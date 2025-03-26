Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechless

SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 AM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Texas taxpayer dollars at work, apparently. This will absolutely enrage normie Texas voters. 

Oh, it will be anger inducing, alright. 

Oh.

What do those words even mean?

Wow, that sounds painful.

Here's a suggestion ... don't .

Spoiler Alert: God is so dominant, He controls everything. The rest of us don't get a choice. He is in control. 

They're just making up things now.

Every woman can relate, honestly. Like, real women. The kind born as girls at birth. Those kinds of ACTUAL women.

This is just a word salad, at this point. 

It has become such a money making industry. People are profiting off the mental illness of others. It's truly vile.

 

He is their favorite boogeyman. 

In other words, the worst possible people in an organization. 

That's an excellent question!

Tags: AUSTIN GAY LGBT TEXAS LGBTQ

