Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last week, President Trump's 'Big Beautiful bill' passed the House, causing the Democrats to meltdown. Some Republicans, like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, aren't happy that the bill doesn't do enough to address (read: drastically cut) spending.

It appears Senator Mike Lee agrees.

Yes, please.

Get it done.

THIS.

Play political hardball. Get both sides on record as voting against spending cuts and DOGE.

Make. Them. Own. It.

*taps nose*

We are!

Living up to his X handle.

We'd like to be proven wrong.

