Broadway's Patti LuPone’s Explosive Tirade: Calls for Kennedy Center to Be Blown Up Over Trump’s Reign

Patti Lupone is a Broadway star who really does not like President Trump. Like, really hates him. She is one of the goofy stars of stage who have even threatened to move out of the country (her choice was Ireland) if he was elected. Apparently, she wasn't that mad as she is still in the country. Now, she is calling for the Kennedy Center to be 'blown up' since Trump is in charge. Sounds like a really reasonable lady with her head on straight. Heh.

Broadway’s Patti LuPone says Trump-led Kennedy Center ‘should get blown up’ https://t.co/xiRqIcHaDx pic.twitter.com/VkDAsJPH83 — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2025

Broadway veteran Patti LuPone lashed out at President Donald Trump for his overhaul of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and called for the building to “get blown up,” in an interview published Monday. In February, Trump fired several Kennedy Center board members, including the president and chairman, and replaced them with pro-Trump figures, who then named the president as chairman. In a post to Truth Social announcing the changes, Trump vowed to make the performing arts center “great again,” by removing board members who did not share his administration’s “vision for a Golden Age in arts and culture.” Trump said that drag shows “targeting” children were one example of programming at the Kennedy Center that would end under his leadership. His actions stirred backlash in the theater and film world, with multiple artists resigning from their roles or canceling upcoming performances at the Kennedy Center in protest. LuPone, 76, slammed the Trump takeover in new comments to New Yorker writer Michael Schulman. “She’s even angrier at the rest of the country,” Schulman wrote. “She told me, more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center ‘should get blown up.’” LuPone also told the outlet that she wished that the Trump administration would “Leave New York alone.” She has been an outspoken critic of Trump over the years.

Listen, Republicans didn't like when Biden was elected, but they didn't go around threatening to blow up buildings or even suggesting buildings should be blown up. Why are Leftists so violent?

She might have TTDS. That is TERMINAL Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's the worst kind.

Hey @FBIDirectorKash here is another one you should pay a visit. https://t.co/bnW7vmC4Gf — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 28, 2025

It's certainly concerning. Maybe Patti needs a grippy sock vacation.

Liberals are the only group of people on the planet that think their opinions will never adversely affect their likability or employability. — Aidy (@NightsWithAidy) May 28, 2025

It's because it never does. Only conservatives need to worry about that.

She can cry more tears. See if we care. — tdv0205 (@tdv57) May 28, 2025

She could just leave the country like she threatened. It's a win/win for everyone.