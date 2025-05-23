Unoriginal Spin: Jon Stewart Mocks Jake Tapper and CNN’s Shameless Over-Promotion of Biden Book

You couldn’t be blamed for noticing that CNN looked like the Home Shopping Network over the last two weeks or so. The alleged news network has been mostly a continuous commercial or showcase for Jake Tapper’s new President Joe Biden-centric book called ‘Original Sin.’ The book is mostly a deflection from how Tapper and his fellow ‘journalists’ covered up Biden’s cognitive decline. Enough already!

Comedian Jon Stewart’s reaction to the book’s constant promotion on CNN is pretty funny. (WATCH)

Jon Stewart erupts over CNN’s promotion of Jake Tapper’s book on Biden’s mental health.pic.twitter.com/T4xxok1OTM — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 20, 2025

Frauds .

They all

Knew . They all kept it hidden from the public . Tapper was the smart one , might as well make a lot of money off the cover up — Mick McCann (@mccann_mick) May 21, 2025

Smart? We’d say shrewd. He found a way to make money off of a scandal he participated in.

Commenters say Stewart sees the hypocrisy, but that didn’t stop him from taking part in it.

He always sees the hypocrisy. It is ridiculous. They’re trying to diminish fallout of their four years of lying about his health. You just can’t believe them. It’s definitely a problem for the country. I’m not sure what the answer is. — Perry Steinbrook (@Pstein721) May 20, 2025

He sees it but ultimately supports it. I used to believe in him, but 20+ years into his shtick I’ve come to see he’s part of the problem. He’s a lot like Bernie Sanders. Talk a good game, but then bend the knee. — Mark (@tradermark0609) May 21, 2025

The sooner you realize that Stewart is part of the problem the better. — Farting Seal (@fartingseal) May 21, 2025

Where was Jon Stewart with this during the last 4 years? It’s low hanging fruit now. — Caleb Findley (@thecalebfindley) May 21, 2025

The time to call out Biden and the ‘journalists’ who looked the other way was years ago, when the stakes were high.

One poster imagines how each day is planned out at CNN thanks to Tapper’s tome.

CNN Production meeting - “everyone pimp the book into ever news story no matter how irrelevant. Remember you get paid by the book mention.” — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) May 20, 2025

It's starting to feel like Jake Tapper is the establishment media's sacrificial lamb to save themselves. — Cheeseburger (@CBread04) May 21, 2025

We are supposed to believe that they just surprisingly figured out what everyone has been yelling at them for the past 10 years — Words are Weapons (@WordzRWeaponz) May 21, 2025

The level of 'stupid' the media is taking people for is beyond any probe of my wildest imagination. — Stefan Marquis (@nonmecensorem) May 21, 2025

Why would you buy a book that tells you what you already know? — Zagrego (@Maverickloser71) May 21, 2025

The first three letters of ‘news’ are ‘new.’ Tapper is giving us something old, something that we recognized was happening in real time. These ‘revelations’ Tapper’s trying to sell us are like 4-year-old reruns of a show that was cancelled at the start of this year.