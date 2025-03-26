'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After...
VIP
Of Course! Seattle Mayor Tries to Make City's Massive Revenue Shortfall About Trump
Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the...
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'
Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie -...
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on...
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat...
VIP
It's Not Double-Speak to Acknowledge Fossil Fuels Keep America Running
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins...

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senator Kennedy is always ready with the best quips and comebacks. He never disappoints. 

Advertisement

Also, his staff is on their research game! He is fully prepared at all times.

Mistakes were made.

A Democratic Professor is almost always going to b a lunatic.

Krav Maga is great, but it's no match for a gun.

Recommended

'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After The Atlantic's Update
Doug P.
Advertisement

Let's learn some lessons and not repeat them. 

Hoping she plans on paying for the lawyers of these women since she is suggesting this path. 

He is a national treasure.

Advertisement

These people live in bubbles where they stay unchallenged. They are genuinely shocked when someone doesn't agree with them.

It was a sight to behold.

Tags: CONGRESS FEMINISM KENNEDY LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After The Atlantic's Update
Doug P.
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Brett T.
Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put Themselves Out of Existence'
Warren Squire
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall Featuring Tim Walz and Beto O’Rourke
Warren Squire
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the Dept. of Education
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After The Atlantic's Update Doug P.
Advertisement