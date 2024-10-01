SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton...
LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in...
Two Former NBA Players Quiz Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan
A True Mensch: After Iran Missile Strikes, John Fetterman Says His Voice and...
The Kids Are NOT Alright: The Atlantic Reports Kids at 'Elite' Colleges Unprepared...
Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on...
Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost...
Tim Walz Brags That Refugees Are Our Economic and Cultural Future
Get This Lady a Map! Mary Trump Thinks Asheville, NC Is Beachfront Property...
MSNBC Panelist Says Harris Has to Bust Trump in the Mouth Because He’s...
The Virginia Project NAILS Awful Harris-Biden Hurricane Response With 'Unique' Aid Request
Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in...
'My Eyes Are Bleeding': Elon Musk Removes Bold, Italicized Font From X Timelines...
Joy Reid Claims Trump Wants His Supporters to ‘Do Violence’ Against Blacks If...

AWFL ALERT: Democrat Women Most Likely to Block Friends Over Political Differences

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This is the least surprising news, like, EVER.

Democratic women are, well, AWFLs. They're more likely than any other demographic to block friends over political differences.

Advertisement

Such girl bosses.

Or something.

Democrats own this.

Bingo.

All of this.

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in VP Debate
Advertisement

This writer thinks it's funny when they block her.

Because she knows she was right over the target.

It sure is.

The cartoon is 100% accurate.

But we're sorry your friend was such a jerk.

This is very true, and it plays itself out every single day.

We are not.

Advertisement

Ignorance is bliss, after all.

That's been a lot of people's experience.

TRUTH.

Growing up, this writer was taught never to discuss religion or politics in polite company.

That thinking is wrong -- we need to learn how to discuss it in all company. That's how you learn to debate and dialogue rather than blocking and censoring and running away.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATS LEFTISTS WOMEN KAREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in VP Debate
Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem
Amy Curtis
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'
Sam J.
The Kids Are NOT Alright: The Atlantic Reports Kids at 'Elite' Colleges Unprepared to Read
Amy Curtis
Two Former NBA Players Quiz Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in VP Debate
Advertisement