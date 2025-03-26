Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)

Senator Kennedy is always ready with the best quips and comebacks. He never disappoints.

🔥SO GOOD🔥



Senator Kennedy leaves radical Democrat witness STUNNED after he brought the receipts of her INSANE social media posts!



"The Supreme Court has embraced the use of the Constitution as a tool of racial patriarchy. Did you say that?!"



"When the Supreme Court declares… pic.twitter.com/86rsLgPLsN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

Also, his staff is on their research game! He is fully prepared at all times.

Must watch & listen. These are the lunatics we enabled as our moral superiors. The unabashed hubris. Obvious bias. Intolerance, not to mentioned ignorance, is gross. Never let them brow beat you. Trust foundational truths & common sense before these credentialed class cretins. https://t.co/6YmfHR2qA8 — Gratitude Attitude (@BillTeator) March 26, 2025

impeaching the credibility of a Dem witness (a law prof) by highlighting her lunatic takes https://t.co/ivF29zDcLp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2025

Meet Prof. Krav Maga Franks!



She’s the author of this doozy:



“The Cult of the Constitution: Our Deadly Devotion to Guns and Free Speech”



She thinks that Krav Maga is good enough for self-defense. Guns are a no-no. https://t.co/4YkWKYZYSR pic.twitter.com/e0uQj3fc0c — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) March 25, 2025

Krav Maga is great, but it's no match for a gun.

this is so sickening. Watch the way this "DR" responds to her own tweets. She is filled with rage and anger. perhaps it is because Kennedy is a white male. Lets make sure we do the hard work so these angry bitter people don't gain power again. https://t.co/Fptat2oOT7 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 26, 2025

This feminist also called for women to commit “justifiable” homicides of men. 😳 https://t.co/3PA24SkPvy — SAVE (@SAVEservicesorg) March 26, 2025

Kennedy is a gold treasure of the US. These radicals must be stopped before they are given more power https://t.co/3dCLxjzpmV — Gallacobar (@DanielFGallagh1) March 25, 2025

This was a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on the "Censorship Industrial Complex." And this liberal loon is George Washington University law professor, Dr. Mary Anne Franks. According to Wikipedia, "her areas of expertise and teaching include First Amendment law, Second… — Guy Relford (@guyrelford) March 25, 2025

You have to love Senator Kennedy. It was hard to not notice her arrogance and smugness having her tweets read back to her. Then her anger at being called out for those positions. Classic example of the elites that hate this country and our founding principles. — Americano ☕🇺🇲 (@TheDreamBigUSA) March 25, 2025

Senator Kennedy is the best person to question her. She had to confront her "oppressor" in real time and defend her indefensible commentary. It's a thing of beauty. — Kitcatsmeows (@Catarisper) March 26, 2025

