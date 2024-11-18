Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review of Trump's Cabinet

It's difficult to judge which dead legacy media outlet disgraced itself the most in the 2024 election. The examples are far too many and far too egregious to make a clear call.

But we know that throughout that decathlon of rake-stepping dishonesty, CBS News and 60 Minutes is a strong contender for the title. Once a proud paragon of journalism that genuinely sought to speak truth to power, 60 Minutes has become a laughingstock of the Sunday news programs ... and that's saying something.

Twitchy readers will recall how they disgracefully edited a Kamala Harris interview to try to make her look better and then refused to release the transcript. At the end of October, they also deceptively edited an interview with Tom Homan, who would later be named Donald Trump's new border czar, and Homan blasted them for it.

These offenses to journalism alone would be grounds for a sane news outlet to fire everyone responsible (as they once did to Dan Rather), but 60 Minutes went the other way. The program has decided to slam its foot down on the gas pedal of its own demise. Last night, host Scott Pelley (who himself once chopped up an interview with Moms For Liberty to make them look bad) opened the program with a fair, honest, and objective look at Trump's Cabinet appointments.

Just kidding. Pelley went totally BlueAnon with his monologue. Watch:

This past week, Republicans won the House majority and President-elect Trump named several of the people he's picked for his Cabinet. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/lZKBK25YPY — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 18, 2024

LOL. The only thing that surprises us about this is that Pelley didn't gin up some fake tears when going through the list, a la Jimmy Kimmel.

We also love how Pelley ominously tries to intimidate and bully the Republican Senate majority into not confirming Trump's nominees at the end of his little screed. Yeah, good luck with that.

60 minutes and CBS isn't news anymore...



It's just leftist, trash propaganda. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 18, 2024

CBS News at this point should just hire Adam Schiff to run 60 Minutes. There would be no noticeable difference from what the program is now.

60 Minutes is the new SNL. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2024

It's true that Pelley did make us laugh, something SNL hasn't done in many years. But we don't think that was his intention.

So Much Journalism 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qgH2l4G8zS — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 18, 2024

Pelley will probably win a Peabody for his segment.

Trump's next press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, blasted Pelley and 60 Minutes about the Pete Hegseth nomination in particular.

.@60Minutes slammed Pete Hegseth tonight for having “no government experience”



NEWSFLASH: The Pentagon is full of people with decades of “government experience” and they just failed their 7th audit in a row.



The American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding… https://t.co/EFcgIPBzIB — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 18, 2024

The tweet continues:

The American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding mandate because they want drastic change. That’s why he’s choosing change-makers like Hegseth to join him in the Swamp.



60 Minutes doesn’t get it. They never will.

Oooh, the next four years in the White House Briefing Room are going to be FUN.

We didn't think anyone could be as good a press secretary as Kayleigh McEnany, but Leavitt looks like she is up for that challenge and then some.

Look at the ratio on this defunct propaganda machine. https://t.co/zzUqN5txnw — Grok Trump (@GrokTrump) November 18, 2024

The ratio buried them. Which is what you do with dead things like the legacy media.

The claim that Trump's nominees lack experience and therefore do not deserve confirmation is laughable. Look at Biden's cabinet. Look back at Obama's. Both administrations had cabinet secretaries with no experience and there were no complaints from the media. https://t.co/cfwVmcJgK3 — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) November 18, 2024

Come on, Mr. Wilkow. We all know that was (D)ifferent.

Hey, don't forget about 'Rachel' Levine.

DNC Propaganda shows like 60 Minutes are why legacy MSM news is dying.



Most of us have stopped watching Operation Mockingbird. We're not coming back.



Gone are the days MSM could get away with spewing propaganda to an ignorant audience.



Enjoy being irrelevant. #MAHA 🤝 #MAGA https://t.co/ZqPs1nEdEi — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) November 18, 2024

Not dying. Dead.

Your credibility is gone and NEVER coming back — Grok Trump (@GrokTrump) November 18, 2024

It's amazing -- and not at all surprising -- how everyone but them can see it.

LOL.

No one cares what you say anymore pic.twitter.com/91Vgy6Ny6M — Aaron (@bizcasfri) November 18, 2024

Well, we care enough to mock them, but that's about it.

Did Lesley Stahl find the Laptop yet? — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) November 18, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Yes, 60 Minutes hosts have been humiliating themselves on air for a long time and it's only gotten worse in recent months.

We are still waiting for the unedited version of Commie-la interview pic.twitter.com/7lqfEV1rCx — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) November 18, 2024

Even after Harris's embarrassing loss in the election, they never will. But Trump is suing them for $10 billion over the Harris interview, so maybe they will be forced to release it someday.

@60Minutes & @CBSNews is over

They have been revealed for the political hacks & liars they are

No one listens to them

No one respects them.

They have killed real journalism https://t.co/aNn4p1eyK1 — Klo2566 (@klo2566) November 18, 2024

Dead. Done. Over. Kaput. Sayonara.

It was a pretty nice news outfit you had once, CBS. Back in the days of Mike Wallace.

Pity that it has set itself on fire by spreading disinformation and propaganda.

Enjoy the trash heap of history. You won't be missed.