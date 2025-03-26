'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After The Atlantic's Update

Every few days brings with it a fresh outrage for the Democrats to chew on until it wears out and then they move on to something else. This week's narrative pivot happened after The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg revealed that he was somehow included on a Signal app group text that included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NatSec adviser Mike Waltz and others. The words of the day for the media and Democrats were "classified war plans."

As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on what was being made out of The Atlantic's story:

Jeffrey Goldberg is well-known for his sensationalist spin. Here are the facts about his latest story:



1. No “war plans” were discussed.



2. No classified material was sent to the thread.



3. The White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 25, 2025

Today Leavitt and Waltz commented on The Atlantic's update to the story which included Signal texts from Hegseth and others.

This is it? Where are the war plans? Really? https://t.co/599C4NIc7A — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 26, 2025

Leavitt noticed that The Atlantic is no longer using the term "war plans." Here's what Trump's spox had to say:

The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT “war plans.”



This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin. pic.twitter.com/atGrDd2ymr — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 26, 2025

NatSec advisor Mike Waltz responded this way:

No locations.



No sources & methods.



NO WAR PLANS.



Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent.



BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests. — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) March 26, 2025

Gee, if only the media were in the mood to have this level of scrutiny during the previous administration:

Everyone should be asking yourself why Democrats and the corrupt corporate media care more about this than Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the deaths of American soldiers. https://t.co/iI94tlN6GR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 26, 2025

I like how Jeffrey Goldberg went from saying he couldn’t possibly share the texts because they’d destroy national security to publishing them like 5 seconds later. These people are so unserious. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 26, 2025

The Atlantic will continue to milk this for everything its worth all while Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell (who was once removed from the House Intelligence Committee -- ask him why) flip out about carelessness and classified information without any pangs of self-awareness whatsoever.

