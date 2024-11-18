Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review of Trump's Cabinet

After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on November 18, 2024
Twitchy

It's difficult to judge which dead legacy media outlet disgraced itself the most in the 2024 election. The examples are far too many and far too egregious to make a clear call. 

But we know that throughout that decathlon of rake-stepping dishonesty, CBS News and 60 Minutes is a strong contender for the title. Once a proud paragon of journalism that genuinely sought to speak truth to power, 60 Minutes has become a laughingstock of the Sunday news programs ... and that's saying something. 

Twitchy readers will recall how they disgracefully edited a Kamala Harris interview to try to make her look better and then refused to release the transcript. At the end of October, they also deceptively edited an interview with Tom Homan, who would later be named Donald Trump's new border czar, and Homan blasted them for it.

These offenses to journalism alone would be grounds for a sane news outlet to fire everyone responsible (as they once did to Dan Rather), but 60 Minutes went the other way. The program has decided to slam its foot down on the gas pedal of its own demise. Last night, host Scott Pelley (who himself once chopped up an interview with Moms For Liberty to make them look bad) opened the program with a fair, honest, and objective look at Trump's Cabinet appointments. 

Just kidding. Pelley went totally BlueAnon with his monologue. Watch: 

LOL. The only thing that surprises us about this is that Pelley didn't gin up some fake tears when going through the list, a la Jimmy Kimmel. 

We also love how Pelley ominously tries to intimidate and bully the Republican Senate majority into not confirming Trump's nominees at the end of his little screed. Yeah, good luck with that. 

CBS News at this point should just hire Adam Schiff to run 60 Minutes. There would be no noticeable difference from what the program is now. 

It's true that Pelley did make us laugh, something SNL hasn't done in many years. But we don't think that was his intention. 

Pelley will probably win a Peabody for his segment. 

Trump's next press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, blasted Pelley and 60 Minutes about the Pete Hegseth nomination in particular. 

The tweet continues: 

The American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding mandate because they want drastic change. That’s why he’s choosing change-makers like Hegseth to join him in the Swamp. 

60 Minutes doesn’t get it. They never will.

Oooh, the next four years in the White House Briefing Room are going to be FUN. 

We didn't think anyone could be as good a press secretary as Kayleigh McEnany, but Leavitt looks like she is up for that challenge and then some.

The ratio buried them. Which is what you do with dead things like the legacy media. 

Come on, Mr. Wilkow. We all know that was (D)ifferent. 

Hey, don't forget about 'Rachel' Levine. 

Not dying. Dead. 

It's amazing -- and not at all surprising -- how everyone but them can see it.

LOL. 

Well, we care enough to mock them, but that's about it. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Yes, 60 Minutes hosts have been humiliating themselves on air for a long time and it's only gotten worse in recent months. 

Even after Harris's embarrassing loss in the election, they never will. But Trump is suing them for $10 billion over the Harris interview, so maybe they will be forced to release it someday. 

Dead. Done. Over. Kaput. Sayonara. 

It was a pretty nice news outfit you had once, CBS. Back in the days of Mike Wallace. 

Pity that it has set itself on fire by spreading disinformation and propaganda. 

Enjoy the trash heap of history. You won't be missed. 

Tags: 60 MINUTES CABINET CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS

