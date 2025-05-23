Sheesh Yamiche! Karoline Leavitt Smacks Down Kamala-Fawning NBC News Hack Over South Afric...
Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with...
Courthouse Video Released of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped an Illegal Alien Evade...
VIP
CNN's Jake Tapper Tells CNN He Was Simply Too Polite to Report on...
Chicagoan Calls Mayor Brandon Johnson a Racist to His Face
VIP
This Is What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like
Flashback: President Biden Tells South Africa's President His Nelson Mandela Tale
YIKES: St. Louis Official Defends Her Failure to Activate City's Tornado Sirens (WATCH)
VIP
Trump Administration and Kristi Noem Uphold Moral Duty to Protect Jewish Students at...
OBSTRUCTION: Leftist Madison Police Brass Order Cops to Get PERMISSION Before Cooperating...
NYT: There's No Confiscation of Land in South Africa, Just a Measure to...
DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of...
NYT Remembers When President Trump Was the One Taking Land From Farmers
Jennifer Lawrence: Motherhood Changes You for the Better (and She's RIGHT)

Unoriginal Spin: Jon Stewart Mocks Jake Tapper and CNN’s Shameless Over-Promotion of Biden Book

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on May 23, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

You couldn’t be blamed for noticing that CNN looked like the Home Shopping Network over the last two weeks or so. The alleged news network has been mostly a continuous commercial or showcase for Jake Tapper’s new President Joe Biden-centric book called ‘Original Sin.’ The book is mostly a deflection from how Tapper and his fellow ‘journalists’ covered up Biden’s cognitive decline. Enough already!

Advertisement

Comedian Jon Stewart’s reaction to the book’s constant promotion on CNN is pretty funny. (WATCH)

Smart? We’d say shrewd. He found a way to make money off of a scandal he participated in.

Commenters say Stewart sees the hypocrisy, but that didn’t stop him from taking part in it.

The time to call out Biden and the ‘journalists’ who looked the other way was years ago, when the stakes were high.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with Anti-Semitism
Warren Squire
Advertisement

One poster imagines how each day is planned out at CNN thanks to Tapper’s tome.

The first three letters of ‘news’ are ‘new.’ Tapper is giving us something old, something that we recognized was happening in real time. These ‘revelations’ Tapper’s trying to sell us are like 4-year-old reruns of a show that was cancelled at the start of this year. 

Tags: BOOK CNN CONSPIRACY COVER JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with Anti-Semitism
Warren Squire
Sheesh Yamiche! Karoline Leavitt Smacks Down Kamala-Fawning NBC News Hack Over South Africa Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
Courthouse Video Released of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped an Illegal Alien Evade ICE Arrest
Warren Squire
Chicagoan Calls Mayor Brandon Johnson a Racist to His Face
Brett T.
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with Anti-Semitism Warren Squire
Advertisement