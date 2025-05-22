Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with Anti-Semitism

Courthouse Video Released of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped an Illegal Alien Evade...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Wednesday night's fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers at a Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., has many concerned about tolerated anti-semitism within the Democrat Party. Scott Jennings recounts the times he’s confronted Democrats on CNN with their ‘dangerous dance’ with hate. He says those usually loud voices on the other side of the political aisle are quiet for now.

Jennings brings the receipts. (WATCH)

Yep, they’ll turn the anti-semitic volume back up as they get some distance from the shooting.

Jennings brings a second receipt. (WATCH)

Good luck trying to use logic and reason with these people.

Here’s Jennings with his final receipt. (WATCH)

Maintaining their narratives takes precedence over people’s lives.

Commenters say that Democrats have not only embraced violence and hatred towards Jews, but they also refuse to condemn it. (WATCH)

We wonder who Tapper will blame for ‘hiding’ all the obvious Dem Party anti-semitism from him and his fellow ‘journalists?’ We're sure these clips Jennings shared won't be in that book.

