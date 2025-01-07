Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over American Citizens

It should surprise no one that the majority of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives favor illegal aliens over law-abiding Americans. It’s what the party is largely known for. Today, 159 of them voted against the Laken Riley Act which would have changed federal law to require ICE to issue detainers and take into custody illegal aliens who shoplift or get caught doing other theft-related crimes.

Advertisement

The bill is named after a 22-year-old Georgia woman who was murdered by an illegal alien. The hope is that the bill would make it easier to deport those illegally in America to prevent another such tragedy from happening. Apparently, Democrats decided to side with the murder, rape, assault and robbing of innocent Americans at the hands of illegal aliens instead.

Here’s more, including the names of all 159 Democrats who voted against the bill. (READ)

159 Democrats voted against the Laken Riley Act, a bill to detail illegal migrants convicted over theft related crimes.



ONE. HUNDRED. FIFTY. NINE. pic.twitter.com/a1NPmRPipK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2025

List of 159 Democrats who voted against the Laken Riley Act pic.twitter.com/wkKHpN7i4D — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 7, 2025

Democrats, once again, proved their tired mantra of ‘No one is above the law’ is simply an over-chanted lie. They’re only following President Joe Biden’s recent example, after all.

Posters say the Dems are the anti-American party. We’re not going to argue with them. It’s pretty spot-on.

Democrats are vile individuals.



They will vote against bills that benefit every American just because they hold a grudge against Trump & Republicans. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 7, 2025

This can be restated as:

"They will vote against bills that benefit every American just because they hold a grudge against Americans"



Democrats are anti-American terrorists at this point. They should be treated as such — Leftists Are Evil (@LeftistsAreEvi1) January 7, 2025

The Democrats should just call themselves the Anti American Party. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) January 7, 2025

Commenters are exhausted by Dems who insist on treating Americans like second-class citizens in their own country. Dems favor illegal aliens over them every time.

Why Democrats? The bill targets rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and stalkers, ensuring they couldn’t stay in the U.S. why should these Democrats be against The Laken Riley Bill? 🤨 — AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) January 7, 2025

Because they blindly believe in more rights for criminals than there is for the victims. Liberal America at its finest. — EthanRPh (@ethanrph) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

It does make one wonder who these people represent. — Svein Are Karlsen (@p1gl33t) January 7, 2025

I’m no lawyer, but elected representatives helping criminals is treason, is it not? — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) January 7, 2025

Despite most Democrats’ best efforts to protect illegal aliens, the bill passed the House. It now moves to the Senate where the bill is co-sponsored by Senate Republicans and Democrat John Fetterman. It’s still several votes shy of 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. It wouldn’t surprise us if Senate Democrats also elevate illegal aliens over the lives and well-being of their actual constituents.