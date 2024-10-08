WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel

Helene Survivor's List of What Helped Her -- And What Didn't -- Tells...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  3:10 PM on October 08, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We admit we were surprised to see the clips from 60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris emerge because Bill Whitaker really did press her on many issues. He made her look very bad. After all, this was the same show that aired the forged Bush National Guard documents and then failed for weeks to honestly address the evidence that they were cheap fakes. And sure, in 2020, 60 Minutes interviewed Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of, um … let’s call it nonconsensual molestation (ick!). You can watch that interview right here …   

… but as you will notice, that was the Australian version of 60 Minutes. The American version for some reason didn’t think this was a sufficiently interesting topic to air in America … in the middle of an American presidential election. Thus 60 Minutes had a history of failing to do journalism when it hurt Democrats or helped Republicans. 

Accordingly, we were surprised at to see Whitaker press Kamala on issues such as immigration and our relations with Israel, and that they were sharing the word salad that resulted:

Yes, another classic ‘deer in the headlights/not ready for even slightly difficult questions’ moment for Harris. Between this and Tim Walz’s panicked expressions in the Vice-Presidential debate, we would like to invite them both to our house for a game of poker. We don’t say this because we think it would be fun to hang out with them, but because we are pretty sure they can’t maintain a poker face to save their lives, and, therefore, we expect to clean up. We might even end up with the deed to the Vice President's official residence by the end of the evening.

Seriously, how is this the same network that aired the fake Bush National Guard documents and didn’t air the Tara Reade interview? Like they actually seem to be doing something approaching fair and balanced journalism.

But a funny thing happened between when they released these clips ahead of time to promote the show and when the show actually aired. We will let Twitter/X user ‘Maze’ show you:

Now, there’s the 60 Minutes of Rathergate and rather-not-air-the-Tara-Reade-interview-gate that we know and love.

(Note: we are being sarcastic when we suggest we love them.)

The edited version would apparently be from the version of the 60 Minutes interview that aired. You can watch the interview here:

The relevant exchange is found at about the 2:10 mark.

And while we can’t embed it, you can see they have put the same edited version of the video at this link:

If you go to that link, it is at the top of the page. It doesn’t look like video on our browser until we clicked on it. Furthermore, their video player frankly stinks and fights you if you want to do anything with it, like unmuting the audio so you can listen to it, but if you do manage to get it to play, you can see it is exactly edited as Maze alleges.

And what they are actually doing is made obvious if you view the original, long and unedited exchange:

So what exactly did 60 Minutes do in the edit? Maze explains:

Thus, they edited out a great deal of this back and forth and edited out the ‘word salad’ answer, and instead put her answer to a different (but related) question after his question about Biden's and Harris' advice being ignored by Israel. And all without informing us that this was being deceptively edited.

Mind you, if by some strange set of events this author became president, we would take the attitude that Israel makes its own decisions how to manage its own security, because it is about a quarter of the world away from us. So we wouldn't be demanding very much influence over Israel in the first place. Our only limitation is that when Americans are involved we would want to micromanage that and maybe even send in our own forces to deal with matters. So, for instance, if we were president tomorrow, we would sit down with Netanyahu and work out some way of getting the Americans still held hostage by Hamass­ out, either by Israeli action, or by American military action. It is a national disgrace that Americans are still being held by these monsters, and we apparently have no intention or capability of getting them out.

Add them to the list of Americans abandoned by the Biden-Harris Administration because we suppose they aren’t important to them, like the victims in East Palestine or the survivors of Hurricane Helene.

But our point is that American viewers deserved the see the unedited response, because we think that the most newsworthy part of this exchange is her complete inability to actually form a coherent thought when challenged even a little. Honestly, we never met a lawyer who has so much difficulty speaking off the cuff. We think that matters more than her reiterating that they are trying to hold Israel back from actually winning the war and against Hamass and Hezbollah.

In any case, our own Amy Curtis—who is not nearly as ranty as she claims—had an observation:

Geez, Amy, we are trying really hard to hate them as much as you want us to! Give us a break!

Jokes aside, Amy would be referring to this incident.

Exit question: Has 60 Minutes gone downhill? Like, they had a sterling reputation when this author was a young man in the late 80’s and early 90’s. So did they start becoming political hacks around 2004 or so?

Or were they always this bad, and it was just harder to detect it and call them out for it before the Internet was a thing?

We’re honestly not sure.

