Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill

Last week, President Trump's 'Big Beautiful bill' passed the House, causing the Democrats to meltdown. Some Republicans, like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, aren't happy that the bill doesn't do enough to address (read: drastically cut) spending.
It appears Senator Mike Lee agrees.
🚨 BREAKING: Senator Mike Lee suggests the Senate can change the “Big Beautiful Bill” to be more “AGGRESSIVE” with the DOGE spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/RR8Y2BfL4v— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2025
Yes, please.
I like Mike a lot.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 25, 2025
But I’d rather see action from him.
I hope he is able to get it done.
Should extremely easy to put in the bill.
In theory, every single GOP Member wants the DOGE cuts because they have been screaming about it for months.
Get it done @BasedMikeLee
Get it done.
I want to see someone try.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2025
And if the reason against it is “it won’t pass” - MAKE both Republicans and Democrats go on the record opposing it.
THIS.
Play political hardball. Get both sides on record as voting against spending cuts and DOGE.
Recommended
Make. Them. Own. It.
Honestly, what is the reason NOT to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in government spending?— Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) May 25, 2025
Unless that waste fraud and abuse benefits them.
*taps nose*
Who’s tired of big government only getting bigger? https://t.co/cSun9jKCJI— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 25, 2025
We are!
Based https://t.co/xUjjDlZACR— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 25, 2025
Living up to his X handle.
Well that would be great but it's never going to happen.— @hillbilly007 (@lakeboating2021) May 25, 2025
PROVE ME WRONG! https://t.co/RLJWUKYnE3
We'd like to be proven wrong.
