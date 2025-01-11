Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors

Justine Bateman says it was obvious Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was a walking disaster film when she spoke to the Directors Guild of America shortly after taking office in 2023.

Here’s what Bateman noticed. (READ)

- She hadn't planned on running for Mayor. So, no forethought. - She appeared to know NOTHING about the entertainment business. This is like the Mayor of Las Vegas knowing nothing about the casino business. - She had not staffed her office yet. How do you not put that together before election day? She asked the crowd to recommend people, as if we were a live Craig's List. - She seemed unable to move off her "homeless campaign" speak. She suggested that film productions give jobs to homeless people. Random homeless people, when our business, FULL of experienced, talented people, was hurting from the decrease in productions.

Karen Bass spoke at the Directors Guild of America three months after taking office as Mayor of LA, in February of 2023. I already didn't think she could do the job, but she really confirmed it that night with these statements:

- She hadn't planned on running for Mayor. So, no… — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 11, 2025

One of the major things that helped push Bass over the mayoral finish line was an endorsement from former President Barack Obama. Boy, he sure knows how to pick them, doesn’t he? (WATCH)

OBAMA’S PRAISE OF LA MAYOR KAREN BASS IN 2022



“I'm confident you're gonna be an outstanding mayor of LA.”



That didn’t age well…



Source: Sputnik pic.twitter.com/teo6xSlc1E — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 11, 2025

.@MayorOfLA is an incompetent DEI hire that was pushed over the finish line by @BarackObama. She has no idea what she’s doing and she needs to step down immediately. I honestly don’t know how she sleeps at night. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 11, 2025

Yep, chosen for her characteristics, not her character or any discernible skills. This DEI craziness needs to be permanently put behind us.

DEI in gov officials, public safety, military & manufacturing have already gotten people killed



DEI reduces standards reduces the quality of services & ability for the organization to fulfill their mission



It degrades all aspects of society as it lowers standards everywhere — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) January 11, 2025

DEI is racism. Is mindless and from the very pit of Hell. — JCzar the Sarge (@JPCHonsty) January 11, 2025

This video demonstrates why Karen Bass should never be handed the reigns of leadership anywhere. (WATCH)

ATTN: Fire Victims

Karen Bass and her office are offering the help you need at “URL”.

They can’t even get this right. FIRE EVERYBODY. pic.twitter.com/bQwNKWOXJh — FlameThrower (@Flamethrowaah) January 9, 2025

If you're not certain that she has a low IQ, simply do some research.

You can read all about it at U.R.L. — Man of the West (@MichaelLan2u) January 11, 2025

Incompetent, in over her head, chosen for her gender and skin color, unable to lead - if those all sound familiar it’s because it perfectly describes Karen Bass and Kamala Harris. Apparently, Bass was on Biden’s shortlist for VP. Biden was assured of choosing a catastrophic failure no matter who he picked as his running mate thanks to his devotion to DEI.