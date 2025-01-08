More Like 'Debbie Dingus': Rep. Debbie Dingell Tries to Justify Her 'No' Vote on Laken Riley Act

Los Angeles Mayor Evacuates to Africa as Flames Ravage California
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on January 08, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, the Laken Riley Act passed the House of Representatives, a bill that would require ICE to take illegal aliens into custody who commit crimes. We'll skip over the part where we ask, 'Why is this law even needed?' because we know the answer to that question from the tragic story of the young woman after whom the bill is named. 

Incredibly, 159 Democrats in the House voted against this bill. Or maybe the word should be 'predictably,' given the current lost state of the Democrat party. The fact that one of the only sane voices left in the party is John Fetterman, who implored Senate Democrats yesterday also to pass the bill, is an indictment of the party's priorities and values. 

Many House Democrats ran away from their votes and wouldn't comment on it. Because they know how this looks for them. They are captured by the far left and they are too scared to vote in any manner that would upset their extreme fringe. 

One Democrat however, Debbie Dingell of Michigan, took to Twitter last night to try to justify why she voted no and why she is prioritizing illegal aliens over the safety and security of American citizens. 

After reading her statement, we think it's pretty safe to say that she should have just kept her mouth shut. 

To paraphrase the old saying, 'Better to remain silent and be thought a horrible excuse for a person than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.' 

Have a read: 

There is so much gaslighting in this statement, we're not even sure where to begin. 

Fearmongering? Tell that to Laken Riley's family. 

Probably on a big pile of money from anti-American special interests. 

And none of them ever should have died. None of them.

She and every Democrat who voted against the bill should be forced to sit in a room with the families of Americans assaulted or killed by illegals. 

We would be OK if that room had no windows. Or cameras.

Riley's lifetime was cut short by one of the very people Dingell is trying to protect. That's our idea of permanent consequences, not kicking violent criminals out of the country when they should not be here in the first place. 

The 'groomer gangs' story out of the U.K. is horrifying. What's even more horrifying is that elected officials like Dingell seem perfectly happy to let it happen in America too. 

Then, of course, there is the ridiculous justification that people could be falsely accused, which is something that could be said of ANY criminal law, including ones Dingell happily voted for.

And those laws impact U.S. citizens who DO enjoy Constitutional protections, unlike illegal immigrants. 

She must have forgotten how January 6 detainees -- who are citizens -- were treated in the District of Columbia jail. Because we can't remember her speaking out, EVER, about their Constitutional rights. 

Illegals do have some protections including, as Dingell noted, due process. But nothing in the Laken Riley Act would deny them that. They do not have a Constitutional right not to be detained. 

Something tells us she hates the rest of America as well, not just her constituents. 

Outside of Fetterman, we got nothin'. 

It's kind of hard to argue against that conclusion (or against Dingell's 'qualifications' for her office). 

Dingell may be headed straight toward the express 'Down' escalator when that time comes. 

She is covered in it, along with 158 other House Democrats. And, like Lady Macbeth, that stain won't wash out.

Maybe our favorite part of Dingell's dingleberry statement was her repetition of the leftist mantra, 'This bill won't fix the immigration system.'

They love to repeat that one. And it's not true. Getting rid of all the criminals illegally in the United States is a great solution. 

Yes, we also need to stop illegals from coming into the country. This won't fix that, but neither will Democrat 'solutions' like leaving the border wide open, not vetting anyone, amnesty, and a 'path to citizenship.' 

In point of fact, just like Roe v. Wade, they don't want a 'solution,' they want the issue. And they don't care how many Americans it harms while they rake in fundraising dollars from leftist donors. 

And that is all Dingell was doing with this statement. 

Fortunately, Democrats are no longer in power. If they keep sending people like Debbie Dingell to Washington, they may never be again.

