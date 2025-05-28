Have You Met You? X Mocks Hypocritical House Minority Whip for Saying Trump Is 'Enriching Himself'

Tom Homan is Still Waiting on the Consequences AOC Promised for Going After...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

It never stops being hilarious watching Democrats publicly show the world that they have no shame, and that there is no hypocrisy to which they will not stoop, nor any hierarchy to which they will not aspire. 

They simply believe that the rules are for everyone else and not them. 

On Memorial Day, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) was the latest to step into a big, steaming pile of her own corruption in a pathetic attempt to smear President Trump.  

Yes, of course. The man who has never taken a salary as President, and who lost an estimated $1 billion of his net worth during his first term, is just in it for a quick buck.

Clark's post would be ridiculous on its merits alone -- or lack thereof. Regardless of what people, right or left, think about Trump's policies, he continually demonstrates that he passionately loves Americans and the American people. Meanwhile, top Democrats have to spend $20 million just to try to learn how to talk to American men

However, the post gets even more egregious when we consider the messenger. Fortunately, many users on X were happy to remind Katherine Clark that she is, in fact, Katherine Clark.

Whoops!

Say, that's a pretty meteoric rise in net worth. And one that conveniently began as soon as Clark became a member of Congress. 

How did that happen? 

Whoops again! 

Calrk made half a million dollars in just one month of stock trades this year? Wow. 

Who's her financial advisor? Nancy Pelosi?

Her trading secrets are better known to us normal people as 'classified Congressional briefings.' 

The problem with DOGE investigating Congressional finances is that it's not only Democrats who do this. They are the worst offenders, but there are Republicans who profit from their insider information as well. 

It's not difficult to understand why Elon Musk seems fed up with the whole lot of them. 

It's impossible to be a leftist politician and have ANY self-awareness. The two are entirely incompatible. 

Well, it can be both. 

But yes. Democrats count on their voters being so blinded and broken by the TDS they share that they will swallow any tripe they serve up to them. 

It didn't just go up. It skyrocketed faster than a SpaceX rocket. 

That's probably another trick she learned from Pelosi. 

After all, Clark was Pelosi's assistant speaker for a couple of years. 

Clark serves on the House Appropriations Committee and several subcommittees within it. When it comes to her likely involvement with NGO and USAID scams, there's no 'maybe' about it. 

It's also fairly ironic to hear Democrats talk about 'self-enrichment' in this White House after Joe Biden sat there for four years. 

Let's all say it in unison this time: 'That was (D)ifferent!'

It is what the left does best. It's in their playbook. 

... holding opponents accountable for their own stated values or rules while deflecting scrutiny from her own actions. Thus, she is projecting her own financial gains onto Trump to deflect criticism. 

By accusing others of hypocrisy or misconduct that mirrors her own, she shifts the focus to Trump to make Republicans defensive.

That's a bingo right there. 

It took X all of about 10 seconds to discover Clark's astronomical leap in net worth since she was elected to Congress. 

Clark, of course, does not care. None of them will care until they face consequences.

Sadly, while we haven't completely given up hope that such accountability (regardless of party) will arrive someday, we're not exactly holding our breath either.

But at least X can embarrass Calrk with a gigantic ratio, and we can relentlessly mock her hypocrisy and hierarchy.

It's not the justice she deserves, but it does feel pretty good.  

