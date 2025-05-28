Have You Met You? X Mocks Hypocritical House Minority Whip for Saying Trump Is 'Enriching Himself'

It never stops being hilarious watching Democrats publicly show the world that they have no shame, and that there is no hypocrisy to which they will not stoop, nor any hierarchy to which they will not aspire.

Advertisement

They simply believe that the rules are for everyone else and not them.

On Memorial Day, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) was the latest to step into a big, steaming pile of her own corruption in a pathetic attempt to smear President Trump.

Trump is using the White House to grow richer by the day.



As he lines his pockets, he expects Americans to get by with less.



He’s motivated by one thing: greed. — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) May 26, 2025

Yes, of course. The man who has never taken a salary as President, and who lost an estimated $1 billion of his net worth during his first term, is just in it for a quick buck.

Clark's post would be ridiculous on its merits alone -- or lack thereof. Regardless of what people, right or left, think about Trump's policies, he continually demonstrates that he passionately loves Americans and the American people. Meanwhile, top Democrats have to spend $20 million just to try to learn how to talk to American men.

However, the post gets even more egregious when we consider the messenger. Fortunately, many users on X were happy to remind Katherine Clark that she is, in fact, Katherine Clark.

#Democrat Minority Whip #KatherineClark - worth less than $1M in 2013 - now boasts an eye-watering net worth of $12.4M, making her one the richest members in Congress. Why is she focused on @POTUS #Trump, who made his fortune legally, PRIOR to taking office? @elonmusk https://t.co/RvoXRoXVuV — Marie von Astra (@marievonastra) May 26, 2025

Whoops!

Say, that's a pretty meteoric rise in net worth. And one that conveniently began as soon as Clark became a member of Congress.

How did that happen?

Whoops again!

Calrk made half a million dollars in just one month of stock trades this year? Wow.

Who's her financial advisor? Nancy Pelosi?

Grab a mirror sweet cheeks. Tell us your stock trading secrets. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 26, 2025

Her trading secrets are better known to us normal people as 'classified Congressional briefings.'

It’s time for Doge to have a look at congress. Especially when they are making accusations of impropriety of other’s finances.

Let’s have a looksie to see where she’s made her millions.

Expose her hypocrisy and gaslighting. https://t.co/RrNZHMM7ia — Deplorable Neanderthal (@MikeNeanderthal) May 26, 2025

The problem with DOGE investigating Congressional finances is that it's not only Democrats who do this. They are the worst offenders, but there are Republicans who profit from their insider information as well.

It's not difficult to understand why Elon Musk seems fed up with the whole lot of them.

The lack of self awareness these politicians have is epic https://t.co/HEOKttNHyX — Jodi (@APLMom) May 26, 2025

Advertisement

It's impossible to be a leftist politician and have ANY self-awareness. The two are entirely incompatible.

It’s not so much that Democrats are stupid as it is that Democrats think Americans are really stupid. https://t.co/Iveh3zs4rA — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) May 27, 2025

Well, it can be both.

But yes. Democrats count on their voters being so blinded and broken by the TDS they share that they will swallow any tripe they serve up to them.

Trump's net worth went down after taking office



Do you want to explain how yours has gone up? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 26, 2025

It didn't just go up. It skyrocketed faster than a SpaceX rocket.

When you point a finger, 3 point back at you.



I know I know, you’ll use the “spouse” excuse.

It’s BS and you know it. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) May 26, 2025

That's probably another trick she learned from Pelosi.

After all, Clark was Pelosi's assistant speaker for a couple of years.

This libtard lies about our President while she gets rich doing insider trading in the stock market. She may also be in on the NGO scheme and should be investigated for that. — Dave (@DavesCoins) May 27, 2025

Clark serves on the House Appropriations Committee and several subcommittees within it. When it comes to her likely involvement with NGO and USAID scams, there's no 'maybe' about it.

Advertisement

It's also fairly ironic to hear Democrats talk about 'self-enrichment' in this White House after Joe Biden sat there for four years.

Ohhhhhh you mean the other guy. Yea he sold influence to enrich his family. This guy isn't even collecting his salary because he doesn't need it ... https://t.co/wy7he6Q6xT — Joshua Goldstein (@Buckdixon3) May 26, 2025

Unlike Joe who used bagmen across the world to enrich himself and his family?

Trump didn’t need to be President to get richer. Joe did. https://t.co/MJldNQiuw7 — Gerry Nass 🇺🇸 (@gkn08215) May 26, 2025

Let's all say it in unison this time: 'That was (D)ifferent!'

It is what the left does best. It's in their playbook.

Clark’s post is an example of Alinsky’s Rule 4:



“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules” by holding him to presidential ethical standards.



This tactic involves holding opponents accountable for their own stated values or rules while deflecting scrutiny from her own… https://t.co/Ajy09Tecsl — 𝕍𝕚𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕖𝕚𝕘𝕙 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕤 (@ViolaLeighBlues) May 26, 2025

... holding opponents accountable for their own stated values or rules while deflecting scrutiny from her own actions. Thus, she is projecting her own financial gains onto Trump to deflect criticism.



By accusing others of hypocrisy or misconduct that mirrors her own, she shifts the focus to Trump to make Republicans defensive.

Advertisement

That's a bingo right there.

A free lesson for you Madam Whip. Never provoke the internet to dig about yourself like this. You have no idea what they might find. https://t.co/QK1m2AwzUM — Baghdad Bob (@Maximus_Nerd) May 26, 2025

It took X all of about 10 seconds to discover Clark's astronomical leap in net worth since she was elected to Congress.

Clark, of course, does not care. None of them will care until they face consequences.

Sadly, while we haven't completely given up hope that such accountability (regardless of party) will arrive someday, we're not exactly holding our breath either.

But at least X can embarrass Calrk with a gigantic ratio, and we can relentlessly mock her hypocrisy and hierarchy.

It's not the justice she deserves, but it does feel pretty good.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.