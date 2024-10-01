AWFL ALERT: Democrat Women Most Likely to Block Friends Over Political Differences

This is the least surprising news, like, EVER.

Democratic women are, well, AWFLs. They're more likely than any other demographic to block friends over political differences.

Democrats block friends over political views more often then Republicans:

- 30% of Democratic Women have blocked compared to 10% of Republican Women.

- 14% of Democratic Men have blocked compared to 8% of Republican Men. pic.twitter.com/Pw6i6DRz62 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 1, 2024

Such girl bosses.

Or something.

Republicans used to be the “mean & judgy” party and now it is the Democrats — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024

Democrats own this.

Democrats value shallow diversity while ignoring the more important version: diversity of views — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 1, 2024

Bingo.

The real sad part about this is silencing those who have differing worldviews than us hardly does anything to progress our own positions.



It's not only destructive to the friendship to silence people who disagree with you... it's also destructive to one's own worldview. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 1, 2024

All of this.

Just look at how these people respond on X. I'm blocked by democrats I have never even interacted with. The best part is they think we care. — John (Redacted) Boyer (@johnnealboyer) October 1, 2024

This writer thinks it's funny when they block her.

Because she knows she was right over the target.

It is very important to have open discussions and to talk about conflicting ideas



Another reason why free speech is important — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) October 1, 2024

It sure is.

Posted this and got blocked by a friend I've had for most my life. 😬😂😞 pic.twitter.com/XL8DnoiBbm — Jarred Young (@LoafeMastaFlex) October 1, 2024

The cartoon is 100% accurate.

But we're sorry your friend was such a jerk.

So, if you believe this, and it isn't far off from what I've observed, Republican Men are the most tolerant of all. Republican Black Men are even more so. Maybe it is a sign of how confident they are in their views. Juxtaposed with Democrat Women who are the least confident. — Can't know when but I'll be gone (@truly343) October 1, 2024

This is very true, and it plays itself out every single day.

We are not.

If you censor information you don’t approve of, you are destined to remain an idiot. https://t.co/dQsDE5DhAb — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) October 1, 2024

Ignorance is bliss, after all.

Can vouch. When I was a far left lib, my conservative friends still talked to me. Now that I'm more right of center, my liberal friends want nothing to do with me. https://t.co/liS6UJ0BIm — AstroMFKR ❁ (@AstroMFKR) October 1, 2024

That's been a lot of people's experience.

Democrats are much more likely to be stuck in an echo chamber full of people with their same views than Republicans. This in turn infuriates them when they run into people with views different than them. Democrats are the party of judgment and hate! https://t.co/rL3YsChdxe — Cam (@Killaa_Caam) October 1, 2024

TRUTH.

Growing up, this writer was taught never to discuss religion or politics in polite company.

That thinking is wrong -- we need to learn how to discuss it in all company. That's how you learn to debate and dialogue rather than blocking and censoring and running away.