Trump Speaks Out on Twitter/X About the Second Assassination Attempt: ‘The Bullets Are Flying.’

This afternoon, the once and future president Donald Trump came on Twitter/X to speak out about the second assassination attempt against him in about two months.

I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!

As we indicated yesterday, we are not sure that Trump should be thanking the Secret Service that profusely. We believe the boots-on-the-ground types are doing their best, but we think one or more people in that organization are deliberately shorting Trump’s security in the hope that someone gets a lucky shot in.

Certainly, at this point, two would-be assassins have shown that it is too easy to get too close to Trump. One of our fellow Twitchy writers—we apologize but we can’t remember who—pointed out that Ryan Routh’s Twitter/X account stopped posting a few days after Crooks’ failed assassination attempt. His theory was that Routh had decided to take a shot at Trump around then, partially inspired by all the reports that Trump’s security is weak. This other writer suggested that Routh stopped posting on Twitter/X so he wouldn't leave the same social media trail as he might have, otherwise. It’s just a theory, but it makes sense in context.

If we became head of the Secret Service right now, we would hold a press conference and announce very loudly that Trump was immediately going to get the same level of protection as the current president. And, of course, Kamala Harris deserves the same protection, too. But the world needs to know a third attempt won’t be so easy, to deter the next assassin.

That was just one post Trump put on Twitter/X. The other is more feisty:

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2024

We’ll just cut and paste the whole post, but we are going to add line breaks for clarity:

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse! Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

This will put the left into a tizzy, arguing that Trump isn’t tamping down the rhetoric as they continue to blame the victim. We can't believe that they believe that it is actually Trump’s fault someone tried to kill him. We think the truth is that this is their method of trying to cope, because they think this is assassination attempt likely to help Trump in the polls.

Call it the latest September Surprise.

On to reactions:

I can't imagine how hard the last two months have been for you and your family. We will win! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 16, 2024

That would be the Twitter/X user we have called Trump’s best imitator. As we said before, he might tease Trump a little, but he genuinely likes the man.

0-2 pic.twitter.com/2SsY2BjLVJ — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 16, 2024

That reminds us. There have been a number of screenshots purporting to be from Trump’s TruthSocial account where he says simply ‘0-2’ right after the assassination attempt. We have checked Trump’s TruthSocial account and we would classify it as ‘fake, but awesome.’

Or maybe ‘Fake, but we wish it wasn’t fake?’

Seriously, could Trump actually post that and make all those fake screenshots a reality?

Not that The Right to Bear Memes account is posting that fake post, to the best of our knowledge, but it reminded us of that issue and we thought we would clear that up.

Stay safe Mr Trump, you only have 7 more lives pic.twitter.com/PrFr4gIfHp — greg (@greg16676935420) September 16, 2024

The golf in your future pic.twitter.com/fqmzFXkMlJ — Mason (@masonstruths) September 16, 2024

We’re not sure how good those simulations are, but he might consider it for a while. We thought it was wrong for the Secret Service to tell Trump not to do outdoor rallies after the first assassination attempt, because that was a matter of free expression. But you don’t have quite the same issue with golf.

The would-be assassin is alive. That is NOT an outstanding job! The Secret Service is not up to the task of protecting President Trump!! I wish he would stop being congratulatory when they nearly allow him to be killed. Unacceptable FAILURE. #AssassinationAttempt #MAGA #Trump2024 https://t.co/8qv2R0onTq — SoTrumpie (@SoTrumpie) September 16, 2024

While we are very critical of the Secret Service’s recent performance, as a rule we prefer for law enforcement to take suspects into custody alive, if only because then you might be able to make them talk.

Here is Kamala Harris joking about k*lling Trump.pic.twitter.com/obkFzgpofy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

"I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things they say about me."



— Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/IfCZ4BHR3t — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 16, 2024

Her is Rick Wilson calling for a Kamala Harris supporter to put a bullet in you on MSMBC, and he wasn't challenged pic.twitter.com/O8Aabf057z — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 16, 2024

If we recall correctly, in context it was very clear he meant that metaphorically. But if we are going to blame anyone’s words for these two assassination attempts, it’s much more likely to be comments like that, than anything Trump said.

That’s pretty good.

Of course, we are ignoring most of the haters, but this one deserves to be addressed:

Blame yourself. You did all of this. pic.twitter.com/BEl30MMeiB — Sandy (@sandiechill) September 16, 2024

The second screencap is simply false. The ‘rule’ that prevents the mentally ill from getting guns is actually a law, 18 U.S.C. § 922(d)(4) and it has remained in effect before, after and during Trump’s presidency. Trump didn’t eliminate it, nor did he try.

And this vileness deserves to be called out:

Yes please "CLOSE THE BORDER" so we can 🛑 white males from using your ass for target practice. https://t.co/NEagErLQ9o — TODD CHRISTOPHER (@todd_butler) September 16, 2024

Apart from the general ugliness, is he under the impression that every white man in America was born here? That seems like a pretty racist assumption.

This is incitement to violence. https://t.co/nO4ndKDFU8 — Randolph Duke 🇺🇸 (@RandolphDuke7) September 16, 2024

If that is, then what is all the hateful rhetoric from the left?

Still, don’t fall into the trap of conceding that hateful rhetoric causes violence. We can and should sound the alarm on the left’s tyrannical ambitions. Still, as we said after the last assassination attempt:

we are going to point out how, by their rules, they are inciting violence. There is nothing wrong with relentlessly pointing out how they are breaking their rules until they admit that their rules are terrible. Just don’t forget that the goal should be this: To make them live under their own rules until they realize their rules are terrible.

Keep your eyes on the goal.

In his latest mega long tweet, Trump says: “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”



Not exactly tamping things down https://t.co/thkhvyxHK7 — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) September 16, 2024

It’s not his responsibility to calm leftists down.

How easy would it be for him to just walk away? Say I’m done, I’m tired of getting shot at, I’m tired of the lies, I’m tired of the lawsuits, but no this man keeps fighting, fighting for you, fighting for me, fighting for freedom, fighting for America! Make America Great Again! https://t.co/ZKm4Rz9Xuv — General Cuzz (@GeneralCuzz) September 16, 2024

It also kind of rebuts the notion that Trump is just in it for himself, which is another reason why the left has trouble coping with the news of each assassination attempt.

Heh.

Finally:

Join me live from Mar-A-Lago at 8:00PM Eastern, tonight on X Spaces. Set a reminder and be sure to tune in! https://t.co/MXTu3hxVFP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2024

That might be interesting. And like his convention speech, it might be a useful historical artifact, where he talks about his experiences during an assassination attempt.

