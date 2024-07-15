WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I Didn't Say Crosshairs’

On Sunday, we covered how Joe Biden said “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye” last Monday. You know, before someone attempted to murder Donald Trump. According to a Politico article which was based on a recording of Biden’s words, he said:

I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye[.]

As we said at the time, a reasonable person understands that he wasn’t literally calling for someone to harm Trump, but the Democrats were never that charitable to conservatives or Republicans like Sarah Palin or Chaya Raichik, a.k.a. Libs of TikTok.

We’ll speak more on that in a moment, but as you might know, Biden has done an interview with Lester Holt to air at 9 p.m. tonight. And as is typical with these big interviews, they are intentionally leaking out clips from the interview to drum up interest in the full interview. Our own Brett T. covered one of those clips, but we are more shocked at this new clip, because Lester Holt actually seems to have committed journalism in it:

Lester Holt: "You called your opponent an existential threat & said to put Trump in a bullseye"



Biden: "I didn't say crosshairs"



pic.twitter.com/9vLslAmFFF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2024

This is in all frankness a pathetic answer. Biden has been caught being blatantly hypocritical. As we wrote yesterday:

By this author’s rules, none of [Biden’s rhetoric] counts as incitement and the left’s peaceful but hateful rhetoric over the last eight years not responsible, morally or legally, for Trump being shot last night. But by their rules, Trump’s blood and the blood of any bystanders harmed [Saturday] is on their hands.

We have seen a few conservative commentators say that Democrats are morally responsible for the shooting because of their rhetoric. Some have even said that just calling Trump ‘Hitler’ is a form of incitement. We say this to them: Don’t fall into this trap.

The founders were intensely afraid that the Federal Government could potentially become tyrannical. They created a system designed to guard against it, including a structure of power distributed between three branches and between the states and the Federal Government in order to reduce the chances of tyranny arising in this country. They gave us a First Amendment designed to make sure that if tyranny started to arise, we could sound the alarm, as well as a Bill of Rights and other provisions designed to prevent certain hallmarks of tyranny from occurring. And they gave us a Second Amendment, in case all those other provisions failed.

There is nothing more American than guarding our liberty jealously, and sounding the alarm when one person or a group is working to effectively overthrow the republic and to undermine individual rights and freedoms. This author has sounded the alarm on how the left is relentlessly seeking to undermine our democracy. We don’t apologize for it and we won’t stop. We should not fall into the trap of saying it is beyond the pale to point out when people are undermining the guardrails of our republic.

To give just one example, we have pointed out that if any Democrat holds the presidency for the next four years (Biden, Harris or anyone else with a credible chance of taking office) and the oldest two justices leave the Supreme Court, we would effectively lose the First Amendment. Read our piece, here. If you do, you will see that this is not hyperbole. We bring up specific cases involving freedom of expression and how they would have come out radically differently if Democrats had two more liberal justices—and we point out that liberal justices have no respect for any precedent they disagree with. In other words, we bring receipts, and the picture we paint is genuinely terrifying. We point out that Democrats have told us that they want to be able to prohibit you from expressing yourself freely about elections and they even want the power to force you to say things that you don’t agree with. We are not going to agree to a set of rules for civil discourse that says we can’t talk about these kinds of existential threats to the republic.

So, we are not going to agree to “their rules.” But we are going to point out how, by their rules, they are inciting violence. There is nothing wrong with relentlessly pointing out how they are breaking their rules until they admit that their rules are terrible. Just don’t forget that the goal should be this: To make them live under their own rules until they realize their rules are terrible.

On to reactions:

The full clip is even worse. His whole unity speech was a lie. Guess he forgot it happened? https://t.co/1ozzi4JQNG — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 15, 2024

For Democrats, ‘unity’ always means ‘you have to agree with us and give up your principles.’ It never means that they have to change even a little bit.

So he doesn’t even remember the word he used but he knows he definitely didn’t use it.



About sums it up. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 15, 2024

Literally said bullseye

Used the word threat 4 times in this post alone pic.twitter.com/YDbLKqMxgd — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) July 15, 2024

We covered that post in another article.

Ah, didn’t say crosshairs. Just called him everything else under the sun. pic.twitter.com/jg8ZROOzOs — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 15, 2024

On our computer, the top of the graphic was cut off. It reads: "Every day for the past five years."

Is the press actually asking Biden real questions now? — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 15, 2024

We are shocked, too.

Are these not the same people who got their panties in a twist over "blood bath?" — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 15, 2024

Indeed, the bloodbath comment is a well-understood lie. Trump said that there would be an economic bloodbath, not a violent one. So by Biden’s own rules, his false statement about Trump is incitement of violence against Trump.

It isn’t in reality, but by their rules, it is.

He doesn't know what he said.



Ever. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) July 15, 2024

Okay, fair point.

I think the pearl clutching over this stuff is dumb but it’s delightful watching the left be attacked with it https://t.co/Qu9eWTNbHr — Kaya (@sisterinferior) July 15, 2024

Exactly.

Well this doesn't make him look any better.



Actually surprised Holt asked the question. https://t.co/x2hXDyJwn1 — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) July 15, 2024

Reticle. Irons. Paint him. Crosshairs. Bullseye.



All synonyms or phrases for targeting. https://t.co/avLV2G8R3m — Bex (@BexStreams) July 15, 2024

Has @JoeBiden ever been wrong in his whole life? Ever made mistake?

Ever taken responsibility?

Ever been proactive? Ever apologized? 🤔 His Ego is not his Amigo. It’s a very big part of adulthood, what would it hurt? @LesterHoltNBC #JoeBiden https://t.co/eU8M8SOPBA — JustinQueso (@7sfwhpnnvf) July 15, 2024

'His Ego is not his Amigo’ is a pretty clever turn of phrase.

I think it’s time for the battle box! — raging independent (@viceroymiller) July 15, 2024

But hear us out. What if we settled this on BattleBots? Whoever's robot wins in a gladiatorial death match becomes president?

You are supposed to take context into account on this but not on 'bloodbath' lol. — Bills Bulletin Board (@billsboard23) July 15, 2024

Does Lester Holt call him out on this B.S.? Not very likely, we shall see.

If you thought for a moment the media, or any politician didn't remember the gigantic Sarah Palin "crosshairs" story when Gabby Giffords was shot; think again...



Joe Biden who can't remember what he had for lunch today remembers it and tries to split hairs between the meaning of… https://t.co/H676rsie9e — Rick Calvert (@blogworld) July 15, 2024

The cut off text:

Joe Biden who can't remember what he had for lunch today remembers it and tries to split hairs between the meaning of crosshairs versus bullseye. In a political context; they mean exactly the same thing.

Either they are both OK, or neither of them are. We lean towards both, but Team Biden wants to say “it is (D)ifferent when we do it.”

“The truth of the matter that I guess I was talking about…”



Biden has no idea what he said. And if even the lapdogs in the media are challenging him means it’s just about over. https://t.co/O9mBdWWpkM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 15, 2024

That’s another good point. Biden is doing these interviews to try to convince us he is of sound mind. He is not succeeding.

So, do we Arrest Joe Biden for inciting an Assassination on Donald J. Trump like they tried with the J6 "Insurrection"? https://t.co/k8ULwxKMCI — Lando (@lando_njalt) July 15, 2024

"Hey, listen, Jack. Let me level with ya, OK? I didn't even write that Tweet okay? I never write my own Tweets. I barely even know what that is anyway. I haven't seen a computer screen since Pac-Man debuted." — 自由戦士アイデアレーンジャー (@1776Dairenn) July 15, 2024

Weirdly plausible.