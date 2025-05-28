The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate Independence Day

We're just a few days away from ... sigh ... another 'pride' month.

By this weekend, corporations will be changing their logos to rainbows (but only in the US, not in the Middle East), Democrat politicians will be issuing constant statements of solidarity with the LGBTQIA$DR*2++ cult, and -- most revoltingly -- gross groomers will be parading around naked in blue cities in front of small children.

But there's good news on the horizon. If we can manage to endure that non-stop cavalcade of deviant cringe, we get to celebrate America's birthday again on the Fourth of July. This will be our country's 249th birthday, just one year away from what should be a fantastic celebration of the Semiquincentennial.

Or ... will we?

Not if the leftists have their way.

This week, we've seen several social media videos of brain-dead libtards declaring that Independence Day is dead in America and we're not allowed to celebrate it anymore ... or else. (There's always an 'or else.')

Here are a couple of our (least) favorites:

[Warning for some NSFW language below]

Blue haired woman with nose ring says July 4th Independence Day is “Trash.”



“It’s cancelled. It means nothing. It’s trash, it’s garbage.”



pic.twitter.com/CtczGeNbCc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 27, 2025

Why does she sound like she just smoked a big pile of crack with Hunter Biden?

At least we appreciate her wearing the traditional broken white woman uniform of blue hair and a septum ring.

Here's another woman issuing a stern warning -- evidently after swallowing an entire bottle of Xanax.

I better not see any of you celebrating July 4th this year pic.twitter.com/TnhacIX0XC — shellshock (@shellshockkk) May 27, 2025

LOL. Independence Day is just for liberals, Democrats, and ... anarchists?

Uhhh, OK.

Also, we can't help but notice that these broken people are always so threatening when they issue demands and dictate what the rest of us can and cannot do.

More orders from the Authoritarian Party.

Pay attention! https://t.co/spmYwtslJC — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) May 28, 2025

Kind of a dead giveaway right there about who the 'fascists' are.

Of course, no one is exactly scared of them and their threats.

Not only will I celebrate TF out of the 4th of July, now I’ll do it in shorts, a flag bikini top & by shooting fireworks out my a** & name each one after you. If you voted for Democrats to continue the destruction of America, YOU can sit the 4th out silly little b***h. https://t.co/akq20HHy30 — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) May 27, 2025

Hey, don't hold back. Tell us how you really feel. LOL.

(This writer is also of the opinion that every 4th of July celebration is enriched by American flag bikinis. Worn by REAL women.)

Just leave and make America better, I would eat hot dogs and dance right in her face till she cried then tell her how weak she is https://t.co/PmQwREWB51 — underurpower (@underurpower) May 28, 2025

They'll never leave. Because deep down, beneath their many crusted layers of mental illness, they KNOW that this is still the best country in the world (and no, we do not have a king).

They just love being miserable. More than that, they love trying to make everyone else as miserable as they are.

Liberals are the enemy of Western civilization. https://t.co/5fXQCiPpQY — MrCassidy99 (@MrCassidy99) May 27, 2025

The ironic part is that if America ever did fall, these women would be the first to suffer the horrible consequences that would ensue.

That settles it, July is Independence MONTH! — Deo Gratias Farm Lacombe (@DGFarmLa) May 27, 2025

Right on! Now, we're talking.

And we heard an even better idea:

Pride Month Is Canceled I'm Replacing It With Veteran's Month. https://t.co/2Alh5eJtVZ — Dippko (@Dippko) May 27, 2025

We are on board with all of this agenda. Was that in Project 2025?

These people don’t deserve to be American. https://t.co/Kb5RsYAo1k — Jules 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Jules0775521315) May 28, 2025

They really, really don't. But we let them because America IS still the freest nation in history, regardless of their histrionics.

I always celebrate the 4th of July and with more enthusiasm this year than the last four. I voted for Trump and that's an extra reason to celebrate - he WON! https://t.co/lWIqeNLSxB — 1776PatriotAuthor (@RichPublicity1) May 28, 2025

We should all make sure not only to celebrate harder than we have in four years, but to record the celebrations and share them with both of these unhinged harpies and anyone else who says that Independence Day is 'canceled.'

Don't always do it big on the 4th July.....but all these folks telling me I can't.....GONNA BE BIGGEST EVER!!! https://t.co/2dsOUoAmRL — Dave_Van (@DaveVan67925316) May 27, 2025

Hey, we have to celebrate big this July to prepare for the YUGE celebration next year.

Or what? What are you going to do? I'll be celebrating 4th of July and there is absolutely nothing you can do about it. https://t.co/OGSmsGSb16 — Henry Mann (@theskipperD2) May 28, 2025

No, there isn't. And they know this. As we said earlier, it's just about trying to spread their misery as far and wide as they can.

Too bad they don't realize that videos like these have the exact opposite effect on normal people.

One of our favorite accounts, @lone_rides laid out the perfect response to these broken leftist women in a mini-thread:

The party of "America was never great" and burning American flags has thoughts on who can celebrate July 4th this year. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 27, 2025

You people really just spent 4 years deciding to ignore reality, but all of a sudden, we're supposed to take you seriously? Like suddenly you care about America?



Nah. Shut up. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 27, 2025

"July 4th is when we got rid of a king!"



And? Despite your most fevered dreams, Trump is not a king.



There are more people on the Right calling out Trump than there were on the Left calling out Biden.



Again, you're not serious people. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 27, 2025

They are not serious people, they never were serious people, and they never will be serious people.

It would be nice if they all shut up, but since they never will, we'll just laugh at them.

But these insane tirades bring up a hilarious movie memory. In Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks' squad encounters a demolished French town still occupied by the Germans. Over a loudspeaker, we hear the Nazi propaganda officer shouting in German at the Americans:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





According to insane leftists, the 4th of July is also 'kaput.' That, too, is disconcerting. LOL.

That part of the movie always makes us laugh.

And it makes us laugh even harder that the women who record these videos don't realize that they sound exactly like that faceless Nazi propagandist.

America WILL celebrate our independence in one month (if we can survive June), regardless of what these miserable scolds have to say.

But, in their honor, we'll be sure to have an extra beer or two, throw some more burgers and dogs on the grill, and light up a few additional fireworks.

We'd like to think it will make them even more sullen and wretched than they already are, but we're not sure that is humanly possible.

