Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechless

Texas taxpayer dollars at work, apparently. This will absolutely enrage normie Texas voters.
🚨The Texas government hosted a transgender conference at @UTAustin today... so, naturally, I snuck in.— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
What I found will shock you.
The Texas Government is promoting a radical, liberal agenda... with your tax dollars.
Read🧵below.
Prepare to be furious.
Oh, it will be anger inducing, alright.
First thing I see on campus is a banner promoting "TRANSCENDENCE: A Century of Black Queer Ecstasy" pic.twitter.com/iY5BimBsoi— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Oh.
I found the agenda for Day 1, including at 11am:— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
"Keeping Time: Queer-Crip Temporal Attunement Through Tarot" pic.twitter.com/LRPrXCyKPT
What do those words even mean?
Walking in with the catering staff... I arrived in time to hear some of the presentation on "I Bore a Hell Within Me; a Narrative Femicide and Reproduction in Frankenstein." pic.twitter.com/hk8eyl0ZOz— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Wow, that sounds painful.
After listening to as much of that as I could handle, I began walking around campus.— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
"Resources for Trans Folks" including "Medical Transitioning" pic.twitter.com/Z7oT4FVykf
Instructions on how to use pronouns. pic.twitter.com/fzgmM1hnMN— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Here's a suggestion ... don't .
Is God a Submissive or a Dominant??— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
"Using the interrelationships between Jamäl-o-Jalal attributes in Islamic theology to reflect upon themes of pain-and-pleasure in kink/BDSM, Dr. Hag asks the question: is God a sub or a dom?" pic.twitter.com/kueSpgZn6P
Spoiler Alert: God is so dominant, He controls everything. The rest of us don't get a choice. He is in control.
"TRANS CONVENING" pic.twitter.com/2gigvwXtAM— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Prominently displayed in a glass bookcase...— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Just... read the title. pic.twitter.com/8SoUZJGWm2
They're just making up things now.
"My Hormones Make Me Moody" stickers pic.twitter.com/qBnZCQRkxg— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Every woman can relate, honestly. Like, real women. The kind born as girls at birth. Those kinds of ACTUAL women.
"Disability justice approaches to trans health..." pic.twitter.com/UGLU4M0qgp— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
"...ciscentrism, transmisogyny, colorism, and sizeism... biphobia, and transphobia gather around... combating transmisogynoir and queer phobia..." pic.twitter.com/mRyJXmNIjV— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
This is just a word salad, at this point.
Pronouns everywhere pic.twitter.com/5pFWBaB6Vo— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
The Gender Studies library is beyond words...— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
"Whipping Girl: A Transsexual Woman on Sexism and the Scapegoating of Femininity"
"The Riddle of Gender: Science, Activism, and Transgender Rights"
And, while I did not read "If I Was Your Girl"... something tells me, he's not! pic.twitter.com/FvDeevaHJl
It has become such a money making industry. People are profiting off the mental illness of others. It's truly vile.
Anti-Trump coping... pic.twitter.com/19X3Sn7xPp— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
He is their favorite boogeyman.
They answered the age old question of "What can I do with a Gender Studies Degree"— Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025
Among the possibilities:
- "Diversity Officer"
- "Diversity Trainer"
- "Professional Blogger"
- "Government Reform Activist" pic.twitter.com/TXI8QycjEc
In other words, the worst possible people in an organization.
Taxpayers don’t want to pay for DEI or transgender activist training in public education. Why is @GregAbbott_TX allowing this on his watch?— Kristie Rutledge (@KRutledgeTX) March 26, 2025
That's an excellent question!
