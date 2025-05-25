Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill

Last week, President Trump's 'Big Beautiful bill' passed the House, causing the Democrats to meltdown. Some Republicans, like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, aren't happy that the bill doesn't do enough to address (read: drastically cut) spending.

Advertisement

It appears Senator Mike Lee agrees.

🚨 BREAKING: Senator Mike Lee suggests the Senate can change the “Big Beautiful Bill” to be more “AGGRESSIVE” with the DOGE spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/RR8Y2BfL4v — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2025

Yes, please.

I like Mike a lot.



But I’d rather see action from him.



I hope he is able to get it done.



Should extremely easy to put in the bill.



In theory, every single GOP Member wants the DOGE cuts because they have been screaming about it for months.



Get it done @BasedMikeLee — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 25, 2025

Get it done.

I want to see someone try.



And if the reason against it is “it won’t pass” - MAKE both Republicans and Democrats go on the record opposing it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2025

THIS.

Play political hardball. Get both sides on record as voting against spending cuts and DOGE.

Make. Them. Own. It.

Honestly, what is the reason NOT to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in government spending?



Unless that waste fraud and abuse benefits them. — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) May 25, 2025

*taps nose*

Who’s tired of big government only getting bigger? https://t.co/cSun9jKCJI — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 25, 2025

We are!

Living up to his X handle.

Well that would be great but it's never going to happen.



PROVE ME WRONG! https://t.co/RLJWUKYnE3 — @hillbilly007 (@lakeboating2021) May 25, 2025

We'd like to be proven wrong.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.



