The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate Independence Day

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on May 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We're just a few days away from ... sigh ... another 'pride' month. 

By this weekend, corporations will be changing their logos to rainbows (but only in the US, not in the Middle East), Democrat politicians will be issuing constant statements of solidarity with the LGBTQIA$DR*2++ cult, and -- most revoltingly -- gross groomers will be parading around naked in blue cities in front of small children.

But there's good news on the horizon. If we can manage to endure that non-stop cavalcade of deviant cringe, we get to celebrate America's birthday again on the Fourth of July. This will be our country's 249th birthday, just one year away from what should be a fantastic celebration of the Semiquincentennial. 

Or ... will we? 

Not if the leftists have their way. 

This week, we've seen several social media videos of brain-dead libtards declaring that Independence Day is dead in America and we're not allowed to celebrate it anymore ... or else. (There's always an 'or else.') 

Here are a couple of our (least) favorites: 

[Warning for some NSFW language below]

Why does she sound like she just smoked a big pile of crack with Hunter Biden? 

At least we appreciate her wearing the traditional broken white woman uniform of blue hair and a septum ring. 

Here's another woman issuing a stern warning -- evidently after swallowing an entire bottle of Xanax. 

LOL. Independence Day is just for liberals, Democrats, and ... anarchists?

Uhhh, OK. 

Also, we can't help but notice that these broken people are always so threatening when they issue demands and dictate what the rest of us can and cannot do. 

Kind of a dead giveaway right there about who the 'fascists' are. 

Of course, no one is exactly scared of them and their threats. 

Hey, don't hold back. Tell us how you really feel. LOL. 

(This writer is also of the opinion that every 4th of July celebration is enriched by American flag bikinis. Worn by REAL women.)

They'll never leave. Because deep down, beneath their many crusted layers of mental illness, they KNOW that this is still the best country in the world (and no, we do not have a king). 

They just love being miserable. More than that, they love trying to make everyone else as miserable as they are. 

The ironic part is that if America ever did fall, these women would be the first to suffer the horrible consequences that would ensue. 

Right on! Now, we're talking. 

And we heard an even better idea: 

We are on board with all of this agenda. Was that in Project 2025? 

They really, really don't. But we let them because America IS still the freest nation in history, regardless of their histrionics. 

We should all make sure not only to celebrate harder than we have in four years, but to record the celebrations and share them with both of these unhinged harpies and anyone else who says that Independence Day is 'canceled.'

Hey, we have to celebrate big this July to prepare for the YUGE celebration next year.

No, there isn't. And they know this. As we said earlier, it's just about trying to spread their misery as far and wide as they can. 

Too bad they don't realize that videos like these have the exact opposite effect on normal people. 

One of our favorite accounts, @lone_rides laid out the perfect response to these broken leftist women in a mini-thread: 

They are not serious people, they never were serious people, and they never will be serious people. 

It would be nice if they all shut up, but since they never will, we'll just laugh at them. 

But these insane tirades bring up a hilarious movie memory. In Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks' squad encounters a demolished French town still occupied by the Germans. Over a loudspeaker, we hear the Nazi propaganda officer shouting in German at the Americans: 

According to insane leftists, the 4th of July is also 'kaput.' That, too, is disconcerting. LOL. 

That part of the movie always makes us laugh. 

And it makes us laugh even harder that the women who record these videos don't realize that they sound exactly like that faceless Nazi propagandist. 

America WILL celebrate our independence in one month (if we can survive June), regardless of what these miserable scolds have to say. 

But, in their honor, we'll be sure to have an extra beer or two, throw some more burgers and dogs on the grill, and light up a few additional fireworks.

We'd like to think it will make them even more sullen and wretched than they already are, but we're not sure that is humanly possible. 

AMERICA CANCELED FOURTH OF JULY INDEPENDENCE DAY LEFTISTS

