Completely Unbiased CBS Journo Scott Pelley Reminds Grads Our Country (and 'Democracy') Is In Peril

The last time we checked in with totally objective CBS newsman Scott Pelley he was on "60 Minutes" giving incredibly negative reviews of President Trump's Cabinet. We'd just come off four years of not really knowing who was actually making the decisions in the White House and Biden Cabinet members knew how bad things were but did nothing, but NOW it's time for "journalists" to scrutinize a president's team.

One of Pelley's points about Pete Hegseth in particular was that he had no government experience, which Karoline Leavitt quickly torpedoed with a reality check:

.@60Minutes slammed Pete Hegseth tonight for having “no government experience”



NEWSFLASH: The Pentagon is full of people with decades of “government experience” and they just failed their 7th audit in a row.



The American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding… https://t.co/EFcgIPBzIB — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 18, 2024

The network news propagandist was at it again during a commencement address at Wake Forest. Find somebody who thinks higher of themselves while having less self-awareness than this brand of "journalist":

Pompous CBS journalist Scott Pelley closed his commencement address at Wake Forest by telling graduates they “are the fierce defenders of democracy, the seekers of truth,” and “the vanguard against ignorance” that’s taken over the country (i.e. Trump).



He added: “In a moment… pic.twitter.com/EzFV79yJRR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 23, 2025

The nerve of a guy whose been part of the media that claimed Hunter Biden's laptop was part of a Russian misinformation campaign just ahead of the 2020 election and took part in the coverup of Joe Biden's condition (we all remember "cheap fakes") to lecture about seeking the truth and being a "vanguard against ignorance" is just special. Pelley and others in "journalism" have demonstrated that they believe their job is to keep people as ignorant, misinformed or uninformed as possible on behalf of the Democrats.

lol..the arrogance of journalists is breathtaking… — Don Carter (@d1carter) May 23, 2025

Never has such a high opinion of personal self-worth been more undeserved.