Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Justine Bateman says it was obvious Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was a walking disaster film when she spoke to the Directors Guild of America shortly after taking office in 2023.

Here’s what Bateman noticed. (READ)

- She hadn't planned on running for Mayor. So, no forethought.

- She appeared to know NOTHING about the entertainment business. This is like the Mayor of Las Vegas knowing nothing about the casino business.

- She had not staffed her office yet. How do you not put that together before election day? She asked the crowd to recommend people, as if we were a live Craig's List.

- She seemed unable to move off her "homeless campaign" speak. She suggested that film productions give jobs to homeless people. Random homeless people, when our business, FULL of experienced, talented people, was hurting from the decrease in productions.

One of the major things that helped push Bass over the mayoral finish line was an endorsement from former President Barack Obama. Boy, he sure knows how to pick them, doesn’t he? (WATCH)

Yep, chosen for her characteristics, not her character or any discernible skills. This DEI craziness needs to be permanently put behind us.

This video demonstrates why Karen Bass should never be handed the reigns of leadership anywhere. (WATCH)

Incompetent, in over her head, chosen for her gender and skin color, unable to lead - if those all sound familiar it’s because it perfectly describes Karen Bass and Kamala Harris. Apparently, Bass was on Biden’s shortlist for VP. Biden was assured of choosing a catastrophic failure no matter who he picked as his running mate thanks to his devotion to DEI.

