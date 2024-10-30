VIP
'Busted Again'! Ex ICE Director Tom Homan Explains What '60 Minutes' Edited Out of HIS Interview

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on October 30, 2024
ImgFlip

CBS's "60 Minutes" and their team of editors are having a banner year so far. First they got busted deceptively editing an interview with Kamala Harris while leaving a lot of the conversation on the cutting room floor and then refusing to release the transcript. This was the excuse CBS News provided:

Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false.

60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment.

Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated.

Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.

"60 Minutes" could have proven Trump's accusation wrong by simply releasing the transcript and they didn't want to do that, because the accusation is accurate and they know it.

According to former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, who held that position during the Trump administration and hopefully will return again if the Republican wins, "60 Minutes" did their thing yet again after they interviewed him. 

Here's a summary of what Homan told @LizMacDonaldFOX:

Here’s Homan with us tonight on the @EveningEdit -  

“First, I sat for almost two hours during a very contentious interview.” 

“I went in to talk about why we need a secure border. The damage they (Biden-Harris) have done to this country, why this is such a huge national security issue.” 

“Of course, most of that didn't make it to the final cut.” 

Liz: “And what didn't make it to the final cut? What did they cut out.” 

Tom: “About the national security threat on the border. About how many, you know, suspected terrorists have been arrested crossing the border. People on terrorist watch lists.” 

(60 Minutes) “also edited out the amount of fentanyl coming across that killed a quarter million Americans. They (edited out) a 600% increase in sex trafficking. I talked about all of this.” 

“We didn't talk about, you know, the criminals and the gang members that have come across, Tren de Aragua, they didn't talk about everything that's meaningful to the American people.”  

“We talked about it, but it didn't make the final cut.” 

“It's almost a two-hour interview. We talked about all of that, Liz.” 

He says he told them about illegal aliens “from 181 different countries” crossing, but he says 60 Minutes edited that out, too.  

“But they (60 Minutes) came in with a plan. They wanted to show that this massive deportation operation was going to be inhumane. It was going to separate families.” 

“It's going to be, you know, akin to the Nazis. And that's why I spent so much time with them explaining how this would be a well-targeted enforcement plan to protect this country and remove national security threats and criminal alien threats.” But all of that got edited out. 

Republicans need to just stop agreeing to go on CBS News, or at least bring their own camera crews.

CBS News is just another media arm of the DNC and all their "reports" should have to contain that disclaimer.

