Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechless

Texas taxpayer dollars at work, apparently. This will absolutely enrage normie Texas voters.

🚨The Texas government hosted a transgender conference at @UTAustin today... so, naturally, I snuck in.



What I found will shock you.



The Texas Government is promoting a radical, liberal agenda... with your tax dollars.



Read🧵below.



Prepare to be furious. — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, it will be anger inducing, alright.

First thing I see on campus is a banner promoting "TRANSCENDENCE: A Century of Black Queer Ecstasy" pic.twitter.com/iY5BimBsoi — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Oh.

I found the agenda for Day 1, including at 11am:



"Keeping Time: Queer-Crip Temporal Attunement Through Tarot" pic.twitter.com/LRPrXCyKPT — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

What do those words even mean?

Walking in with the catering staff... I arrived in time to hear some of the presentation on "I Bore a Hell Within Me; a Narrative Femicide and Reproduction in Frankenstein." pic.twitter.com/hk8eyl0ZOz — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Wow, that sounds painful.

After listening to as much of that as I could handle, I began walking around campus.



"Resources for Trans Folks" including "Medical Transitioning" pic.twitter.com/Z7oT4FVykf — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Instructions on how to use pronouns. pic.twitter.com/fzgmM1hnMN — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Here's a suggestion ... don't .

Is God a Submissive or a Dominant??



"Using the interrelationships between Jamäl-o-Jalal attributes in Islamic theology to reflect upon themes of pain-and-pleasure in kink/BDSM, Dr. Hag asks the question: is God a sub or a dom?" pic.twitter.com/kueSpgZn6P — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Spoiler Alert: God is so dominant, He controls everything. The rest of us don't get a choice. He is in control.

Prominently displayed in a glass bookcase...



Just... read the title. pic.twitter.com/8SoUZJGWm2 — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

They're just making up things now.

"My Hormones Make Me Moody" stickers pic.twitter.com/qBnZCQRkxg — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Every woman can relate, honestly. Like, real women. The kind born as girls at birth. Those kinds of ACTUAL women.

"Disability justice approaches to trans health..." pic.twitter.com/UGLU4M0qgp — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

"...ciscentrism, transmisogyny, colorism, and sizeism... biphobia, and transphobia gather around... combating transmisogynoir and queer phobia..." pic.twitter.com/mRyJXmNIjV — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

This is just a word salad, at this point.

The Gender Studies library is beyond words...



"Whipping Girl: A Transsexual Woman on Sexism and the Scapegoating of Femininity"



"The Riddle of Gender: Science, Activism, and Transgender Rights"



And, while I did not read "If I Was Your Girl"... something tells me, he's not! pic.twitter.com/FvDeevaHJl — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

It has become such a money making industry. People are profiting off the mental illness of others. It's truly vile.

He is their favorite boogeyman.

They answered the age old question of "What can I do with a Gender Studies Degree"



Among the possibilities:

- "Diversity Officer"

- "Diversity Trainer"

- "Professional Blogger"

- "Government Reform Activist" pic.twitter.com/TXI8QycjEc — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) March 25, 2025

In other words, the worst possible people in an organization.

Taxpayers don’t want to pay for DEI or transgender activist training in public education. Why is @GregAbbott_TX allowing this on his watch? — Kristie Rutledge (@KRutledgeTX) March 26, 2025

That's an excellent question!



