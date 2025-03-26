Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WAT...
'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After The Atlantic's Update

Doug P. | 9:50 AM on March 26, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

Every few days brings with it a fresh outrage for the Democrats to chew on until it wears out and then they move on to something else. This week's narrative pivot happened after The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg revealed that he was somehow included on a Signal app group text that included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NatSec adviser Mike Waltz and others. The words of the day for the media and Democrats were "classified war plans."

As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on what was being made out of The Atlantic's story:

Today Leavitt and Waltz commented on The Atlantic's update to the story which included Signal texts from Hegseth and others.

Leavitt noticed that The Atlantic is no longer using the term "war plans." Here's what Trump's spox had to say:

NatSec advisor Mike Waltz responded this way:

Gee, if only the media were in the mood to have this level of scrutiny during the previous administration: 

The Atlantic will continue to milk this for everything its worth all while Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell (who was once removed from the House Intelligence Committee -- ask him why) flip out about carelessness and classified information without any pangs of self-awareness whatsoever. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

