'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort of Rhetoric

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has been making a lot of media appearances recently, and he sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC News' Lester Holt. He repeated the conundrum that stumped press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier in the day … how is Biden supposed to bring down the temperature and ask for unity if he keeps insisting that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy?

Biden made it clear that he hasn't resorted to Trump's sort of violent rhetoric, such as his promise of a "bloodbath" if Biden were reelected. Yes, he went back to the "bloodbath" hoax.

… like when Nancy Pelosi's husband was hit with a hammer and Donald Trump made fun of it

The campaign's official rapid-response account, Biden-Harris HQ, which continually pushes such hoaxes, got in on it as well:

OK, time to pull out the receipts, starting with the unity president dismissing half the country as "ultra-MAGA extremists" in Philadelphia.

Didn't Biden just get off a call with donors the other day where he said it was time to put Trump "in a bullseye"?

What are his handlers doing to let him do a live interview? They must have known how badly he'd come across, even with a friendly interviewer like Holt.

