But if Republicans want to feel what it's like to be out of power again, all they have to do is keep doing what they're doing now.

The President certainly could be putting more pressure on Congress, but ultimately, this is not a Trump problem. It's a House and Senate GOP problem.

They are, but good luck getting a politician -- in either party -- to vote for their own planned obsolescence.

Judging by his recent posts on X, Musk seems pretty fed up with the whole thing after all of the work his DOGE team has done.

There's an idea we would endorse wholeheartedly. But Republicans would have to keep the House in the midterms for that to happen (unless DeSantis resigned as governor, which he is not going to do).

A Republican House in 2027 is going to be pretty unlikely if they keep going the way they have been.

There are some glimmers of hope. The Senate still could, as Senator Mike Lee has suggested, add spending cuts to the 'Big Beautiful Bill' that just passed the House.

The problem is that we're not seeing a lot of other Republican Senators talking about doing that.

As Ron DeSantis said, 'Don't tell us it can't be done.'

Just do it.

