'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort of Rhetoric

President Joe Biden has been making a lot of media appearances recently, and he sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC News' Lester Holt. He repeated the conundrum that stumped press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier in the day … how is Biden supposed to bring down the temperature and ask for unity if he keeps insisting that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy?

Biden made it clear that he hasn't resorted to Trump's sort of violent rhetoric, such as his promise of a "bloodbath" if Biden were reelected. Yes, he went back to the "bloodbath" hoax.

President Biden: I have not engaged in inciting rhetoric. My opponent has engaged in that rhetoric. He talks about, there’ll be ‘a bloodbath’ if he loses, says he will suspend the sentences of January 6 insurrectionists. I'm not out there making fun, like when Nancy Pelosi's… pic.twitter.com/R7ZEkY4ZaV — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 15, 2024

… like when Nancy Pelosi's husband was hit with a hammer and Donald Trump made fun of it

The campaign's official rapid-response account, Biden-Harris HQ, which continually pushes such hoaxes, got in on it as well:

OK, time to pull out the receipts, starting with the unity president dismissing half the country as "ultra-MAGA extremists" in Philadelphia.

Joe has lied about everything for nearly 4 years. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 15, 2024

Biden — days after an assassination attempt on President Trump — just denied he has "engaged" in rhetoric that could incite violence.



ALSO BIDEN: "Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic." pic.twitter.com/zYbiJ2GDl7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

Plenty of clips to play, there in that moment of denial. — CJP the Panda (@mrtimer2022) July 15, 2024

It's not a lie if you don't know it's not true or what you actually said. — CJ Wolf 🐺 (@mizapa) July 15, 2024

Didn't Biden just get off a call with donors the other day where he said it was time to put Trump "in a bullseye"?

“Bullseye” — Jordan Stamos 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@StamosJordan1) July 15, 2024

Bullseye means target 🎯, there is no confusion. — 💖𝚅𝚘𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 4 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙾𝚞𝚝𝙻𝚊𝚠 💛 (@AmberSwanRogers) July 15, 2024

All he can do is lie, but I don't understand it. The videos are out there. — Michael Black (@MichaelBlack_78) July 15, 2024

Sure signs of aging, he forgot we have recording devices now. 🤔 — Rick Thinking (@rick_thinking) July 15, 2024

The more senile Biden gets, the more obvious his sociopathy becomes. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 15, 2024

They've stopped trying to control him. He's on his own now. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) July 15, 2024

Uhhhh, someone should probably tell him what other people have been tweeting daily for the last 4 years under his official account. — Bill DeWahl (@MaxKillcount) July 15, 2024

So he doesn’t even remember the word he used but he knows he definitely didn’t use it.



About sums it up. — Dayanne Acioli (@Dayanneaci) July 15, 2024

What are his handlers doing to let him do a live interview? They must have known how badly he'd come across, even with a friendly interviewer like Holt.

