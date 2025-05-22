Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with Anti-Semitism

Wednesday night's fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers at a Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., has many concerned about tolerated anti-semitism within the Democrat Party. Scott Jennings recounts the times he’s confronted Democrats on CNN with their ‘dangerous dance’ with hate. He says those usually loud voices on the other side of the political aisle are quiet for now.
Jennings brings the receipts. (WATCH)
How many times have I called out Democrats' dangerous dance with anti-Semitism on CNN only to be yelled at by 5 people at the same time?— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 23, 2025
They're awfully quiet today, seems like. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/WxHjqbrDbw
Today they are all shocked and saddened. Give it about three days.— Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) May 23, 2025
Yep, they’ll turn the anti-semitic volume back up as they get some distance from the shooting.
Jennings brings a second receipt. (WATCH)
Example #2 pic.twitter.com/5txlRcLSEU— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 23, 2025
"How they're using government power to accomplish ... "— Mister Michael 6 🇺🇸 🚚 (@MisterMichael6) May 23, 2025
Government has the right protect itself from Foreign Enemies.
That guy was more than unhinged. He’s nuts.— J J Younger (@JJYounger2) May 23, 2025
Great job Scott.
Good luck trying to use logic and reason with these people.
Here’s Jennings with his final receipt. (WATCH)
Example #3 pic.twitter.com/7kCG8yFDbj— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 23, 2025
The left only cares how they can spin this to fit a narrative. They no longer care about problem solving.— MrG (@r_gonyea) May 23, 2025
Maintaining their narratives takes precedence over people’s lives.
Commenters say that Democrats have not only embraced violence and hatred towards Jews, but they also refuse to condemn it. (WATCH)
Ilhan Omar refuses to condemn the ass*ssination of two Israeli diplomats in DC by a radical pro-Palestine activist pic.twitter.com/ie5raihUWW— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 22, 2025
The violence on the left gets worse the more hyperbolic their rhetoric gets...— MrG (@r_gonyea) May 23, 2025
I’m sure Tapper will write another book how the democrats and his CNN colleagues were duked again by democrats thinking that there were just peaceful protest going on. CNN is so pathetic!— RayRanger (@RayFern61471362) May 23, 2025
We wonder who Tapper will blame for ‘hiding’ all the obvious Dem Party anti-semitism from him and his fellow ‘journalists?’ We're sure these clips Jennings shared won't be in that book.
